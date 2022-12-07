Read full article on original website
Blackford: I believe I would have won if I’d put myself forward in SNP race
Ian Blackford has said he could have won the SNP’s race to elect a new Westminster leader if he had put himself forward.Speaking to TalkTV on Wednesday evening, Mr Blackford, who stepped down as the party’s Westminster leader last week, told Jeremy Kyle: “I could have seen this off, I believe I would have won if I’d put myself forward.”SNP rules say the leader should stand every year at an annual general meeting.Mr Blackford will now take a role as the SNP’s business ambassador, making the case for independence to businesses.He was succeeded by Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn on...
General election not a ‘simple constitutional question’ – Starmer
Sir Keir Starmer has said the next general election cannot be “reduced to a simple constitutional question”, when asked about Nicola Sturgeon’s plans for a “de facto referendum” on Scottish independence.The Labour leader said he rejected attempts to “re-frame” the election as anything other than a contest between Labour and the Conservatives.He spoke to journalists in Edinburgh after joining Gordon Brown and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar to discuss the former prime minister’s plans for constitutional change, including replacing the House of Lords.Following the Supreme Court’s ruling last month, the SNP leader has said she will treat the next general...
Mhairi Black asks PM for clarity on democratic route to IndyRef2
The new deputy leader of the SNP at Westminster has pushed the Prime Minister on the democratic route to an independence referendum.The UK Supreme Court ruled last month that the Scottish Parliament did not have the necessary powers to legislate for another vote, leaving nationalist politicians questioning if the union was a voluntary one.In a letter to Rishi Sunak, Mhairi Black said her fellow SNP MP, Philippa Whitford, had twice asked about the democratic route to a referendum, but had not received an answer.Ms Black said in her letter that two of Mr Sunak’s ministers: Scottish Secretary Alister Jack and...
Sunak set to end ban on new onshore windfarms in face of Tory rebellion
Deal reached that paves way for communities in England to authorise projects without unanimous support
Labour MP Conor McGinn has party whip suspended over complaint
Labour MP Conor McGinn has had the whip suspended after a claim made about him to the party’s independent complaints process.The St Helens North MP has also had his Labour membership suspended while an internal investigation takes place, it is understood. Mr McGinn does not know any of the details of the complaint made against him, but said he was confident that it was “entirely unfounded” and denied any wrongdoing.The deputy national campaigns coordinator – a key ally of leader Sir Keir Starmer – only recently returned to Westminster after he was diagnosed with a heart condition known as atrial fibrillation.In...
BBC
Harry and Meghan utterly irrelevant, says minister Guy Opperman
A minister called the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "utterly irrelevant to this country" as he said people should boycott Netflix over their documentary. Guy Opperman said Prince Harry and Meghan were "clearly a very troubled couple" but had faced "unacceptable" press intrusion. The first three episodes of the six-part...
Tory peer Michelle Mone to take leave of absence from House of Lords
Move comes after Guardian revealed she appeared to have received millions from the profits of PPE firm
Tories urged to take down ‘appalling’ video of Sadiq Khan in ‘gun sights’
Labour MPs have urged the Conservatives to discipline a local party that posted a video of Sadiq Khan's face "through the sight on a gun".The Tottenham Conservatives group posted the video of the mayor of London to TikTok and Facebook this week as part of their campaign against his clean air policies.The video depicts Mr Khan manically laughing at voters while being observed through what appears to be a scoped lens with crosshairs.Local MP David Lammy warned that "online abuse and incitement has real-world consequences" and said posts like this were one one of the reasons Mr Khan needs...
Ministers commit to publishing Michelle Mone PPE documents as she takes leave of absence from Lords
The Commons has passed a motion to force the publication of secret texts and emails relating to Covid PPE contracts secured by a company linked to Conservative peer Michelle Mone.But ministers will release the documents when investigations have finished, the government said. Health minister Will Quince told the Commons the administration was “committed” to producing the information on PPE Medpro. But he added that would happen when “all investigations are concluded”.Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner had told Tory MPs they would be “complicit in a cover-up” if they voted against the motion, which called for the publication of all...
BBC
Nobel Peace Prize: Russian laureate 'told to turn down award'
The Russian co-winner of this year's Nobel Peace Prize has said Kremlin authorities told him to turn down the award. Yan Rachinsky, who heads Memorial, said he was told not to accept the prize because the two other co-laureates - a Ukrainian human rights organisation and jailed Belarusian rights defender - were deemed "inappropriate".
Jeremy Hunt fails to quash claims Treasury vetoed pay offer that may have averted rail strikes – as it happened
Chancellor did not contest claim when asked whether his department blocked a pay rise of around 10% for rail workers
BBC
UK government could challenge Scottish gender change law
Downing Street has not ruled out mounting a court challenge to a law set to be passed later this month by the Scottish Parliament, which will simplify the legal process for anyone in Scotland who wants to change their gender. The Scottish bill will shorten the timescale for anyone who...
Nurses’ union leader accuses Steve Barclay of ‘bullyboy’ tactics
Exclusive: Pat Cullen says health secretary is unwilling to negotiate with a woman acting for a largely female workforce
BBC
Stretford and Urmston by-election: Nine candidates in bid to be MP
Nine candidates are bidding to become the new MP for Stretford and Urmston after Kate Green stepped down. She has replaced Baroness Bev Hughes as the new deputy mayor of Greater Manchester. The move by Ms Green, who was first elected in 2010, triggered a by-election when she made the...
Damon Buffini: BBC appoints private equity boss to make it more commercial
Former Pemira chief named deputy chair as government overhauls licence fee
BBC
Ruthless gang smuggled 2,000 people, court hears
Five men have been jailed for a "ruthless" people-smuggling operation involving nearly 2,000 people. In one case nine people, including five children, were found in a distressed state in a lay-by after being brought from Europe in the back of a lorry. Manchester Crown Court heard most were ethnic Kurds...
'A hero, an inspiration... he'll be hugely missed': William and Kate lead tributes to Scottish rugby giant Doddie Weir as he dies aged 52 after six years battling - and tirelessly raising awareness of - motor neurone disease
Rugby legend George 'Doddie' Weir has died aged 52 after a six-year battle with Motor Neurone Disease, with tributes pouring in from his beloved family, fellow players and the Prince and Princess of Wales. The former Scotland and Lions player's death was confirmed by his family this evening, who described...
UK's Labour vows to abolish House of Lords
Britain's opposition Labour party vowed on Monday to scrap the unelected and "indefensible" House of Lords as part of a constitutional revamp to redistribute economic growth after Brexit. "I think the House of Lords is indefensible.
Imminent Cumbria coalmine decision likely to cause new Tory split
Expected approval for coalmine opening could provoke backlash from party’s many opposing voices
BBC
Health secretary: I have sleepless nights over NHS
Scottish health secretary Humza Yousaf said he has sleepless nights over the NHS in Scotland as it faces the "most significant pressure" in its history. Mr Yousaf told BBC Scotland he was spending "every waking moment possible" trying to see what support government could give. The minister has had calls...
