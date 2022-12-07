ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Bill restricting big cat ownership made famous by ‘Tiger King’ heads to Biden’s desk

The Big Cat Public Safety Act, a bill to restrict private ownership of big cats like tigers that was made famous by the “Tiger King” Netflix series, passed by unanimous consent in the Senate and will head to President Biden’s desk. Biden is expected to sign the bill, having released a statement of support for the […]
The Week

DOJ reportedly pushing to hold Trump's legal team in contempt

Investigators from the Department of Justice have reportedly asked a federal judge to hold the legal team representing former Presdent Donald Trump in contempt of court over what prosecutors claim to be insufficient compliance with a subpoena demanding the return of all classified documents in Trump's possession.  According to the Washington Post, DOJ prosecutors made the request as Trump's legal team reportedly refuses to sign a document affirming that the former president has indeed returned to the government all potentially classified material in his possession, as required by a subpoena issued this past May. The exact request and underlying legal basis remain sealed,...
TheDailyBeast

‘Isolated’ Trump Has Barely Left Mar-a-Lago Since Launching 2024 Campaign

Ever since ex-President Donald Trump launched his plan to run for president in 2024, he’s become “increasingly isolated” and only hunkered further down at Mar-a-Lago, according to The Washington Post. Slammed with court cases and various controversies, the former president has made video appearances and only sporadically left his resort to play golf at the nearby Lake Worth Lagoon. The only events he has attended have been at Mar-a-Lago, like his dinner with hate-mongers Kanye West and Nick Fuentes. The Post reports he has become more isolated within the Republican Party after being called out for comments like calling for the termination of the Constitution. “The former president presents our biggest risk of losing for 2024, and conservatives are tired of losing,” Bob Vander Plaats, head of the Family Leader, an Iowa social conservative group, told the Post.
MSNBC

Adam Schiff: ‘The facts support’ a possible Trump criminal charge

The Jan. 6 committee has had plenty of decisions to make over the course of its investigation, but among the thornier questions is whether to make criminal referrals to the Justice Department as part of its probe. To that end, a subcommittee of lawyers on the panel specifically studied the issue and settled on a recommendation.
MSNBC

Trump's classified materials scandal appears to get worse

It was exactly four months ago tomorrow when FBI agents executed a court-approved search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, retrieving classified materials that Donald Trump took and refused to give back. But while the criminal investigation into the former president continues, an important question has lingered in the background: Are there still documents in the Republican’s possession that need to be returned?
The Intelligencer

Support for the Right to Contraception Act is support for women's freedom

Imagine being an American female that routinely goes to Planned Parenthood for a birth control prescription and you lose services at the blink of an eye. Many of us are aware of the headline: "Roe v Wade overturned" but what does this mean for women now? Abortion laws are regulated on a state level and clinics like Planned Parenthood are losing funding. This overwhelming change has caused American women, healthcare providers, and government officials to worry that birth control is the next target. North Carolina representative Kathy Manning has proposed a bill to protect the right to contraceptives. ...
AFP

More Iranians at imminent risk of execution: rights groups

Several Iranians were on Sunday at risk of imminent execution over protests that have rocked the country's clerical regime, rights groups warned, after an international backlash over Iran's first hanging linked to the movement. Amnesty warned the life of another young man arrested over the protests, Sahand Nourmohammadzadeh, was also at risk "after a fast-tracked proceeding which did not resemble a trial".
BBC

Health workers to get recommended pay award, says department

Stormont's Department of Health says it will implement a pay award which was recommended by an independent pay review body earlier this year. Doctors and dentists will get a 4.5% uplift with other health service staff getting an additional £1,400 a year. That is a below-inflation increase for most...
BBC

US Senator Kyrsten Sinema says she will leave Democratic Party

US Senator Kyrsten Sinema has announced her intention to leave the Democratic Party, four years after being elected. But she emphasised that she will not sit with Republicans and said she would instead serve as an independent member in the chamber. The Democrats maintain control of the upper chamber with...
BBC

Brittney Griner lands in US after prisoner swap with Russia

Ten months after she left the US to play basketball in Russia, WNBA star Brittney Griner has landed in her home state of Texas. Griner was jailed for carrying cannabis oil at a Moscow airport in February, and was exchanged for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout on Thursday. She was...
a-z-animals.com

How Do Ticks Get On You?

It is no secret that ticks are among the animals that humans dislike the most. After all, how could you blame us? These parasitic creatures survive by consuming our blood and that of other animals. Additionally, they are known to spread a wide variety of terrible diseases. Ticks, however, have actually existed on the planet for longer than humans.
denver7.com

Trump era steel and aluminum tariffs found in breach of global rules

The World Trade Organization (WTO) released a ruling on Friday saying the United States breached global rules on metal tariffs imposed during the administration of former President Donald Trump. The WTO ruled in four legal challenges on the U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminium. The U.S. government said the WTO...
