A Couple of Former Buckeyes Went After Desmond Howard, Garrett Wilson Has Been Sensational This Season and Ohio State Has First-Round Talent in the 2023 NFL Draft

In the first eight years of the College Football Playoff, Heisman Trophy finalists have only gone head-to-head three times. Heisman-winning running back Derrick Henry led Alabama to a 45-40 win over Deshaun Watson and Clemson in the second CFP national championship game to end the 2015 season. Tua Tagovailoa quarterbacked Alabama to a 45-34 win over Heisman winner Kyler Murray and Oklahoma in the 2018 semifinals. And in 2019, the last time a semifinal was played at the Peach Bowl, Heisman winner Joe Burrow threw all over Oklahoma’s defense in a 63-28 win over Heisman finalist Jalen Hurts and the Sooners.

ATHENS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO