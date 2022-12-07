Aransas Pass Welcomes New Small Business
In what was a pharmacy many years ago, 30-year-old Kiley Ortiz opened ‘Cajun K’s Boutique’ at 541 W. Cleveland Blvd. in Aransas Pass, just a block from the VFW Post. A grand opening occurred Saturday, December 3 featuring music, a bounce house for kids, and free barbeque. Ortiz said her shop offers clothing for men, women, and children and a host of fashionable accessories and gift items. She’s also set up a mailbox for anyone to drop off letters to Santa!
