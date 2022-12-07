ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Related
NOLA.com

Louisiana in line for ‘hurricane highway’ restoration win

Louisiana may finally be in line for federal money to repair widespread ecological damage from what state officials and activists have labeled a “hurricane highway” – the Mississippi River-Gulf Outlet shipping channel, cursed by New Orleans residents after Hurricane Katrina. Congress looks set to approve legislation that...
brproud.com

Know before you go: What Louisiana will vote on Dec. 10

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana general election is Saturday, Dec. 10 and there are a few things voters need to know before heading to the polls such as the time, where to vote, when to vote, and what will be on the ballot. This election features three constitutional amendments, a race for a public commissioner’s seat, and a court of appeals judge seat. When the polls close, BRProud will follow the results in real-time. Read more to find the answers to the need-to-know questions and get a breakdown of what to expect when the curtain is shut behind you.
WAFB

2022 ELECTION RESULTS: Dec. 10 Runoff

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s election day in Louisiana, and people voted on some important races in their parishes. The polls closed at 8 p.m. Davante Lewis (D): 53,001 (59%) (I) Lambert C. Boissiere III (D): (36,098 (41%) 1ST CIRCUIT COURT OF APPEAL JUDGE - 2ND DIST., SUBDIST....
brproud.com

DOTD combining two Denham Springs road projects to save time

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is giving drivers in Livingston Parish an update on two projects Thursday. Officials said the Juban Road widening and U.S. 190 roundabout projects will be combined to reduce construction time. The project will widen Juban Road...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
houmatimes.com

Terrebonne General Director of Protective Services Percy Mosely Presented with CASA of Terrebonne Mosely Courville Award

Terrebonne General Health System Director of Protective Services Percy Mosely was presented with the CASA of Terrebonne Mosely Courville Award. Mosely regularly volunteers at local fundraisers and Terrebonne General events, most notable for cooking his jambalaya or white beans. Every year CASA of Terrebonne host a Volunteer Appreciation Social to...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
fgazette.com

Illegal gambling has invaded LSU

Gambling is everywhere in Louisiana.Presently,thestatehas 15 so called “floating” casinos, a huge land-based casino in downtown NewOrleans,fourracetrack casinos, 200 truck stop casinos and over 1,000 restaurants and bars that have video poker machines. Wow! So is there anywhere else where the gambling industry can go in the Bayou State to suck out more dollars from gullible locals?
