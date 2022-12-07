ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Washington Examiner

House Democrats ripped for attacking Supreme Court and GOP justices

Democrats are using their last days in control of the House to step up attacks on the newly conservative Supreme Court, prompting an unusual and intense pushback — right to their face. This morning, in a politically charged House Judiciary Committee hearing expected to include allegations of politicking by...
The Independent

Supreme Court hears how the ‘blast radius’ of a radical legal theory could sow ‘election chaos’

For more than three hours, US Supreme Court justices heard oral arguments in a case that could radically reshape the nation’s elections, weighing the legitimacy of a fringe legal theory supported by right-wing groups and Republican officials that opponents warn could “sow chaos” throughout American democracy.US Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar warned justices on 7 December that the so-called “independent state legislature” theory would “wreak havoc” on the electoral process and invalidate state constitutions across the country.“I’m not sure I’ve ever come across a theory in this court that would invalidate more state constitutional clauses as being federally unconstitutional,” said...
Mother Jones

Con Law: How a Fake Document Could Help the Supreme Court Diminish our Democracy

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Three decades after the Constitution was drafted in Philadelphia, Secretary of State John Quincy Adams set about assembling the government’s official Journal of the Convention. Missing from the records was the proposal submitted by Charles Pinckney of South Carolina. So Adams wrote him to request a copy. Pinckney replied with an extraordinary document: a draft that so closely resembled the final Constitution that he would have to have been clairvoyant to have written it.
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Supreme Court shuns case against Dominion and Facebook

The Supreme Court opted against taking up a case Monday against Dominion Voting Systems and Facebook from voters accusing the companies of interfering in the 2020 election. Lower courts previously spurned the case claiming plaintiffs lacked standing, which prompted a petition in September for a writ of certiorari or review from the high court of their petition. Now that the Supreme Court has rejected it, the case is essentially dismissed.
COLORADO STATE
AOL Corp

Supreme Court searches for middle ground in North Carolina elections case

WASHINGTON — Conservative Supreme Court justices on Wednesday appeared skeptical about a state court’s decision to strike down Republican-drawn congressional districts in North Carolina, but it seemed unlikely a majority would embrace a broad theory that could upend election law nationwide. The appeal brought by North Carolina Republicans...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
MSNBC

Supreme Court's redistricting case is a threat to democracy

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court will hear oral argument in Moore v. Harper, through which North Carolina’s Republican legislators are fighting to protect an “aggressively gerrymandered congressional map” thrown out by that state’s Supreme Court on constitutional grounds. But while the case is, on its face,...
WISCONSIN STATE

