Columbus, OH

A Couple of Former Buckeyes Went After Desmond Howard, Garrett Wilson Has Been Sensational This Season and Ohio State Has First-Round Talent in the 2023 NFL Draft

By Chase Brown
Eleven Warriors
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
The Spun

Former Top Quarterback Recruit Reportedly Transferring - Again

Dual-threat quarterback Emory Jones is expected to enter the transfer portal for the second season in a row. John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports broke the news. Jones spent several years at Florida, throwing for 3,347 yards with 26 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Following the 2021 season, Jones transferred to Arizona...
TEMPE, AZ
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State vs. Georgia Will Feature Fourth-Ever College Football Playoff Matchup Between Heisman Trophy Finalists

In the first eight years of the College Football Playoff, Heisman Trophy finalists have only gone head-to-head three times. Heisman-winning running back Derrick Henry led Alabama to a 45-40 win over Deshaun Watson and Clemson in the second CFP national championship game to end the 2015 season. Tua Tagovailoa quarterbacked Alabama to a 45-34 win over Heisman winner Kyler Murray and Oklahoma in the 2018 semifinals. And in 2019, the last time a semifinal was played at the Peach Bowl, Heisman winner Joe Burrow threw all over Oklahoma’s defense in a 63-28 win over Heisman finalist Jalen Hurts and the Sooners.
ATHENS, GA
Eleven Warriors

C.J. Stroud Finishes Third in Voting for 2022 Heisman Trophy

For the second year in a row, C.J. Stroud made it to New York as a Heisman Trophy finalist but watched someone else lift the trophy. After finishing fourth in the Heisman Trophy race in 2021, Stroud finished third in this year’s Heisman race, behind USC quarterback Caleb Williams (the winner of this year’s Heisman) and TCU quarterback Max Duggan.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Marvin Harrison Jr. and Paris Johnson Jr. Named First-Team All-Americans, Tommy Eichenberg a Second-Team All-American by the FWAA

A trio of Buckeyes were named All-Americans by the Football Writers Association of America on Friday. Marvin Harrison Jr. and Paris Johnson Jr. were named as first-team selections, while Tommy Eichenberg received second-team recognition from the organization of college football media members. Harrison has been a first-team All-American by every...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Tennessee Wide Receiver Jalin Hyatt Wins Biletnikoff Award over Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr.

Many college football watchers considered Marvin Harrison Jr. to be the best wide receiver in the country this year, but Biletnikoff Award voters disagreed. Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt was named Thursday as the winner of this year’s Biletnikoff Award, which honors college football’s best pass-catcher. He won the award over Harrison and Iowa State’s Xavier Hutchinson, who was also a finalist.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Garrett Wilson Named NFL's Rookie of the Week For Fourth Time in 2022 After Career-Best Performance Against Vikings

For the fourth time this season, Garrett Wilson is your NFL Rookie of the Week. The former Buckeye wideout hauled in a career-high 162 yards on eight catches for the New York Jets in a losing effort against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Wilson had 78 yards in the fourth quarter alone, including a 60-yard catch-and-run that represented his longest play of the season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Eleven Warriors

39 Ohio State Football Players Earn Academic All-Big Ten Recognition for 2022

Thirty-nine Buckeyes earned Academic All-Big Ten honors for their efforts in the classroom this fall, the conference announced on Friday. Kicker Noah Ruggles headlines Ohio State’s list of honorees. The sixth-year senior was one of 56 student-athletes across the Big Ten to have a perfect 4.0 grade-point average during the autumn semester. Ruggles, who earned an undergraduate degree from North Carolina, is pursuing a master’s degree in sports coaching.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

A Look Back at the 1993 Citrus Bowl, Ohio State’s Only Previous Matchup with Georgia

In 132 seasons of Ohio State football before this year, the Buckeyes have only played the Georgia Bulldogs once. That matchup came in the 1993 Citrus Bowl. As Ohio State prepares to play Georgia for the second time in this year’s Peach Bowl, nearly 30 years to the day of the first meeting between the Buckeyes and Bulldogs, we take a look back at the first-ever meeting between the two storied programs and how it played out.
COLUMBUS, OH

