Cookies, Yes Please: Popular Crumbl Opens in York, PA This WeekMelissa FrostYork, PA
Rapidly-expanding food chain opening another Pennsylvania location this weekKristen WaltersYork, PA
Grocery Outlet set to open another new discount grocery store in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersMechanicsburg, PA
Longstanding Goodwill Thrift Store Permanently Closing After 40 YearsJoel EisenbergNewport, PA
Grocery Outlet opening another discount supermarket location in Pennsylvania next weekKristen WaltersLebanon, PA
abc27.com
Wintry mix develops tonight, some areas of ice for morning commute
TONIGHT: Wintry Mix (Wet Snow, Sleet, & Freezing Rain) Develop After Midnight. Lo 29. THURSDAY: Icy Mix To Rain, Breezy. Continued Periods of Snow NW of Harrisburg. Hi 38. Winds: E 10-20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph. FRIDAY: Showers Ending by Mid-morning. Breezy Afternoon. Hi 42. Winds NW 5-15 mph.
abc27.com
Winter Storm Warning prompts school closings, delays for portions of Central Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter storm warning for portions of the abc27 viewing area in Pennsylvania. According to the NWS, this includes the counties Mifflin and Juniata Counties. Impacts due to this storm will make traffic very difficult. The time of the warning is from 1 a.m. Thursday to 7 a.m Friday.
abc27.com
Dredging of Wildwood Lake with Dauphin County Parks
Wildwood Park features a beautiful man-made lake filled with wildlife. The lake has been gaining sediment for decades and the time has come to dredge the lake. You can learn more about the project at a virtual public meeting. Park manager Chris Rebert shares more about the meeting and the impact of dredging the lake.
abc27.com
‘Next Generation’ Dunkin’ opening in York County
SPRING GROVE, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Dunkin’ restaurant is officially opening its doors on Thursday, Dec. 15. In celebration of the grand-opening of this new Dunkin’ location, Dunkin’ Franchisee Ricky Patel, will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. According to Dunkin’, starting at 9a.m., they will surprise the first 100 guests in line with ‘Free Coffee for a Year giveaways’.
abc27.com
Hersheypark adds new juvenile sea lion to Aquatheatre
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hersheypark announced on Tuesday, Dec. 13, that Cruz, a juvenile California sea lion, has joined the five other animals that live at the Aquatheatre. Ocean Connections partnered with Hersheypark to bring Cruz to Hershey. Cruz was born in the New York Aquarium in Brooklyn on...
abc27.com
Crash on I-81 near Chambersburg cleared
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), an accident caused a lane restriction on I-81 southbound near Chambersburg on Dec. 12. PennDOT says the crash was at Exit 16 on I-81 south for US 30 Lincoln Way on Dec. 12. It is unclear...
abc27.com
Explosion, fire destroys Susquehanna Township home
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — An explosion rocked a neighborhood and destroyed a home in Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County, on Tuesday morning. Reports of the explosion came into the abc27 newsroom around 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday as multiple area fire departments responded to Northway Road. An official told abc27 around...
abc27.com
Crumbl Cookies coming to York County
WEST MANCHESTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A brand-new Crumbl Cookies storefront is opening up in York, during the week ending Dec. 17. Crumbl Cookies is a cookie bakery shop franchise that is famous for its weekly rotation of over 200 different cookie flavors, and new flavors drop every Sunday at 6 p.m. According to the company’s release, they will start off with six available cookie flavors on their menu – some of Crumbl Cookies specialty cookie flavors consist of:
abc27.com
Poultry farm catches fire in Lebanon County
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire started at a Lebanon County poultry farm on the afternoon of Tuesday, Dec. 13. The fire started at Kreider Farms, which is located on the 1400 block of Mount Pleasant Road in South Annville Township, at around 2 p.m. Tuesday. By the...
abc27.com
New Grocery Outlet coming to Cumberland County
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Grocery Outlet Bargain Market is officially opening a new location on Thursday, Dec. 15, in Mechanicsburg. According to the company, in celebration of the grand opening, customers have a chance of winning a $1,000 grocery giveaway from Dec. 5 through Jan. 12. Customers who are interested can enter the grocery giveaway by clicking here.
abc27.com
Adams County food company fined for 120 pollution violations
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — A company located in Adams County has been fined by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for 120 pollution violations. According to the EPA, Knouse Foods Cooperative Inc. will pay $230,000 to settle alleged Clean Water Act violations at its fruit processing facility in Peach Glenn, Adams County.
abc27.com
Harrisburg electrical distributor acquires Ohio-based supplier
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania-based electrical distributor, Schaedler Yesco Distribution Inc. recently announced the acquisition of an Ohio-based electrical parts supplier, YESCO Electrical Supply Inc., on Nov. 9, 2022. Schaedler Yesco Distribution Inc., headquartered in Harrisburg, Pa. and established in 1924, is a fourth generation family and employee owned...
abc27.com
York County UPMC finishes emergency department renovations
HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) in Hanover officially announced on Wednesday, Dec. 14, that they have completed renovations of their emergency department. According to UPMC, the renovation of the emergency department was necessary due to an increased number of patients visits. This rise in...
abc27.com
Former Mifflin County Taco Bell building available
LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A former Taco Bell location is now on the market in Mifflin County. According to a listing by Bennett Williams Commercial real estate, the Lewistown building at 10405 US Highway 522 South is 1,600 square feet with a hood system and walk-in cooler/freezer. Pictures inside...
abc27.com
Humane PA hosts ’12 Days of Adoptions’
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — You might be home for the holidays this year, but why not bring a new furry friend with you?. Humane Pennsylvania announced that they are offering fee-waived adoptions for the next 12 days as part of their sponsored “12 Days of Adoptions” event. The...
abc27.com
Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top coming to Hersheypark Stadium
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Classic rock bands Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top are bringing their next tour to Hersheypark Stadium in 2023. “The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour” will come to Hershey on Sept. 9, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. with special guest Uncle Kracker. The 22-date tour will...
abc27.com
Governor-elect Josh Shapiro to celebrate inauguration in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor-elect Josh Shapiro will be celebrating his inauguration in Lancaster County. The Inaugural Ball for Shapiro and Lieutenant Governor-elect Austin Davis will be held at Rock Lititz on Jan. 17, 2023. Earlier in the day, Shapiro and Davis will be sworn in at the...
abc27.com
Governor Wolf reflects on tenure, COVID as he prepares to leave office
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — In just over one month, Pennsylvania will have a new governor, Josh Shapiro, marking the end of the eight-year Tom Wolf administration. Wolf, a York County native, spoke to abc27 about his time in Harrisburg in an interview covering a wide array of topics, including election integrity and the budget surplus.
abc27.com
Harrisburg City Council approves 2023 budget
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, the Harrisburg City Council approved the 2023 city budget. The budget for 2023, which is expected to be signed by Mayor Wanda Williams some time this week, is $110.45 million in total, Harrisburg’s smallest budget since 2019. Breaking down...
abc27.com
Family-owned, Lancaster-based cafe and bakery coming to Lebanon County
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A family-owned cafe and bakery named Mill 72 is soon opening a new location in Lebanon County. Mill 72, established back in 2018, officially opened its first location in Manheim in February 2019, according to co-owner of Mill 72 Brian Miller. The cafe and bakery’s...
