A Couple of Former Buckeyes Went After Desmond Howard, Garrett Wilson Has Been Sensational This Season and Ohio State Has First-Round Talent in the 2023 NFL Draft

Football: Bailey expected to become tight ends coachThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud finishes 3rd in Heisman votingThe LanternColumbus, OH
Former Top Quarterback Recruit Reportedly Transferring - Again
Dual-threat quarterback Emory Jones is expected to enter the transfer portal for the second season in a row. John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports broke the news. Jones spent several years at Florida, throwing for 3,347 yards with 26 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Following the 2021 season, Jones transferred to Arizona...
Ryan Day, Brian Hartline make in-home visit to Ohio State commit Brandon Inniss
COLUMBUS — Ohio State continues to hit the road during the December contact period and the latest trip took it back into the Sunshine State. Head coach Ryan Day and wide receivers coach Brian Hartline stopped in for an in-home visit with consensus five-star Miami Gardens (Fla) American Heritage wide receiver Brandon Inniss.
Will the Ohio State Buckeyes' star QB C.J. Stroud be the first QB picked in NFL draft?
Ohio State football still has at most two games left of the 2022 schedule. But the 2023 NFL draft is approaching quickly. According to most mock drafts, the Buckeyes are set to have multiple first-round picks for the second-straight season after both Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson were selected in the first 11 picks in 2021.
Former Ohio State Star Garrett Wilson Has Blunt Message For ESPN's Todd McShay
Garrett Wilson has come to the defense of a former Buckeye teammate this Thursday afternoon. Earlier this week, ESPN's Todd McShay went on air and claimed that NFL scouts believe that Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba is healthy enough to play, and is sitting out only to protect his draft ...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State vs. Georgia Will Feature Fourth-Ever College Football Playoff Matchup Between Heisman Trophy Finalists
In the first eight years of the College Football Playoff, Heisman Trophy finalists have only gone head-to-head three times. Heisman-winning running back Derrick Henry led Alabama to a 45-40 win over Deshaun Watson and Clemson in the second CFP national championship game to end the 2015 season. Tua Tagovailoa quarterbacked Alabama to a 45-34 win over Heisman winner Kyler Murray and Oklahoma in the 2018 semifinals. And in 2019, the last time a semifinal was played at the Peach Bowl, Heisman winner Joe Burrow threw all over Oklahoma’s defense in a 63-28 win over Heisman finalist Jalen Hurts and the Sooners.
Ohio State's C.J. Stroud 'blessed' to be back at Heisman Trophy ceremony for second consecutive year
NEW YORK — There aren’t many firsts left for Ohio State football players. After 132 years of competing, that tends to be the case. But when quarterback C.J. Stroud was named a Heisman Trophy finalist this week, it was a first in Buckeye history. With that announcement, Stroud...
Eleven Warriors
C.J. Stroud Finishes Third in Voting for 2022 Heisman Trophy
For the second year in a row, C.J. Stroud made it to New York as a Heisman Trophy finalist but watched someone else lift the trophy. After finishing fourth in the Heisman Trophy race in 2021, Stroud finished third in this year’s Heisman race, behind USC quarterback Caleb Williams (the winner of this year’s Heisman) and TCU quarterback Max Duggan.
Eleven Warriors
Matayo Uiagalelei and Jamarion Wilcox Include Ohio State in Top Schools Lists, Malik Hartford is An Ohio Defensive Player of the Year, Ryan Day Makes In-Home Visits
We are officially 13 days from the start of the Early Signing Period, and suddenly, there’s an overwhelming amount of news from the recruiting cycle to delve into. Let’s not waste any time. Uiagalelei puts OSU in top 3, Wilcox adds Buckeyes to top 4. Two of Ohio...
Eleven Warriors
Marvin Harrison Jr. and Paris Johnson Jr. Named First-Team All-Americans, Tommy Eichenberg a Second-Team All-American by the FWAA
A trio of Buckeyes were named All-Americans by the Football Writers Association of America on Friday. Marvin Harrison Jr. and Paris Johnson Jr. were named as first-team selections, while Tommy Eichenberg received second-team recognition from the organization of college football media members. Harrison has been a first-team All-American by every...
Eleven Warriors
Tennessee Wide Receiver Jalin Hyatt Wins Biletnikoff Award over Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr.
Many college football watchers considered Marvin Harrison Jr. to be the best wide receiver in the country this year, but Biletnikoff Award voters disagreed. Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt was named Thursday as the winner of this year’s Biletnikoff Award, which honors college football’s best pass-catcher. He won the award over Harrison and Iowa State’s Xavier Hutchinson, who was also a finalist.
Eleven Warriors
Peach Bowl Excited to Host Ohio State for First Time, Expecting Substantial Buckeye Fan Turnout Even with Georgia Playing in Home State
Peach Bowl CEO Gary Stokan travels to games throughout the country each season to visit teams he thinks could end up playing in the game he presides over that year. His first trip this fall was to Ohio State’s home game against Wisconsin during the fourth week of the season.
Eleven Warriors
Garrett Wilson Named NFL's Rookie of the Week For Fourth Time in 2022 After Career-Best Performance Against Vikings
For the fourth time this season, Garrett Wilson is your NFL Rookie of the Week. The former Buckeye wideout hauled in a career-high 162 yards on eight catches for the New York Jets in a losing effort against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Wilson had 78 yards in the fourth quarter alone, including a 60-yard catch-and-run that represented his longest play of the season.
Eleven Warriors
Jermaine Mathews Locks In Ohio State Commitment, Keenan Bailey Makes Visit to 2024 Four-Star TE Michael Smith
Less than two weeks before the Early Signing Period, four-star Ohio State cornerback commit Jermaine Mathews took a page from the playbook of Leonardo DiCaprio’s interpretation of Jordan Belfort in the film The Wolf of Wall Street. Amid rumors Miami’s collective was preparing to offer him an incentivizing NIL...
Eleven Warriors
39 Ohio State Football Players Earn Academic All-Big Ten Recognition for 2022
Thirty-nine Buckeyes earned Academic All-Big Ten honors for their efforts in the classroom this fall, the conference announced on Friday. Kicker Noah Ruggles headlines Ohio State’s list of honorees. The sixth-year senior was one of 56 student-athletes across the Big Ten to have a perfect 4.0 grade-point average during the autumn semester. Ruggles, who earned an undergraduate degree from North Carolina, is pursuing a master’s degree in sports coaching.
Ohio State basketball vs. Rutgers: How to watch the Buckeyes open up Big Ten play Thursday
While many in Buckeye Nation are trying to figure out travel plans for Ohio State football’s inclusion in the College Football Playoff down in Atlanta for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, the OSU hoops team is opening Big Ten play Thursday night against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. So far, Ohio...
Eleven Warriors
A Look Back at the 1993 Citrus Bowl, Ohio State’s Only Previous Matchup with Georgia
In 132 seasons of Ohio State football before this year, the Buckeyes have only played the Georgia Bulldogs once. That matchup came in the 1993 Citrus Bowl. As Ohio State prepares to play Georgia for the second time in this year’s Peach Bowl, nearly 30 years to the day of the first meeting between the Buckeyes and Bulldogs, we take a look back at the first-ever meeting between the two storied programs and how it played out.
Carson Palmer: USC Heisman Trophy profile
With Caleb Williams being a near-lock to win the 2022 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, it is worth noting the USC Heisman winner whose season most closely parallels Williams’ journey: Carson Palmer. If you think about it, the 2022 and 2002 USC seasons have a lot in common. We...
