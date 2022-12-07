ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aransas Pass, TX

Rotary Donation Helps Feed Those in Need

By Aransas Pass Progress
 4 days ago
Aransas Pass Rotary Club 2059 (District 5930) members present the Tri-County Christian Services Center with a check for $1,000 Tuesday, November 29 to help the non-profit organization with its ongoing food bank program that continues to serve the needs of the immediate area. Current President Dean Thomas (far left) is joined by Earnestine Brown, Judge Ronnie Yeager (Ret.), Rick Crouch, Janet Carwin, Scott Miller, Jason Reeves, and Karen Gayle. The center is also in need of donated socks, winter jackets, blankets, non-perishable food (particularly canned goods), and financial donations to help purchase items needed to distribute throughout the Christmas season and beyond. The Rotary Club of Aransas Pass is excited to be able to make these contributions to these wonderful programs.

Aransas Pass Progress

Rotary Donation Supports Police Toy Drive

, Pictured are Aransas Pass Rotarians Jason Reeves, Judge Ronnie Yeager (Ret.), Club President Dean Thomas, and Karen Gayle along with Aransas Pass Police Department Sgt. Antonio Davila, Linda Arismendez, Cammie Duhon, Assist. Chief Lynn Pearce, Chief Eric Blanchard, Det. Sgt. Frank Kent, Det. Troy Poe, Fire Chief Nathan Kelly, and City Manager Gary Edwards. Members of the Aransas Pass Rotary Club 2059 (District 5930) present a $1,000 check to Aransas Pass Police Chief Eric Blanchard (center) to be used for the annual Sgt. Dennis Anders Cops for Tots Toy Drive, benefiting local children and teens who otherwise might not...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Making Christmas Merrier

Pearl Denmon of Aransas Pass heard The Progress/ The Index office at 346 S. Houston St. was one of many locations collecting toys for the annual Sgt. Anders Cops for Tots Toy Drive in collaboration with Aransas Pass Police and Crossroads Church. Monday, November 28 she dropped off a little girl’s doll, and for some young boy, a new fire truck! The newspaper strongly encourages our readers to support this worthwhile campaign in honor of the late Sgt. Dennis Anders. Come drop off a new toy any weekday between 8:00 a.m. – noon, or 1-5:00 p.m. and help make this Christmas a little merrier for a needy child or teenager in our community.
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

COMMUNITY IN FOCUS

Community in Focus The latest information on the Aransas Pass Community Enrichment events! Join us for a Tree Lighting ceremony on December 7t at 5:30 p.m. at Newbury Park. We will light the area with Christmas cheer while receiving a special appearance from Santa, enjoying hot cocoa, and singing Christmas Carols! If you are interested in getting involved in your city, visit the city website, and view the available board openings. Civic Center Don’t forget to come play Pickleball at the Civic Center! Every Tuesday and Wednesday 9-11:00 a.m., and every Tuesday from 2-4:00 p.m. For more information call (361) 758-0009. Senior Meetings & Events at the Civic...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Aransas Pass Food Bank Struggles with Holiday Demand

, , , , Breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Meals most of us enjoy without a second thought if there’s food in the cupboards, or in the refrigerator. Or, if home cooking is not what’s desired, we’ll dine out or grab some fast food. But unseen by a majority, or unknown, are the poor who in our current inflationary climate struggle between paying rent, a mortgage, and keeping the lights on versus sustenance that many in our area take for granted and without concern over a lack of adequate resources. Such is the client who relies on the support of an emergency...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Aransas Pass Welcomes New Small Business

, , , In what was a pharmacy many years ago, 30-year-old Kiley Ortiz opened ‘Cajun K’s Boutique’ at 541 W. Cleveland Blvd. in Aransas Pass, just a block from the VFW Post. A grand opening occurred Saturday, December 3 featuring music, a bounce house for kids, and free barbeque. Ortiz said her shop offers clothing for men, women, and children and a host of fashionable accessories and gift items. She’s also set up a mailbox for anyone to drop off letters to Santa!
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Horsing Around for a Good Cause

, A magnificent Clydesdale, the breed of horse made famous in Budweiser commercials, lounges in the sun Saturday, December 3 in the parking lot of Tractor Supply in Aransas Pass. Gabriel Kakar, 27, and his wife brought 14-year-old Ruby, one of two Clydesdales they own and keep at The 7 Horse Farm in Aransas Pass. It was there to pose for photos, proceeds benefiting a non-profit run by Daniel Perkins, 45 of Ingleside called Blue Thunder Adventures, an organization he hopes will focus on the mental health needs of local First Responders like police, fire, and EMS – especially those who may be dealing with PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder), something more commonly identified with the Armed Services. But, as Perkins explained, it’s equally debilitating and affects many in and out of uniform who protect our cities and towns, extinguish fires, or provide lifesaving care in the event of an emergency.
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Downtown Aransas Pass Gets a Touch of Color

, , City crews have painted the clamshells at the concrete base of decorative lamp posts the length of Commercial St. in downtown Aransas Pass. Volunteers from Clean Green Aransas Pass have also beautified flowerpots along the same area, adding a sparkling red Christmas bow to each to bring some holiday cheer to shoppers.
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

The Holiday in Lights

, , , An Aransas Pass Department of Public Works employee climbs a ladder to attach lights and garland to a street pole along Commercial St. downtown Wednesday, November 23. The result, bright holiday lights visible in the evening, each one in the design of a snowflake, many poles also displaying a holiday themed banner. The downtown mercantile area is not what it was in its heyday, but the Aransas Pass Chamber of Commerce and store and restaurant owners who still offer goods and services along Commercial St. and nearby invite you to come check them out and support small business. 
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Aransas Pass Realtor Makes Holiday Dream Come True

, , , , , A line forms down a portion of S. Commercial St. and around the block on Goodnight Ave. in downtown Aransas Pass on a brisk morning, Tuesday, November 22. Those in need of some help for Thanksgiving patiently waited for a free turkey and all the fixings, distributed by Dream Team Realtors, the fourth-year owner Lisa Barker has committed to giving back to the local community, with the help of Crossroads Church. Barker was prepared, assembling 75 bags of food. It’s been a particularly difficult year for many in Aransas Pass, especially those on fixed incomes dealing with the high-cost inflation is having on food prices. Jeanette Ward, 59, of Aransas Pass lives off Social Security Disability Insurance. She heard about the giveaway on Facebook. While 66-year-old Noe Corona of Aransas Pass is currently unemployed. He learned about the free turkeys through word-ofmouth. “Happy Thanksgiving!” Dream Team Realtors staff remarked as they gave out the food. “Thank you,” and, “God bless,” was heard many times in return.
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Aransas Pass City Secretary Retires

The City of Aransas Pass will soon be looking for a new City Secretary, after Mary Juarez recently retired. City Manager Gary Edwards confirmed with the Progress last week that Juarez had left on her own accord to enjoy time with her family. “As I indicated to staff, this has been discussed for some time by Mary, primarily because of her devotion to her grandchildren and daughters,” he said. Juarez joined the City of Aransas Pass staff in 2015 as a contract city secretary and became a regular employee in 2019. Edwards cited Juarez for her “professionalism, efficiency and belief in this community...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Home Grown Business Helps Disabled Aransas Pass Woman Get Back on Her Feet

, , , , , , SMALL BUSINESS CORNER: HASKETT STREET BAKERY, ARANSAS PASS Sugar and spice and everything nice. A professional costume designer by trade, sidelined by disability, turned her passion for baking into supplemental income. Cynthis Hamilton, 58, uses both kitchens of her Aransas Pass duplex to prepare mouthwatering desserts and tasty treats, the extra money she earns only enough to meet a threshold determined by the government due to the entitlement payments she receives. But that’s OK, because Hamilton and friend, as well as tenant Jane Smith, 65, are having the best times of their lives with Haskett...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Saltwater Christmas Parade to Light Up Downtown Aransas Pass

The Aransas Pass Chamber of Commerce hopes to make the community merry and bright as the holiday season approaches. Rosemary Vega, chamber president and chief executive officer, said the organization’s annual Saltwater Christmas Parade seeks to do just that from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Dec. 8 in downtown Aransas Pass. A Christmastime staple for the last decade, Vega said the parade and related festivities celebrate togetherness and holiday cheer for all. “Our whole goal behind the Saltwater Christmas was to celebrate a holiday season spirit for the community of Aransas Pass,” she said. “We want everyone to feel good about the...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

APISD Honors November Panthers of the Month

Special is defined as of a distinct or particular kind of character, which perfectly describes the actions and manners of the Aransas Pass Independent School District’s November 2022 Panthers of the Month honorees. Awardees were recognized during the Nov. 14 Board of Trustees meeting, where information from their nominators were read aloud and each Panther of the Month posed for a photograph with Board of Trustees secretary Edel Deases, place 6, upon receiving a token of appreciation for their efforts. Both students and staff members throughout each campus and the administrative building were named as the month’s honorees because they had exhibited...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Drunk Driver Blamed for Aransas Pass Wreck

, , Motorists approaching Cleveland Blvd. from Harrison Blvd. in Aransas Pass, right across from City Hall and the police station will notice something disturbing, remnants of a violent crash, the result it turns out from an alleged drunk driver. This is all that’s left from the December 1 collision that occurred around 11:00 p.m., according to authorities. A stop sign was knocked over and a streetlamp sheared right off its base, now lying on the ground, useless. Police tellThe Progress a male driver was speeding through the curve coming up to W. Wheeler, hit the curb, and the rest is history. Debris from the crash helped investigators match him with the damage done when they caught up to the driver moments later. After a field sobriety test it was determined the man had too much to drink and has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated (DWI).
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

APISD Attendance Down, Sickness Up; Await Students on the Mend

As its attendance rate recently dropped to 92 percent, Aransas Pass Independent School District administrators noted sickness has been on the rise. The district as a whole strives for a daily attendance rate of 95 percent. With a plethora of illness apparent throughout each of its campuses, Superintendent Cara Cooke said it’s not to cause alarm as with the coronavirus pandemic. Instead of closing down buildings and taking an abundance of new precautionary measures, Cooke said practices in place set by the pandemic will continue to ensure students and staff members remain in a safe environment. “We have had a lot of...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Aransas Pass Chamber Seeks 2022 Citizen, Businesses of the Year

As the Aransas Pass Chamber of Commerce prepares for its 86th annual installation of officers in January, it seeks the help of the community in nominating people and businesses who’ve made a difference in the Saltwater Heaven. The chamber recently outlined criteria for its 2022 Citizen of the Year and both the 2022 Small Business of the Year and the 2022 Large Business of the Year, in hopes of receiving several nominations from Aransas Pass citizens to consider. Small and Large Business awards honor businesses in their respective categories within Aransas Pass, which have throughout the year 2022 have “made a significant...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

APPD Sgt., ex-Marine, a Gulf War Veteran, Avid Fisherman

, , , , , VETERAN’S VOICES: ALVIN LUKER, U.S. MARINE CORPS Next month, Alvin Luker marks his fifth year with the Aransas Pass Police Department, a shift supervisor in the Patrol Division. Earlier this month, he offered his thoughts about serving in the U.S. military, the Guest Speaker November 11 at the Aransas Pass VFW Post 2932 ceremony honoring Veterans Day, held at the city’s Veteran’s Memorial Park. Battle-hardened, Luker was deployed to Iraq after the Middle East country invaded Kuwait leading to the Gulf War. He was with a U.S. Marine Corps unit that helped vanquish the forces of...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Aransas Pass Progress

