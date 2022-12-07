WEST MANCHESTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A brand-new Crumbl Cookies storefront is opening up in York, during the week ending Dec. 17. Crumbl Cookies is a cookie bakery shop franchise that is famous for its weekly rotation of over 200 different cookie flavors, and new flavors drop every Sunday at 6 p.m. According to the company’s release, they will start off with six available cookie flavors on their menu – some of Crumbl Cookies specialty cookie flavors consist of:

