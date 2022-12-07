ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aransas Pass, TX

Drunk Driver Blamed for Aransas Pass Wreck

By Aransas Pass Progress
Aransas Pass Progress
Aransas Pass Progress
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m7t9V_0jaBMMjT00 , https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07rFkr_0jaBMMjT00
, https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fj1YL_0jaBMMjT00

Motorists approaching Cleveland Blvd. from Harrison Blvd. in Aransas Pass, right across from City Hall and the police station will notice something disturbing, remnants of a violent crash, the result it turns out from an alleged drunk driver. This is all that’s left from the December 1 collision that occurred around 11:00 p.m., according to authorities. A stop sign was knocked over and a streetlamp sheared right off its base, now lying on the ground, useless. Police tellThe Progress a male driver was speeding through the curve coming up to W. Wheeler, hit the curb, and the rest is history. Debris from the crash helped investigators match him with the damage done when they caught up to the driver moments later. After a field sobriety test it was determined the man had too much to drink and has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated (DWI).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
southtexascommunitynews.com

Crime Blotter: Wanted Person/ Fugitive: Indecent Assault

BISHOP (News Release) - At approximately 2:56 PM on 12/08/2022, Bishop Police Department Shift I Officers, along with the assistance of Kleberg County Sheriff's Office, executed an arrest warrant on a subject in the 800 block of N. 14th Street, in Kingsville, Texas. The suspect in this case, identified as...
BISHOP, TX
KIII 3News

CCPD officer identified in late November shooting at scene of domestic disturbance

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A CCPD officer has been identified in relation to a shooting that happened around 6 p.m. on Nov. 25. Officers arrived at to the 3000 block of Antelope for a domestic disturbance call. After arriving, officers made contact with a suspect who pulled out his weapon, which forced Senior Officer Alexander LaBatto to discharge his gun, according to the CCPD blotter.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Two juveniles injured in shooting on Brooks Drive

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two juveniles are recovering following a shooting earlier Thursday evening. According to Corpus Christi police, the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. at a home on Brooks Drive. CCPD told 3NEWS that their injuries do appear to be non-life threatening. A suspect is in custody, said...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

CCPD respond to rollover accident on Crosstown

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police responded to a vehicle rollover off of Hwy 286 northbound near South Port Avenue. One vehicle did rollover but all passengers have non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials with CCPD. More from 3News on KIIITV.com:. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

One dead after head-on crash in Kleberg County

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One person is dead after a head-on crash on SH-285 in Kleberg County Tuesday evening. Officials with the Department of Public Safety (DPS) said a silver Nissan was traveling westbound when the driver crossed the center stripe line and crashed head-on into a Ford F-250. The driver, identified as Nathaniel Lucas Ghidoni, 43, of San Antonio, was pronounced dead at the scene.
KLEBERG COUNTY, TX
mysoutex.com

Fatal shooting in Refugio County

A Woodsboro man was shot to death at a Woodsboro residence Tuesday morning by Refugio County Sheriff’s Office deputies, according to RCSO Sheriff Pinky Gonzales. According to a post on the RCSO Facebook page, deputies were called to a residence at 4:57 a.m., after a 9-1-1 call was received from a male subject at a residence in Woodsboro stating that there were gunshots fired.
WOODSBORO, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Firefighters Save Homeless Man from Horrific Death

, It was cold and a homeless man seeking shelter and a place to sleep crawled into a trash dumpster Tuesday, November 15, never expecting that he could have suffocated or been crushed to death. Thankfully, an alert driver for Republic Services, the company hired to haul trash from Ingleside, heard the man bang on the steel walls of his truck after he was unknowingly dumped inside, clawing to escape, and screaming for help. Ingleside’s Volunteer Fire Department was called to an address on W. Main Rd. hoping to pull the man to safety, but the process – known as...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Aransas Pass Progress

136
Followers
59
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Aransas Pass Progress

Comments / 0

Community Policy