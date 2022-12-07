Ever since ex-President Donald Trump launched his plan to run for president in 2024, he’s become “increasingly isolated” and only hunkered further down at Mar-a-Lago, according to The Washington Post. Slammed with court cases and various controversies, the former president has made video appearances and only sporadically left his resort to play golf at the nearby Lake Worth Lagoon. The only events he has attended have been at Mar-a-Lago, like his dinner with hate-mongers Kanye West and Nick Fuentes. The Post reports he has become more isolated within the Republican Party after being called out for comments like calling for the termination of the Constitution. “The former president presents our biggest risk of losing for 2024, and conservatives are tired of losing,” Bob Vander Plaats, head of the Family Leader, an Iowa social conservative group, told the Post.

