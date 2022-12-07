Aransas Pass Food Bank Struggles with Holiday Demand

Aurora Maria Gonzales, 79 of Aransas Pass gets ready to return home Thursday morning, December 1, after receiving several boxes from the Tri-County Christian Service Center emergency food bank. “I can’t make ends meet with all the bills I have,” she admitted, now relying on the nonprofit to help make certain she can eat.

Aransas Pass Progress

Aransas Pass Progress

Center employee Manuel Vasquez, 67 of Ingleside gets ready to load more boxes of food into client’s vehicles who pre-registered for the aid. Distributions occur every Tuesday and Thursday from 8-11:00 a.m. at 323 N. 8th St. in Aransas Pass

Aransas Pass Progress

Longtime volunteer Rick Crouch holds just some of the many frozen meats both grocery giant H.E.B. and Walmart routinely donate to the Center for its food bank. Canned goods are stacked and sorted, awaiting distribution. Due to major cutbacks in federal programs the Coastal Bend Food Bank is already facing huge shortages that have already begun to impact the Aransas Pass nonprofit that now will have to find other sources to replenish shelves in the New Year.

Breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Meals most of us enjoy without a second thought if there’s food in the cupboards, or in the refrigerator. Or, if home cooking is not what’s desired, we’ll dine out or grab some fast food. But unseen by a majority, or unknown, are the poor who in our current inflationary climate struggle between paying rent, a mortgage, and keeping the lights on versus sustenance that many in our area take for granted and without concern over a lack of adequate resources.

Such is the client who relies on the support of an emergency food bank run by Tri-County Christian Services at 323 N. 8th St. in Aransas Pass. Every Tuesday and Thursday between 8-11:00 a.m., needy individuals and families stop by the facility and receive a box – maybe two – filled with frozen meats, canned goods, fresh vegetables and fruits, breads, and pastries, all hoping they can make it stretch until next time. Most everything they distribute is donated by grocery giant H.E.B., or Walmart, but the center also makes bulk purchases of government surplus or other available food items through the Coastal Bend Food Bank in Corpus Christi. Now, that supply line may be cut, and the impact is already being felt as inventory rapidly dwindles from shelves.

“We can’t get food,” revealed Terry Upton, President of the Center’s Board of Directors, discussing a looming crisis facing their program and likely many others served in the 11 counties currently supplied by the Coastal Bend Food Bank. A major shift in federal priorities has left Tri-County Christian Services scrambling to find other long-term resources for bulk food purchases or rely even more heavily on individual or group donors in Aransas Pass and elsewhere. Upton added that the Food Bank management didn’t specify why the U.S. government, or the Department of Agriculture made the changes, but he expected to learn more when a meeting is convened in Corpus Christi early next month.

“It doesn’t matter how much money you got if you can’t get food,” said Upton, explaining that, at least financially, Tri-County had plenty of money for the food purchases, it’s just that the supply the feds provide to the Food Bank for distribution is now extremely limited. Each three months, the Center typically buys 50 to 75 cases of canned goods from the Corpus Christi hub. But lately, they’ve been lucky to get 10.

“We can make it on that,” Upton said. “We just have to give less.”

“We’re a little worried,” echoed Center Manager, Scott Miller.

“We’re trying to figure out what we could do to get more food,” Upton remarked, adding that supplemental aid has come in the form of local donation drives, like the one conducted by Dream Team Realtors in Aransas Pass that challenged local children to see which school could collect the most canned goods, top winners receiving a free computer.

“It’s been a savior,” Upton acknowledged, grateful for the ongoing support.

“Without that donation we’d really be hurting right now,” he said.

“We have access to a shopping list,” Miller said, a menu of items the Center can purchase from the Coastal Bend Food Bank, when available. “We need staples. If they had it, they would include it on the list.”

Now, and into the future, Miller outlined what Tri-County Christian Services will need to replenish their dry goods shelves until they have a better understanding of why government support is waning. If you would like to contribute, here is what they need: Canned and dry goods staples:

• Tuna

•Pinto beans

• Green beans

• Corn

• Fruit

• Bags of rice

• Jars of peanut butter “We have so many new people signing up,” Upton shared, noting that many traditional clients have been either elderly, or homeless. Now, there are more and more aged 25 or younger. Of the 25 or so people a day the Center helps with emergency food supplies, eight are new, and about five match the new demographic Upton says they’re witnessing come through the front door.

“That tells you a lot,” he said, adding that many clients don’t have transportation making it even harder to obtain aid since the Center does not offer delivery.

“We’ve never been in this situation before,” Miller fretted, glancing at Upton whose face clearly reflected concern.

“We’re good to the end of the year and into mid-January,” Upton assured, though cognizant of the reality that beyond that time access to larger food supplies was undetermined.

For those in need, Miller took the opportunity to remind the public that the registration process for help is simple and those who can’t access the application online can always stop in and fill one out in person. Every recipient must meet eligibility requirements and the Center requires every client to requalify, year after year.

With cold weather setting in, Upton and Miller also made an appeal for other donations, since the Center serves as much more than just a food bank. The facility also aids by distributing blankets and space heaters to those in need, but supply, too, is also limited and without the public’s contributions more residents in Aransas Pass unable to afford such comfort will suffer.

Miller specified what the Center needs, especially to help the homeless: Winter weather needs list:

• Men’s socks and underwear • Space heaters

• Blankets

• Winter coats/jackets Last year, Tri-County Christian Services helped 6,180 individuals, or a total of 2,247 families. So far this year that number has already spiked to 7,762 individuals – and they have yet to tabulate December’s statistics later this month. The number of families served in 2022 has already exceeded last year’s figures – 2,847 – with a few more weeks still left.

Thankfully, the Center has a corps of regular volunteers, mostly women, who show up and get things done.

“The ladies, they have that down to a science,” praised Upton, adding that several men who are retired also come Tuesdays and Thursdays to help with distribution. It’s Monday, Wednesday, and Friday the Center most needs additional volunteers to sort and organize donated goods between 8-11:30 a.m.

“As bad as it is, we’re still doing OK,” Upton remarked, used to a challenge.

“The community has supported us really well,” Upton smiled, praising contributions from The Blessings Shop downtown that has also donated clothing.

Hoping that Christmas will be a little brighter, the Center is also informing its clients of a free turkey distribution planned next Friday, December 16, starting at 8:30 a.m. Upton said the facility had about 200, and they would all be given away.

Those who need supplies to carry them over into the New Year should also be aware the Center will close after the turkey giveaway on the 16th and not reopen until January 3. In the meantime, other local food banks they may be able to access include programs at St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Aransas Pass, or First United Methodist Church and Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church – both in Ingleside.

“Some of these people hit every pantry they can,” Upton said, aware that even one or two boxes of food a week they may receive from Tri-County may not be enough, especially if it’s a family.

“I can’t make ends meet with all the bills I have,” said 79-year-old Aurora Maria Gonzales of Aransas Pass who came to the Center last Thursday for help. Manuel Vasquez, 67, of Ingleside loaded two boxes in the back of her van. A Center employee, he was busy Thursday helping one client after another.

Gonzales, acknowledging that she will turn 80 soon, thanked Vasquez, explaining that she’ll be back. Without this assistance she wasn’t sure how she would survive.

Editor’s note: To learn more about volunteering, how to apply for emergency food aid, or to make a contribution to help the Tri-County Christian Services Center, contact Scott Miller, (361) 758-1988.