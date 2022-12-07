ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aransas Pass, TX

An Eye for Trouble?

By Aransas Pass Progress
Aransas Pass Progress
Aransas Pass Progress
 4 days ago
Aransas Pass Police confirm they’ve set up this portable surveillancecamerasystemneartheintersectionofHarrison and Cleveland Boulevards, pointed in the direction of the holiday Christmas display across from City Hall. When The Progress asked why, the newspaper was told it was at the request of the Chamber of Commerce after reports some objects in the display have been “stolen” since it went up just before Thanksgiving. Who is the ‘Grinch’ and what was taken? Rosemary Vega, CEO/President of the Chamber, shared the items a thief walked away with include “brand new ornaments”.

Aransas Pass Progress

Aransas Pass Progress

