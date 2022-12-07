Ian Blackford has said he could have won the SNP’s race to elect a new Westminster leader if he had put himself forward.Speaking to TalkTV on Wednesday evening, Mr Blackford, who stepped down as the party’s Westminster leader last week, told Jeremy Kyle: “I could have seen this off, I believe I would have won if I’d put myself forward.”SNP rules say the leader should stand every year at an annual general meeting.Mr Blackford will now take a role as the SNP’s business ambassador, making the case for independence to businesses.He was succeeded by Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn on...

3 DAYS AGO