Aransas Pass Welcomes New Small Business

By Aransas Pass Progress
Aransas Pass Progress
Aransas Pass Progress
 4 days ago
In what was a pharmacy many years ago, 30-year-old Kiley Ortiz opened ‘Cajun K’s Boutique’ at 541 W. Cleveland Blvd. in Aransas Pass, just a block from the VFW Post. A grand opening occurred Saturday, December 3 featuring music, a bounce house for kids, and free barbeque. Ortiz said her shop offers clothing for men, women, and children and a host of fashionable accessories and gift items. She’s also set up a mailbox for anyone to drop off letters to Santa!

Aransas Pass Progress

Aransas Pass Progress

