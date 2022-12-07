ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aransas Pass, TX

Last of the Year

By Aransas Pass Progress
Aransas Pass Progress
Aransas Pass Progress
 4 days ago
Crowds took advantage of nice weather Saturday, December 3 to visit the final Market Days for 2022 at the VFW Post 2932, 620 W. Wheeler in Aransas Pass. Shoppers had many choices to buy food items, crafts like bird houses with seasonal décor, jewelry, artwork, plants, and quilts, just to name a few.The event keeps growing in popularity and organizers have already set dates for Market Days to return in 2023. Next year they’ll continue to be Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. February 4-5, April 1-2, June 3-4, August 5-6, October 7-8, and Dec. 2-3.

Aransas Pass Progress

Making Christmas Merrier

Pearl Denmon of Aransas Pass heard The Progress/ The Index office at 346 S. Houston St. was one of many locations collecting toys for the annual Sgt. Anders Cops for Tots Toy Drive in collaboration with Aransas Pass Police and Crossroads Church. Monday, November 28 she dropped off a little girl’s doll, and for some young boy, a new fire truck! The newspaper strongly encourages our readers to support this worthwhile campaign in honor of the late Sgt. Dennis Anders. Come drop off a new toy any weekday between 8:00 a.m. – noon, or 1-5:00 p.m. and help make this Christmas a little merrier for a needy child or teenager in our community.
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Downtown Aransas Pass Gets a Touch of Color

, , City crews have painted the clamshells at the concrete base of decorative lamp posts the length of Commercial St. in downtown Aransas Pass. Volunteers from Clean Green Aransas Pass have also beautified flowerpots along the same area, adding a sparkling red Christmas bow to each to bring some holiday cheer to shoppers.
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

COMMUNITY IN FOCUS

Community in Focus The latest information on the Aransas Pass Community Enrichment events! Join us for a Tree Lighting ceremony on December 7t at 5:30 p.m. at Newbury Park. We will light the area with Christmas cheer while receiving a special appearance from Santa, enjoying hot cocoa, and singing Christmas Carols! If you are interested in getting involved in your city, visit the city website, and view the available board openings. Civic Center Don’t forget to come play Pickleball at the Civic Center! Every Tuesday and Wednesday 9-11:00 a.m., and every Tuesday from 2-4:00 p.m. For more information call (361) 758-0009. Senior Meetings & Events at the Civic...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Aransas Pass Welcomes New Small Business

, , , In what was a pharmacy many years ago, 30-year-old Kiley Ortiz opened ‘Cajun K’s Boutique’ at 541 W. Cleveland Blvd. in Aransas Pass, just a block from the VFW Post. A grand opening occurred Saturday, December 3 featuring music, a bounce house for kids, and free barbeque. Ortiz said her shop offers clothing for men, women, and children and a host of fashionable accessories and gift items. She’s also set up a mailbox for anyone to drop off letters to Santa!
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

An Eye for Trouble?

Aransas Pass Police confirm they’ve set up this portable surveillancecamerasystemneartheintersectionofHarrison and Cleveland Boulevards, pointed in the direction of the holiday Christmas display across from City Hall. When The Progress asked why, the newspaper was told it was at the request of the Chamber of Commerce after reports some objects in the display have been “stolen” since it went up just before Thanksgiving. Who is the ‘Grinch’ and what was taken? Rosemary Vega, CEO/President of the Chamber, shared the items a thief walked away with include “brand new ornaments”.
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Rotary Donation Helps Feed Those in Need

Aransas Pass Rotary Club 2059 (District 5930) members present the Tri-County Christian Services Center with a check for $1,000 Tuesday, November 29 to help the non-profit organization with its ongoing food bank program that continues to serve the needs of the immediate area. Current President Dean Thomas (far left) is joined by Earnestine Brown, Judge Ronnie Yeager (Ret.), Rick Crouch, Janet Carwin, Scott Miller, Jason Reeves, and Karen Gayle. The center is also in need of donated socks, winter jackets, blankets, non-perishable food (particularly canned goods), and financial donations to help purchase items needed to distribute throughout the Christmas season and beyond. The Rotary Club of Aransas Pass is excited to be able to make these contributions to these wonderful programs.
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Aransas Pass Food Bank Struggles with Holiday Demand

, , , , Breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Meals most of us enjoy without a second thought if there’s food in the cupboards, or in the refrigerator. Or, if home cooking is not what’s desired, we’ll dine out or grab some fast food. But unseen by a majority, or unknown, are the poor who in our current inflationary climate struggle between paying rent, a mortgage, and keeping the lights on versus sustenance that many in our area take for granted and without concern over a lack of adequate resources. Such is the client who relies on the support of an emergency...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Aransas Pass Adds Festive Feel to Christmas

, Department of Public Works employees in Aransas Pass use a hydraulic lift to install holiday-themed banners on streetlamps along Harrison Blvd. Tuesday, November 29 as Christmas gets closer and closer. The decorations helped beautify another section of the city along a main throughfare in and out of Aransas Pass, the banners containing such upbeat messages as ‘Seasons Greetings’, and the like.
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

The Holiday in Lights

, , , An Aransas Pass Department of Public Works employee climbs a ladder to attach lights and garland to a street pole along Commercial St. downtown Wednesday, November 23. The result, bright holiday lights visible in the evening, each one in the design of a snowflake, many poles also displaying a holiday themed banner. The downtown mercantile area is not what it was in its heyday, but the Aransas Pass Chamber of Commerce and store and restaurant owners who still offer goods and services along Commercial St. and nearby invite you to come check them out and support small business. 
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Drunk Driver Blamed for Aransas Pass Wreck

, , Motorists approaching Cleveland Blvd. from Harrison Blvd. in Aransas Pass, right across from City Hall and the police station will notice something disturbing, remnants of a violent crash, the result it turns out from an alleged drunk driver. This is all that’s left from the December 1 collision that occurred around 11:00 p.m., according to authorities. A stop sign was knocked over and a streetlamp sheared right off its base, now lying on the ground, useless. Police tellThe Progress a male driver was speeding through the curve coming up to W. Wheeler, hit the curb, and the rest is history. Debris from the crash helped investigators match him with the damage done when they caught up to the driver moments later. After a field sobriety test it was determined the man had too much to drink and has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated (DWI).
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Saltwater Christmas Parade to Light Up Downtown Aransas Pass

The Aransas Pass Chamber of Commerce hopes to make the community merry and bright as the holiday season approaches. Rosemary Vega, chamber president and chief executive officer, said the organization’s annual Saltwater Christmas Parade seeks to do just that from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Dec. 8 in downtown Aransas Pass. A Christmastime staple for the last decade, Vega said the parade and related festivities celebrate togetherness and holiday cheer for all. “Our whole goal behind the Saltwater Christmas was to celebrate a holiday season spirit for the community of Aransas Pass,” she said. “We want everyone to feel good about the...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Home Grown Business Helps Disabled Aransas Pass Woman Get Back on Her Feet

, , , , , , SMALL BUSINESS CORNER: HASKETT STREET BAKERY, ARANSAS PASS Sugar and spice and everything nice. A professional costume designer by trade, sidelined by disability, turned her passion for baking into supplemental income. Cynthis Hamilton, 58, uses both kitchens of her Aransas Pass duplex to prepare mouthwatering desserts and tasty treats, the extra money she earns only enough to meet a threshold determined by the government due to the entitlement payments she receives. But that’s OK, because Hamilton and friend, as well as tenant Jane Smith, 65, are having the best times of their lives with Haskett...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Out & About

Join in the festivities Saturday, December 10 starting at 4:45 p.m. when Ingleside on the Bay hosts its annual Holiday Golf Cart Parade. It begins at Starlight and Oakridge, and it ends at Bahia Marina on Bayshore Dr. If you don’t want to decorate a golf cart and join the parade caravan, make sure to watch from your front yard as the parade winds through each section of the peninsula community. Honoring the Brave Join members of the Maxine Flournoy 3rd Coast Commemorative Air Force Museum Saturday, November 19 at 2:00 p.m. for their annual ‘Hall of Heroes’ induction ceremony. Local veterans...
INGLESIDE, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Aransas Pass GED Program Battles Stigma, Raises Hopes

, , , Drop out. Failure. There’s a definite stigma associated with those in our society some would categorize as poorly educated. Many are ‘street smart’ and have managed to get along, while that same group may not be ‘book smart’. Depending on the situation it can create roadblocks to success. Some jobs that require a minimum of a high school education a perfect example. In a spacious meeting room, just off the main entrance to the Ed and Hazel Richmond Public Library at 110 N. Lamont St. in Aransas Pass, two women are helping to eradicate that stigma, one individual...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Making Ends Meet

, Stretching from one end of the cafeteria to the other, third, fourth, and fifth graders are competing to see which class can collect and donate the most non-perishable food items at Charlie Marshall Elementary in Aransas Pass – all to help local families in need this Thanksgiving holiday season. Lisa Barker of Dream Team Realtors downtown came up with the idea, placing some of the items in free food boxes she had erected outside two Aransas Pass schools, the rest destined for the food bank run by Tri-County Christian Services. “Help make someone’s holiday extra special,” a flyer for the food drive reads.
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

APISD Attendance Down, Sickness Up; Await Students on the Mend

As its attendance rate recently dropped to 92 percent, Aransas Pass Independent School District administrators noted sickness has been on the rise. The district as a whole strives for a daily attendance rate of 95 percent. With a plethora of illness apparent throughout each of its campuses, Superintendent Cara Cooke said it’s not to cause alarm as with the coronavirus pandemic. Instead of closing down buildings and taking an abundance of new precautionary measures, Cooke said practices in place set by the pandemic will continue to ensure students and staff members remain in a safe environment. “We have had a lot of...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Aransas Pass Chamber Seeks 2022 Citizen, Businesses of the Year

As the Aransas Pass Chamber of Commerce prepares for its 86th annual installation of officers in January, it seeks the help of the community in nominating people and businesses who’ve made a difference in the Saltwater Heaven. The chamber recently outlined criteria for its 2022 Citizen of the Year and both the 2022 Small Business of the Year and the 2022 Large Business of the Year, in hopes of receiving several nominations from Aransas Pass citizens to consider. Small and Large Business awards honor businesses in their respective categories within Aransas Pass, which have throughout the year 2022 have “made a significant...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Aransas Pass Progress

