MADDOG MUSINGS

Credit: Rebecca Madden

This week at dog training school was so fast-tracked, it nearly felt like a blur.

Much of that was because in between getting there early to help other students and people prepare for their days (when I pack the training coolers of hot dogs, canned dog food, etc. for their tracking and obedience sessions), loading up dogs to take to training locations and working the sold dog I have been assigned to, and so much more, I also had to take several trips to the emergency veterinarian for my oldest Belgian Malinois. We have no idea what happened, but her leg was three times the size it should be and then there was a large gaping hole. She may have been bitten by a brown recluse spider and her tissue started dying and disappearing, so it’s been a week.

Regardless, and in between all of the personal dog chaos, I packed a lot of knowledge and information in. When the green dog instructor went to go pick up another shipment of dogs from Slovakia this time, I went with Jerry and Taylor’s training group again. Both Greg and I got to track Sweet Pea again.

This time, though, we got to observe more of the more advanced tracking dogs who tracked various metal objects (we call them articles) of all sizes. Through hundreds of feet, these dogs found some decent-sized washers, but also small, intricate little objects that had the track-layer’s scent on those items.

Later that day, I was able to see a work study student perfectly compose himself, even when not in some ideal situations. The take-away lesson from that was to keep calm, cool and collected, even in difficult situations. The more animated humans may get as handlers, may increase the response and reactivity of the dog. And we certainly don’t want that.

I wasn’t selected to put on a bite suit and get bit again, so it’s been over a week but I am hoping in time I get more opportunities to do just that. I still have that gnarly bruise from almost two weeks ago!

The one benefit from being with Jerry that day is I, alongside the other students that were there, got an unexpected miniature lecture about the Protection Progression with these working dogs. I learned that the foundation elements are the same for any working dog: defensive drive development- we want to see HOW the dogs react to humans (how the dog responds to potential threats) because it’s a dog’s natural desire to protect themselves. When we do what’s called civil in on the dog, we want to see if the dog is willing to bite and that would be a good sign because the dog is willing to defend his space. In prey drive development, we want to see how a dog reacts to the movement of an object (such as what we call the chomp sleeve). Prey drive in any animal is the is an inherent desire to chase, catch and kill something (have you ever encountered any dog that sees a squirrel?). In this controlled environment, that concept is substituted for items like the protective sleeves and pillows we train the dogs with. It mimics that natural element of chase for something. But let me be clear, this is a controlled, training environment. Down the line once the drive of the dog is understood and the workability is solid and clear, obedience will be placed on the dog and the police canine will only act on command of his or her handler.

I could share all of the nuances and details of the lecture, but most people would get lost in all of that. An important part for me to note is understanding the steps, and understanding each dog in those situations, where I may be able to see if a dog is in defense or prey drive, and how to go back and forth between the two (that is called drive channeling).

A few days later we also learned about some unconventional methods from a guest who provided a lecture all about relationships, spatial awareness, and boundaries with dogs. I honestly don’t know what I can share, or how much I should, but I will tell you this- if you don’t know HOW to get on a dog’s level to make things better for yourself as a pet owner or your dog training clients, then you should read up on ethology- the science of animal behavior and learn how dogs communicate with one another. Having a commanding presence (which I adopted a long time ago with my personal dogs) is key, but so is having a mutual transaction of trust and respect. Dogs go in packs, so be clear to the animal that you are not only the one in charge, but you respect boundaries and space, just as they need to as well.

I am SO proud of my girl, Yce. She has progressed so nicely with tracking that I now have laid a different type of track for her where I am helping her navigate corners and thinner tracks. We really want to see her use her nose to every intricate spot on the track. She is showing more confidence in her bite work too and I am proud to be her sole student handler.

This week there was another police department showing (with two agencies at the same time), where 12 dogs were looked at. I handled Armin, whom I have written about before right when I handled him right off the plane from Europe. I initially felt hesitant at first, and maybe it was because the week prior in a showing, I was tagged by a dog who ended up getting a full grip of my arm. I’m not hurt, but after a couple teeth indentations later I learned a valuable lessontrust your gut instinct. I went through the scenario of what happened and why and I know what to do to NOT have that happen again. We always need to be aware, always.

I did not spend more than a few seconds honestly in that headspace when I had Armin out. I was confident in the dog he was and my handling of him, as I had handled him many times before through his hunting work and his bite work (I’ve also been on the receiving end of this bite work with a chomp sleeve and he’s solid). I was able to handle Armin for both the hunting portion of the showing, as well as the bite work portion, and I was so happy and proud that the department selected him to join their agency.

While much of this boils down to genetics and the dog’s workability, I also like to think that a part of my knowledge at Tarheel has helped guide him to success as well, just like with Boris who went to a department last week. I know it’s not me that made this happen, but I am proud to be a part of the dog’s successes.