A Florida frat boy who murdered a married couple and chewed the face of one victim could be free in as few as six months after being deemed not guilty by reason of insanity this week. Michelle Mishcon’s sisters said prosecutors told them Austin Harrouff could get out of a mental rehabilitation hospital in a matter of months after Monday’s controversial plea deal was announced — on the same day his trial was supposed to start. “They told us that he’ll now go to some sort of mental hospital, but it’s not a place where people are held for long,”...

MARTIN COUNTY, FL ・ 8 DAYS AGO