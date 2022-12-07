Aransas Pass City Secretary Retires

The City of Aransas Pass will soon be looking for a new City Secretary, after Mary Juarez recently retired.

City Manager Gary Edwards confirmed with the Progress last week that Juarez had left on her own accord to enjoy time with her family.

“As I indicated to staff, this has been discussed for some time by Mary, primarily because of her devotion to her grandchildren and daughters,” he said.

Juarez joined the City of Aransas Pass staff in 2015 as a contract city secretary and became a regular employee in 2019. Edwards cited Juarez for her “professionalism, efficiency and belief in this community and its citizens.”

“Mary will be missed by everyone in the city because of her talent and personality,” he said.

The search to find Juarez’s replacement has just begun and as of late last week the position has yet to be filled. Edwards said the city will be looking for someone to serve as the official record keeper of the city, and all which that entails. He added that Juarez also oversaw the municipal election process.

According to the city’s website, the secretary position is appointed by the City Council. Duties include assisting the mayor and City Council to help them fulfill their duties and responsibilities, improve public access to municipal records, process vendor and alcohol permits, provide assistance to administrative departments in the city.

“We need somebody now!” Edwards emphasized, adding that the city is working with some temp agencies to fill the post as soon as possible on an interim basis until a full time replacement is identified.

Here is the full job description the city posted on the Texas Municipal League website at: https://tml.careerwebsite . com/jobs/view/ city-secretary/66993374/

Description

Under the general administrative direction of the City Council, the City Secretary performs duties as set forth by the City Charter and serves as Records Manager for the City. The City Secretary will record the official minutes of the City Council meetings and prepare agendas and supporting materials. The City Secretary will coordinate the City’s elections by ensuring that they are conducted in accordance with the Texas Election Code. The City Secretary will work with other departments and the City Attorney to ensure that requests for public information are handled in accordance with the Texas Open Records Act and fulfilled in a timely manner.

The City Secretary serves as the custodian of all official records of the City and oversees the Records Management Program for the City. The ideal candidate should have proven experience in State of Texas records retention policies and procedures. Demonstrated knowledge and familiarity of municipal laws and operating procedures is essential. The City Secretary should be able to utilize a variety of advisory data and information including the Texas Local Government Code, Election Law Manual, Open Meetings and Records Act Handbooks, and the City Code of Ordinances.

ESSENTIAL JOB FUNCTIONS

• Attends City Council meetings and prepares minutes of the meetings

• Oversees the preparation of the City Council agendas

• Coordinates the preparation of legal documents and executes required forms and notices; directs the official publication of notices and legal documents

• Establishes and maintains a filing system for the City Secretary’s office

• Coordinates the appointments and membership records of all city boards and commissions

• Responds to questions regarding municipal regulations, ordinances, resolutions, and other official actions

• Maintains citywide records retention program; updates with Texas State Library

• Responsible for processing Open Records Requests in compliance with the Public Information Act

• Coordinates municipal elections according to established state election laws and schedules, including early voting

• Performs research work and prepares statistical and narrative reports

• Responds to citizen inquiries and has extensive interaction with the public

• Monitors lease agreements at Conn Brown Harbor and IDC leases.

Requirements

Education/Experience: The selected candidate should have an Associate’s degree in Public Administration, Business, or a related field and five years of experience and/ or training as City Secretary. An equivalent combination of education, training, and experience may be considered.

Requirements: Ability to clear a criminal background check and pre-employment drug screen.

Certification: Texas Notary Public Commission or have the ability to obtain the credential within 60 days of hire. Texas Municipal Clerk Certification is preferred, or enrollment in the course will be required within six months of employment.