4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
‘Pet Pals TV’: Perfumes manufactured in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” joined News 8 with Amy Howell, Visit Indiana marketing manager to talk about perfumes manufactured in Indiana.
Indiana Grown: Bee Great Market
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest is owner, David Mullins of Bee Great Market. Bee Great Market is a honey farm located in Churubusco, Indiana. Visit their website here. Enjoy the full...
Brittany Force talks Performance Racing Industry Trade Show
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Racing professionals from around the world have gathered in Indianapolis for the Performance Racing Industry Trade Show that’s underway downtown. Title winning drag racer, Brittney Force, joined News 8 Friday morning to discuss what to expect at the show, as well as her experiences as a drag racer!
Gloomy once again tonight
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gloomy conditions stay locked in place for tonight and much of Sunday, but eventually, we see changes in the forecast. TONIGHT: Another cloudy night ahead of us in central Indiana with some fog. There is the isolated chance of a few light sprinkles early. Low temperatures in the upper 30s.
CDC: Indiana listed as ‘very high’ for flu activity
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana is now listed as “very high” for flu activity, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC has moved Indiana into the second-highest category for flu activity this week. Only ten states plus the District of Columbia ranked higher.
Herron-Riverside High School unveils girls gym for student athletes
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Kendall Hawthorn is a junior who runs track and cross country at Herron-Riverside High School. She’s excited about having the new fitness space custom-built for her and her teammates. It was a far cry from the workout room they use to occupy before practice. “We...
Indiana doctor drops lawsuit against attorney general
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana doctor has dropped a lawsuit that aimed to halt the state’s attorney general from investigating her after she provided an abortion to a 10-year-old Ohio child who was raped. Thursday court filings say lawyers for Dr. Caitlin Bernard of Indianapolis voluntarily nixed the...
Winter drought impacts
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We often talk about drought conditions in the summer time and we can see impacts like brown grass but there are invisible damages in the winter time. The latest drought monitor has much of Indiana now in the moderate drought category. The moderate category has moved up to include parts of Indianapolis, Muncie and Richmond. Northwest Indiana is under the abnormally dry category and that stretches down to Lafayette.
Motorsports icon Tony Stewart to kick off 2022 Performance Racing Industry Trade Show
Motorsports icon, championship-winning driver and team owner Tony Stewart will help kick off the three biggest business days in racing as the headline guest at the Performance Racing Industry (PRI) Trade Show’s annual Grand Opening Breakfast on Thursday, Dec. 8 in Indianapolis. Jim Liaw, General Manager of Performance Racing...
Another gray day with isolated showers
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Clouds stick around for the first half of the weekend with a few isolated showers possible this afternoon. TODAY: Areas of fog are possible early this morning. A Dense Fog Advisory is in place for parts of the state until 9 am. Watch out for reduced visibility at times. We’ll stay cloudy throughout the day with a few pockets of isolated showers this afternoon. The best chance will be south of Indianapolis. Highs today climb into the middle 40s.
Lafayette police arrest teen for ‘legitimate’ threat on Snapchat against middle school
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A 13-year-old boy has been arrested for what police have determined to be a “legitimate” threat to conduct a shooting at a middle school dance in Lafayette. The Lafayette Police Department said officers became aware of the threat around 12:15 a.m. Friday. Officers...
Kokomo police looking for stabbing suspect
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — The Kokomo Police Department is searching for the suspect of a Monday night stabbing. An arrest warrant was issued for 36-year-old Halden Totten. He is wanted for attempted murder. Just after 7:30 p.m., Kokomo Police Department officers were sent to a house in the 2100...
2 arrested in connection with Brownsburg shooting, 1 dead
BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — Police arrested two suspects that were involved in a shooting that killed a 20-year-old man in Brownsburg Thursday, according to Brownsburg Metropolitan Police Department Saturday. Just after 11 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 3400 block of Hornaday Road. That’s just north of East County...
‘UnPHILtered’: ‘More speech not less is good for our mental health’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Chloe Carmichael a clinical psychologist and author of “Nervous Energy” joined News 8’s Phil Sanchez on Thursday night’s “UnPHILtered” to talk about mental health. “More speech not less is good for our mental health,” Carmichael said. She talks with...
Local LGBTQ allies celebrate Respect for Marriage Act as a win
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Local advocates in the LGBTQ community are celebrating the Respect for Marriage Act but looking to other ways the community can be protected. As it currently stands same-sex and interracial marriage is legal in every state because of supreme court rulings but if either were ever overturned many states would no longer issue marriage licenses for these two groups. This act says that any marriage performed in another state would be recognized even in a state that would not perform the marriage.
Rising respiratory illnesses cause for new visitation policy at Johnson Memorial Health
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Johnson Memorial Health has updated their visitation policy due to an increasing number in respiratory illnesses. The new visitation policy was announced Wednesday. Johnson Memorial Health is requiring all visitors to be 18 or older, and they must wear a mask when entering any of the facilities. According to their website, visitors must also be screened for COVID-19 and influenza symptoms daily upon entering any JMH facility.
Westfield Washington Elementary unveils outdoor learning lab for the community
WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The Westfield Education Foundation received a grant from Duke Energy foundation for $15,000. Funds are supporting the creation of publicly accessible outdoor learning lab next to Shamrock Springs Elementary School. The Shamrock Outdoor Learning Lab, the 7-acre plot of wetland is being transformed into an...
IMPD to add more mobile cameras for public safety
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department secured a $123,000 federal grant to purchase two mobile trailers equipped with cameras. The department is already using the cameras in areas where crime may potentially occur. “We hope to add four more in 2023 using American Rescue Plan dollars,” said...
Indy Roof Company redefines roof buying experience
At Indy Roof Company, their mission is simple: to redefine the roof buying experience for Indiana homeowners. Aaron Christy, owner of Indy Roof Company, and Adam Kaminski, COO of Indy Roof Company, joined us Friday on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss their involvement with WISH Tree and to share information on an impact resistant shingle that they are offering this winter with no additional installation fee.
Richard Allen asks for public funding for defense investigations, expert witnesses
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Richard Allen, the man charged with the double murders of Delphi teens Abigail “Abby” Williams and Liberty “Libby” German, is asking the court to approve public funding for his defense to pay for expert witnesses and the defense investigation. Allen is asking...
