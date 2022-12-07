Rotary Donation Helps Feed Those in Need
Aransas Pass Rotary Club 2059 (District 5930) members present the Tri-County Christian Services Center with a check for $1,000 Tuesday, November 29 to help the non-profit organization with its ongoing food bank program that continues to serve the needs of the immediate area. Current President Dean Thomas (far left) is joined by Earnestine Brown, Judge Ronnie Yeager (Ret.), Rick Crouch, Janet Carwin, Scott Miller, Jason Reeves, and Karen Gayle. The center is also in need of donated socks, winter jackets, blankets, non-perishable food (particularly canned goods), and financial donations to help purchase items needed to distribute throughout the Christmas season and beyond. The Rotary Club of Aransas Pass is excited to be able to make these contributions to these wonderful programs.
