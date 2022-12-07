Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Louisiana in line for ‘hurricane highway’ restoration win
Louisiana may finally be in line for federal money to repair widespread ecological damage from what state officials and activists have labeled a “hurricane highway” – the Mississippi River-Gulf Outlet shipping channel, cursed by New Orleans residents after Hurricane Katrina. Congress looks set to approve legislation that...
fox8live.com
Portion of massive Terrebonne, Lafourche hurricane protection project breaks ground
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Federal dollars are flowing to the massive Morganza to the Gulf flood protection project and on Friday (Dec. 9) a groundbreaking ceremony took place for a portion of the $12.9 billion project located in the Terrebonne Parish community of Montegut. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers...
NOLA.com
Entergy, environmental groups, Gov. John Bel Edwards in fray ahead of PSC election Saturday
A heated Public Service Commission race tops the ticket for Saturday’s runoff elections across much of southeast Louisiana, as incumbent Lambert Boissiere seeks to stave off a well-funded challenge from the left in progressive advocate Davante Lewis. Both candidates are Democrats in a heavily Democratic district that spans from...
NOLA.com
Davante Lewis ousts incumbent from PSC, becomes first openly LGBTQ state elected official
Progressive policy advocate Davante Lewis defeated three-term Public Service Commissioner Lambert Boissiere III on Saturday, handing the incumbent and utilities that backed him a stunning loss with the help of big money from environmental groups who want to shake up the commission. Lewis, 30, who lives in Baton Rouge and...
brproud.com
Know before you go: What Louisiana will vote on Dec. 10
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana general election is Saturday, Dec. 10 and there are a few things voters need to know before heading to the polls such as the time, where to vote, when to vote, and what will be on the ballot. This election features three constitutional amendments, a race for a public commissioner’s seat, and a court of appeals judge seat. When the polls close, BRProud will follow the results in real-time. Read more to find the answers to the need-to-know questions and get a breakdown of what to expect when the curtain is shut behind you.
2022 ELECTION RESULTS: Dec. 10 Runoff
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s election day in Louisiana, and people voted on some important races in their parishes. The polls closed at 8 p.m. Davante Lewis (D): 53,001 (59%) (I) Lambert C. Boissiere III (D): (36,098 (41%) 1ST CIRCUIT COURT OF APPEAL JUDGE - 2ND DIST., SUBDIST....
PHOTOS: Warning for counterfeit money used in South Louisiana
The U.S. Secret Service has issued a warning for counterfeit money used in South Louisiana, according to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office (SMPSO).
These Louisiana Cities Are Some Of The 'Most Sinful' In America
WalletHub found the "most sinful" cities around the country, including a few in Louisiana.
Showers/storms back for the weekend; bigger changes next week
Acadiana's sedate, foggy and unseasonably warm pattern is in for changes this weekend with showers and storms a good bet late Saturday night into Sunday morning.
Louisiana awarded up to $113 million to support small business growth
The U.S Treasury announced it has approved Louisiana’s application for up to $113 million in federal support for small business owners and entrepreneurs as part of the $10 billion SSBCI.
NOLA.com
Dense Slidell area development fought by neighbors is rejected by St. Tammany Parish Council
St. Tammany Parish homeowner and environmental groups chalked up a major win recently in a two-year fight against a development with 1,300 housing units on 275 acres near Slidell, the proposed Honeybee development that had become a flashpoint in ongoing tensions over development in the growing parish. Opponents argue that...
brproud.com
DOTD combining two Denham Springs road projects to save time
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is giving drivers in Livingston Parish an update on two projects Thursday. Officials said the Juban Road widening and U.S. 190 roundabout projects will be combined to reduce construction time. The project will widen Juban Road...
KNOE TV8
Louisiana Public Health Institute offering grants for reducing tobacco use in specific communities
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Public Health Institute opened up applications for this year’s round of grants to reduce tobacco use in African American and Rural communities. The project began in 2019 and is called Addressing Systemic Inequities to Reduce Tobacco (ASIRT). Jennifer Haneline, the regional manager of...
Louisiana Loses Another Insurer, Leaving More Homeowners in a Bind
36,000 residents are impacted by the latest move, at a time when homeowners insurance is getting tougher to buy.
'The Price is Right Live' is Coming to Louisiana in 2023
The Price is Right Live will be at the River Center in Baton Rouge on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 7 pm.
NOLA.com
Barred from teaching in Florida, an instructor was hired by two New Orleans schools
A woman barred from teaching in Florida because she had an inappropriate relationship with a student was hired by two New Orleans charter schools this year, exposing a flaw in the hiring system at a time when many schools have been scrambling to fill empty positions amid a national teacher shortage.
houmatimes.com
Terrebonne General Director of Protective Services Percy Mosely Presented with CASA of Terrebonne Mosely Courville Award
Terrebonne General Health System Director of Protective Services Percy Mosely was presented with the CASA of Terrebonne Mosely Courville Award. Mosely regularly volunteers at local fundraisers and Terrebonne General events, most notable for cooking his jambalaya or white beans. Every year CASA of Terrebonne host a Volunteer Appreciation Social to...
brproud.com
Louisiana ‘tripledemic’ COVID-19, RSV and flu cases increase across the state
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The ‘tripledemic’ across the nation is spreading cases such as COVID-19, RSV, and Influenza into Louisiana causing an increase in occupied hospital beds and a decrease in Tamiflu treatment. With COVID-19 still lingering in the capital city, LDH State Health Officer Dr....
fgazette.com
Illegal gambling has invaded LSU
Gambling is everywhere in Louisiana.Presently,thestatehas 15 so called “floating” casinos, a huge land-based casino in downtown NewOrleans,fourracetrack casinos, 200 truck stop casinos and over 1,000 restaurants and bars that have video poker machines. Wow! So is there anywhere else where the gambling industry can go in the Bayou State to suck out more dollars from gullible locals?
NOLA.com
Hinkley defeats Rousselle in race for Plaquemines Parish President
Former Plaquemines Parish Council member Keith Hinkley won his bid for Parish President, defeating longtime politico Benny Rousselle with 53% of the vote in a runoff election Saturday. Hinkley will take the reins as parish president after serving on the council. For Rousselle, it brings an end to this chapter...
