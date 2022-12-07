Read full article on original website
Related
Todd Chrisley's Former Daughter-In-Law Now Claiming She Was Pressured To Lie Under Oath In New Statement
Kyle Chrisley's ex-wife accused former father-in-law Todd Chrisley of pressuring her to lie.
Judge proposes Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes serve her 11-year sentence in a 'minimum-security' Texas prison camp
The Federal Prison Camp in Bryan is a minimum security prison that houses female inmates in dormitories. Prison camps have minimal or no fencing.
‘This place is heaven’: Judge recommends Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes be sent to favourable Texas prison camp
Convicted former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes’ lawyers appear to be doing their best to make her more than a decade prison sentence as comfortable for her as possible.US District Court Judge Edward Davila has made a recommendation for Holmes to be sent to a federal prison camp in Bryan, Texas — about an hour and a half outside Houston — according to Bloomberg.Earlier this month, Holmes was sentenced to 11 1/4 years in prison for defrauding investors who backed her blood testing company, Theranos. The judge has ordered Holmes to turn herself into custody by 27 April.At first glance...
Todd and Julie Chrisley Potentially Facing Another Significant Loss Following Prison Sentencing
Todd and Julie Chrisley may be facing another significant loss after they had received their prison sentencing. A report from the New York Post indicates that the couple also was hit with $17.2 million in damages. The Post report also states that sources close to the Chrisleys say they may have to sell their duel Nashville mansion in order to help along with the restitution.
The feds botched Whitey Bulger's prison transfer so badly that the infamous Boston gangster had 'lost the will to live,' a watchdog found
Bulger was kept in a single cell as his transfer from a Florida to a West Virginia prison dragged on, according to a watchdog report on his killing.
Feds wanted N.C. man jailed for 5 years for Jan. 6 crimes. The judge had a different idea.
U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta sent Matthew Wood back to North Carolina to serve a year of home confinement, not the 57-month prison sentence recommended by federal prosecutors.
Rapper who bragged about getting rich off COVID-19 relief fraud sentenced to prison
LOS ANGELES — A rapper who bragged in a YouTube video about getting rich by committing COVID-19 fraud was sentenced to 77 months in federal prison on Wednesday. Fontrell Antonio Baines, 33, of Memphis, Tennessee, also known by his stage name of Nuke Bizzle, was sentenced by a federal judge in California, The Washington Post reported.
Drug lord 'La Barbie' no longer in federal custody, officials say
One of the most famous drug traffickers in Mexico is no longer listed as being in federal custody just four years after he was convicted on a number of charges and sentenced to 49 years in prison.
Judge Orders Convicted Reality Stars Todd & Julie Chrisley Pay $17 MILLION In Restitution As Custody Drama Ignites After Sentencing
Todd and Julie Chrisley have been ordered to pay millions of dollars back in restitution for their tax fraud case, RadarOnline.com can confirm.Court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com show the former reality stars personally received a total of $17,270,741.57 in proceeds as a result of committing the offense of conviction, which they will now have to return after being found guilty.RadarOnline.com can report that Judge Eleanor Ross officially signed the order on Monday, December 5.The Atlanta Journal-Constitution was the first to break the news. "This Order of Forfeiture shall become final as to defendants Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley at the...
Florida ‘cannibal’ killer Austin Harrouff could be free in six months through insanity plea deal
A Florida frat boy who murdered a married couple and chewed the face of one victim could be free in as few as six months after being deemed not guilty by reason of insanity this week. Michelle Mishcon’s sisters said prosecutors told them Austin Harrouff could get out of a mental rehabilitation hospital in a matter of months after Monday’s controversial plea deal was announced — on the same day his trial was supposed to start. “They told us that he’ll now go to some sort of mental hospital, but it’s not a place where people are held for long,”...
Manager told 13-year-old she’d get killed if she refused to work at business, feds say
Many migrants, including the girl, were forced to work at the Virginia laundry facility, prosecutors say.
'Texas Killing Fields': Who is William Reece and Where Is He Now?
Formerly with the Oklahoma National Guard, he is the only man to be convicted of more than one murder, after 30 bodies were found between Houston and Galveston.
Federal inmate allegedly tried to shoot visitor at Arizona prison camp: Report
A federal prison inmate who was able to obtain a firearm at an Arizona prison pulled out the gun in a visitation area and allegedly attempted to shoot a visitor in the head, according to The Associated Press. The weapon misfired and the female visitor was uninjured in Sunday’s incident...
Georgia man sentenced to prison for threatening to kill Pres. Biden, blow up the White House
A Barnesville man who threatened to kill President Joe Biden has been sentenced to prison, according to the Department of Justice. Travis Ball, 56, was sentenced on Wednesday by Chief U.S. District Judge Marc Treadwell. The release states that Ball allegedly made several death threats against local judges and law...
Former Oklahoma officer allowed white supremacists to attack Black inmates
A former white Oklahoma correctional officer was sentenced to almost four years for promoting the attack on Black inmates by white supremacists.
DOJ watchdog: Prison staff failures preceded inmate murder of Whitey Bulger
Whitey Bulger was one of the nation's more notorious criminals as head of a violent South Bosten crime ring known as the Winter Hill Gang.
Justice Dept. report outlines series of mistakes that led to prison beating death of Boston gangster Whitey Bulger
The Justice Department's Office of the Inspector General released a report on Wednesday outlining how a series of mistakes by the embattled Bureau of Prisons led to the beating death of imprisoned Boston gangster and convicted murderer James "Whitey" Bulger four years ago.
Prosecutors in Whitmer kidnap plot say life sentence fits
Federal prosecutors told a judge Monday that a life prison sentence would be justified for the leader of a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, saying his goal to turn the country...
The Author of Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Law Just Got Indicted for Money Laundering
A Florida lawmaker who authored the state’s law banning classroom discussion of gender identity and sexual orientation in elementary school was indicted Wednesday on federal money charges related to COVID relief loans. As a freshman state representative, Rep. Joe Harding helped shepherd through the Parental Rights in Education Act,...
Wawa goes west: Convenience chain scouting sites in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana
Wawa is scouting new store sites in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana, with the first gas-and-sandwich convenience stores under the flying-goose signs to be announced next year and opened after 2025.
Comments / 0