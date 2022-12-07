Read full article on original website
Related
State awards $20 million to nearly two dozen postsecondary institutions for workforce innovation
Governor Mike Parson announced that the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development has awarded $20 million in funding to nearly two dozen postsecondary institutions to provide high-demand career training for new and underrepresented populations and to address the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on agriculture and supply chains.
Missouri Republicans file bills to automate expungements for non-violent offenses
(Missouri Independent) – Crista Hogan estimates tens of thousands of people in Greene County are eligible to clean their criminal records of old non-violent misdemeanor and felony offenses — offenses she says limit their access to good-paying jobs and safe housing. But under state law, it requires people...
University of Missouri alerts students, faculty and staff that marijuana is prohibited on university property
As of Thursday, the recreational use of marijuana is no longer illegal in Missouri. But there are still some places where it remains a crime, and that includes Mizzou and all other campuses within the University of Missouri System. Doctor Laura Bierut, who studies addiction, is worried that use among...
Audio: State lawmaker pushes for minimum age to possess firearms
(Missourinet) – No one under the age of 18 would be allowed to carry a firearm in Missouri under a bill pre-filed in the State Senate. “The bill is sponsored by Democratic Senator Steve Roberts of St. Louis. The bill would make it a Class A misdemeanor – punishable by up to one year in jail and/or a two thousand dollar fine for a minor to be in possession of a firearm. The only exceptions would be if the minor is under the supervision of a parent, guardian, or approved adult or at a firing range with an adult. The legislative session begins on January 4th.
MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of December 12, 2022
The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of Dec. 12-18. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map. Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some...
University Missouri Extension offering farm lease webinar series
The University of Missouri Extension will host a 10-week online seminar series in early 2023 to help Missourians better understand and manage agricultural leases. “According to USDA data, more than one-fourth of Missouri farmland is leased,” said MU Extension agricultural economist Ray Massey. “Many landowners seek additional information to make their leases more closely align with their objectives. Our webinar series will range from the basics of leasing to more complex negotiations in an approachable and conversational format.”
Missouri Department of Conservation can connect landowners with funding for practices that benefit grazing forage
The Missouri Department of Conservation can connect farmers and property owners with land management expertise and financial assistance offered by the Natural Resources Conservation Service. MDC is the lead agency for some Regional Conservation Partnership Programs designed to boost grassland habitat and forage, increase natural buffers around crop fields, and improve wildlife habitat.
Missouri launches interactive dashboard displaying pregnancy associated deaths
Annually, an average of 61 Missouri women die while pregnant or within one year of pregnancy. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) is leading the nation in launching the first statewide, interactive dashboard displaying maternal mortality data. “The road to becoming a mother is not always easy....
Missouri Attorney General’s office secures conviction through SAFE Kit Initiative, 10 other cases headed to trial
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that his Office had recently helped to secure a conviction because of the work his Office has done with the SAFE Kit Initiative. In October of 2022, Garrett Dewayne Belcher Jr. pled guilty to Felony Rape in the First Degree in St. Francois County and was sentenced to 15 years in prison. The St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney handled the case, which was aided by evidence gleaned from the shipping and testing of a sexual assault kit through the SAFE Kit Initiative.
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests in north Missouri on Thursday
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reporting three arrests on Thursday, December 8 2022. A Brookfield man was arrested late Wednesday afternoon by the Highway Patrol in Linn County. Sixty-two-year-old Jeffery Hurdle has been accused of driving while intoxicated and driving while his license was revoked – third or subsequent offense. Hurdle also was wanted on an Adair County warrant for driving while revoked. He was taken to the Adair County Jail and was listed as bondable.
Four teenagers from Missouri face charges in shooting death of taxi driver
Four teenagers from St. Louis County, Missouri are now facing federal charges in the fatal shooting of a cab driver in Hazelwood in April. Tywon Harris, now 19, Coron Dees, 19, and Jeremiah Allen, 18, were indicted in federal court in June on a robbery charge and a charge of aiding and abetting the commission of a murder.
