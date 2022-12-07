Last of the Year
, , ,
Crowds took advantage of nice weather Saturday, December 3 to visit the final Market Days for 2022 at the VFW Post 2932, 620 W. Wheeler in Aransas Pass. Shoppers had many choices to buy food items, crafts like bird houses with seasonal décor, jewelry, artwork, plants, and quilts, just to name a few.The event keeps growing in popularity and organizers have already set dates for Market Days to return in 2023. Next year they’ll continue to be Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. February 4-5, April 1-2, June 3-4, August 5-6, October 7-8, and Dec. 2-3.
Comments / 0