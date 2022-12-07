INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Local advocates in the LGBTQ community are celebrating the Respect for Marriage Act but looking to other ways the community can be protected. As it currently stands same-sex and interracial marriage is legal in every state because of supreme court rulings but if either were ever overturned many states would no longer issue marriage licenses for these two groups. This act says that any marriage performed in another state would be recognized even in a state that would not perform the marriage.

