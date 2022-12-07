ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘This place is heaven’: Judge recommends Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes be sent to favourable Texas prison camp

Convicted former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes’ lawyers appear to be doing their best to make her more than a decade prison sentence as comfortable for her as possible.US District Court Judge Edward Davila has made a recommendation for Holmes to be sent to a federal prison camp in Bryan, Texas — about an hour and a half outside Houston — according to Bloomberg.Earlier this month, Holmes was sentenced to 11 1/4 years in prison for defrauding investors who backed her blood testing company, Theranos. The judge has ordered Holmes to turn herself into custody by 27 April.At first glance...
BRYAN, TX
Outsider.com

Todd and Julie Chrisley Potentially Facing Another Significant Loss Following Prison Sentencing

Todd and Julie Chrisley may be facing another significant loss after they had received their prison sentencing. A report from the New York Post indicates that the couple also was hit with $17.2 million in damages. The Post report also states that sources close to the Chrisleys say they may have to sell their duel Nashville mansion in order to help along with the restitution.
NASHVILLE, TN
RadarOnline

Judge Orders Convicted Reality Stars Todd & Julie Chrisley Pay $17 MILLION In Restitution As Custody Drama Ignites After Sentencing

Todd and Julie Chrisley have been ordered to pay millions of dollars back in restitution for their tax fraud case, RadarOnline.com can confirm.Court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com show the former reality stars personally received a total of $17,270,741.57 in proceeds as a result of committing the offense of conviction, which they will now have to return after being found guilty.RadarOnline.com can report that Judge Eleanor Ross officially signed the order on Monday, December 5.The Atlanta Journal-Constitution was the first to break the news. "This Order of Forfeiture shall become final as to defendants Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley at the...
NASHVILLE, TN
New York Post

Florida ‘cannibal’ killer Austin Harrouff could be free in six months through insanity plea deal

A Florida frat boy who murdered a married couple and chewed the face of one victim could be free in as few as six months after being deemed not guilty by reason of insanity this week. Michelle Mishcon’s sisters said prosecutors told them Austin Harrouff could get out of a mental rehabilitation hospital in a matter of months after Monday’s controversial plea deal was announced — on the same day his trial was supposed to start. “They told us that he’ll now go to some sort of mental hospital, but it’s not a place where people are held for long,”...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy