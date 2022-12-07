Read full article on original website
Bill restricting big cat ownership made famous by ‘Tiger King’ heads to Biden’s desk
The Big Cat Public Safety Act, a bill to restrict private ownership of big cats like tigers that was made famous by the “Tiger King” Netflix series, passed by unanimous consent in the Senate and will head to President Biden’s desk. Biden is expected to sign the bill, having released a statement of support for the […]
DOJ reportedly pushing to hold Trump's legal team in contempt
Investigators from the Department of Justice have reportedly asked a federal judge to hold the legal team representing former Presdent Donald Trump in contempt of court over what prosecutors claim to be insufficient compliance with a subpoena demanding the return of all classified documents in Trump's possession. According to the Washington Post, DOJ prosecutors made the request as Trump's legal team reportedly refuses to sign a document affirming that the former president has indeed returned to the government all potentially classified material in his possession, as required by a subpoena issued this past May. The exact request and underlying legal basis remain sealed,...
‘Isolated’ Trump Has Barely Left Mar-a-Lago Since Launching 2024 Campaign
Ever since ex-President Donald Trump launched his plan to run for president in 2024, he’s become “increasingly isolated” and only hunkered further down at Mar-a-Lago, according to The Washington Post. Slammed with court cases and various controversies, the former president has made video appearances and only sporadically left his resort to play golf at the nearby Lake Worth Lagoon. The only events he has attended have been at Mar-a-Lago, like his dinner with hate-mongers Kanye West and Nick Fuentes. The Post reports he has become more isolated within the Republican Party after being called out for comments like calling for the termination of the Constitution. “The former president presents our biggest risk of losing for 2024, and conservatives are tired of losing,” Bob Vander Plaats, head of the Family Leader, an Iowa social conservative group, told the Post.
MSNBC
Adam Schiff: ‘The facts support’ a possible Trump criminal charge
The Jan. 6 committee has had plenty of decisions to make over the course of its investigation, but among the thornier questions is whether to make criminal referrals to the Justice Department as part of its probe. To that end, a subcommittee of lawyers on the panel specifically studied the issue and settled on a recommendation.
MSNBC
Trump's classified materials scandal appears to get worse
It was exactly four months ago tomorrow when FBI agents executed a court-approved search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, retrieving classified materials that Donald Trump took and refused to give back. But while the criminal investigation into the former president continues, an important question has lingered in the background: Are there still documents in the Republican’s possession that need to be returned?
Trump Demands Items Be Returned 'at Once' After More Documents Discovered
Additional confidential records were found at a storage unit connected to Trump this week. The DOJ has waited for Trump to comply with its subpoena since May.
Support for the Right to Contraception Act is support for women's freedom
Imagine being an American female that routinely goes to Planned Parenthood for a birth control prescription and you lose services at the blink of an eye. Many of us are aware of the headline: "Roe v Wade overturned" but what does this mean for women now? Abortion laws are regulated on a state level and clinics like Planned Parenthood are losing funding. This overwhelming change has caused American women, healthcare providers, and government officials to worry that birth control is the next target. North Carolina representative Kathy Manning has proposed a bill to protect the right to contraceptives. ...
BBC
Respect for Marriage Act: Why interracial marriage is also in the bill
The US House of Representatives has passed a landmark same-sex marriage protection bill that is being billed as a major breakthrough for LGBT couples. The Respect for Marriage Act already passed the Senate with a 61-36 vote last week. It now heads to US President Joe Biden to be signed into law.
Steve Bannon says Trump needs to get off Truth Social and focus on policy battles: 'You've got to get better'
On his podcast, Steve Bannon criticized former President Donald Trump for focusing on social media more than policy battles, Newsweek reported.
DOJ Will 'Have to Act' Against Trump After 1/6 Criminal Referral: Kirschner
When asked if he sees any scenarios where Donald Trump is not named in the criminal referrals, former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner said, "No, none, zero."
More Iranians at imminent risk of execution: rights groups
Several Iranians were on Sunday at risk of imminent execution over protests that have rocked the country's clerical regime, rights groups warned, after an international backlash over Iran's first hanging linked to the movement. Amnesty warned the life of another young man arrested over the protests, Sahand Nourmohammadzadeh, was also at risk "after a fast-tracked proceeding which did not resemble a trial".
NC teacher: Proposed pay changes would send more teachers fleeing
Proposal to reward NC teachers based on test scores amounts to another slap in the face. | Letters to the editor
BBC
Health workers to get recommended pay award, says department
Stormont's Department of Health says it will implement a pay award which was recommended by an independent pay review body earlier this year. Doctors and dentists will get a 4.5% uplift with other health service staff getting an additional £1,400 a year. That is a below-inflation increase for most...
BBC
US Senator Kyrsten Sinema says she will leave Democratic Party
US Senator Kyrsten Sinema has announced her intention to leave the Democratic Party, four years after being elected. But she emphasised that she will not sit with Republicans and said she would instead serve as an independent member in the chamber. The Democrats maintain control of the upper chamber with...
BBC
Brittney Griner lands in US after prisoner swap with Russia
Ten months after she left the US to play basketball in Russia, WNBA star Brittney Griner has landed in her home state of Texas. Griner was jailed for carrying cannabis oil at a Moscow airport in February, and was exchanged for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout on Thursday. She was...
a-z-animals.com
How Do Ticks Get On You?
It is no secret that ticks are among the animals that humans dislike the most. After all, how could you blame us? These parasitic creatures survive by consuming our blood and that of other animals. Additionally, they are known to spread a wide variety of terrible diseases. Ticks, however, have actually existed on the planet for longer than humans.
'She's the Worst Kind of Hypocrite': Sinema Backlash Begins Among Democrats
Kyrsten Sinema has been branded the "worst kind of hypocrite" by a former Democratic Party colleague after quitting the party.
denver7.com
Trump era steel and aluminum tariffs found in breach of global rules
The World Trade Organization (WTO) released a ruling on Friday saying the United States breached global rules on metal tariffs imposed during the administration of former President Donald Trump. The WTO ruled in four legal challenges on the U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminium. The U.S. government said the WTO...
