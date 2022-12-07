ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Brandyn Hillman Commitment Preview: Virginia Standout Ready To Announce His Decision

By Bryan Driskell
IrishBreakdown
IrishBreakdown
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gYIw7_0jaBLpqz00

A look at the upcoming commitment from Virginia athlete Brandyn Hillman, who plans to decide between Notre Dame, USC, North Carolina, Virginia Tech and Kentucky

One of the most versatile athletes in the country - Portsmouth (Va.) Churchland star Brandyn Hillman - is set to make his college commitment known. The 6-2, 190-pound athlete will announce his decision today at 1:00 PM ET. Hillman is one of the fastest risers in the country after schools began to pay more attention to him, and he has a number of big name programs to choose from.

Despite being a dominant player on the field as a junior, including being named the 4A State Player of the Year in 2021, teams and recruiting services didn't pay enough attention to Hillman. There are reports that Hillman initially was set on playing quarterback, but as he became more open to playing other positions you saw his offer list explode.

He began his senior season with no FBS offers, but he ended his senior campaign with offers from Notre Dame, USC, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Miami (Fla.), North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Kentucky, Boston College, Virginia and West Virginia. Hillman is now ranked as a four-star recruit and the No. 291 overall player in the country according to On3, and that is still underrated when you look at his film, athleticism and versatility.

Hillman has a group of five finalists that include Notre Dame, USC, North Carolina, Virginia Tech and Kentucky.

Here's a look Hillman's five finalists.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Notre Dame worked behind the scenes on Hillman for some time before finally offering, and the Irish immediately shot up his list of favorite schools. Hillman made a trip to Notre Dame for an official visit the weekend of October 15, and the Irish continued building a strong bond with the Virginia standout.

Notre Dame director of recruiting Chad Bowden has put a lot of work into this recruitment, and Hillman has been building a connection with several different Irish coaches. Notre Dame has been all over with what positions he might play, but at the end of the day they view him as an athlete that can play anywhere.

North Carolina Tar Heels

Hillman made multiple game day visits to North Carolina and the Tar Heels have pushed hard to land him. He is being recruited by fellow 757 legend Dre Bly, who was a star for Chesapeake (Va.) Western Branch before becoming an All-American at North Carolina.

The Tar Heels are recruiting Hillman as a safety.

Virginia Tech Hokies

Blacksburg is another place that received multiple visits from Hillman, who saw the Hokies in person during the season and also made multiple offseason trips to the western part of his state to see Virginia Tech.

Virginia Tech has talked to Hillman in the past about getting a chance to play quarterback.

Kentucky Wildcats

Like Notre Dame, Kentucky got into the mix late but has pushed hard to get into the mix with him. The Wildcats received Hillman for an official visit the weekend they play Vanderbilt. Kentucky is also pushing for Hillman on the defensive side of the ball. Kentucky has worked hard to get into the mix with Hillman, but they appear to be trailing the teams above heading into his announcement.

USC Trojans

USC was one of the last schools to offer and begin making a push for Hillman. At this time I do not believe Hillman has visited the USC campus, which will likely make it hard for the Trojans to pull this one out at the end.

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster
Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers
Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense
Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Comments / 0

Related
WolverineDigest

Michigan Lands Big Time Commitment In 2024 Class

Tight ends Erick All and Louis Hansen might not want to be at Michigan, but Bellevue (Wash.) High four-star tight end Hogan Hansen sure does. The 6-6, 220-pounder picked Michigan over schools like Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Miami, Michigan State, Oregon, Penn State, Stanford, Tennessee and Washington among others. Hansen, the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Four-star LB Kaveion Keys decommits from North Carolina

Four-star linebacker Kaveion Keys has decommitted from North Carolina and is back on the market. The Richmond (Va.) Varina standout committed to the Tar Heels in the summer but has been visiting schools. He was at Penn State for a game in the fall and Virginia Tech has been speaking with him as well.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Major 5-Star Flipping Commitment

Five-star recruit Rueben Owens committed to Texas A&M just hours after decommitting from Louisville on Wednesday. Owens is the No. 1-ranked running back in the 2023 class, per 247 Sports. The college football world took to Twitter to react to this news. "Bro is going to cash and dip next...
thecomeback.com

Disgraced former CFB coach emerges for Texas A&M opening

Texas A&M is in need of an offensive coordinator and the Aggies have reportedly turned to a disgraced former coach to be a candidate for the position. The dishonorable Bobby Petrino recently emerged as a candidate for the OC job. Chris Hummer of 247Sports reported that the coach is a candidate and will interview for the Aggies‘ job soon. He tweeted, “Missouri State HC Bobby Petrino has emerged as a candidate in Texas A&M’s offensive coordinator search, sources tell 247Sports. He’s expected to interview with the Aggies in the coming days.”
COLLEGE STATION, TX
The Spun

Deion Sanders Reportedly On Verge Of Flipping Major Recruit

Deion Sanders has been active in recruiting since being hired as the head coach at Colorado last Saturday. Sanders has already secured a four-star wide receiver in the class of 2025 and is now reportedly on the verge of adding a four-star running back in the 2023 cycle. Making things more interesting is the fact this ballcarrier had been committed to a major program until Thursday.
COLORADO STATE
The Spun

No. 10 Running Back Recruit Announces De-Commitment

The shuffling deck of recruits and transfers in this year's college football offseason continues to churn. On Thursday, four-star running back recruit Dylan Edwards de-committed from Notre Dame. This is his second de-commitment after flipping away from Kansas State back in July. Edwards made his announcement on Twitter. “First off...
COLORADO STATE
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Names Biggest Heisman Trophy Snub

The winner of this year's Heisman Trophy will be announced on Saturday. ESPN analyst Greg McElroy is frustrated that one particular quarterback isn't a finalist for the award. McElroy believes Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker was snubbed. The talented signal-caller finished this season with 3,135 passing yards, 27 touchdowns and two interceptions.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Bobby Petrino Reportedly A Candidate For SEC Job

Bobby Petrino could be making a return to the SEC. According to Chris Hummer of 247Sports, the head coach of Missouri State has emerged as a candidate in Texas A&M's search for a new offensive coordinator. Petrino is expected to interview with Texas A&M in the coming days. Texas A&M...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
The Spun

Peach Bowl Reveals Expected Crowd For Georgia vs. Ohio State

Two of college football's most dominant programs will face off in this year's Peach Bowl. The much-anticipated College Football Playoff semifinal pits the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs against the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes. The game will take place at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium, leading many to believe it will be...
COLUMBUS, OH
IrishBreakdown

IrishBreakdown

South Bend, IN
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
315K+
Views
ABOUT

IrishBreakdown is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Notre Dame athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/notredame

Comments / 0

Community Policy