Read full article on original website
Related
NFL
Black College Football Hall of Fame announces Class of 2023
The Black College Football Hall of Fame announced its 14th Class today -- the Class of 2023. Eight inductees were selected from a list of 25 Finalists who had been determined earlier by the BCFHOF Selection Committee. The Black College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 includes: Leslie Frazier...
Milwaukie High School announces plans for Hall of Fame ceremonies
The Mustangs will hold two events in February to unveil an updated display and celebrate their rich athletic history. The Milwaukie High School Athletic Hall of Fame committee has announced plans for two upcoming events to celebrate the school's sporting history. The ceremonies will take place in early February, and the committee invites the community to help honor the Mustangs' most accomplished athletes. "We are excited to honor Milwaukie's rich athletic heritage!" wrote the committee in a flyer announcing the events. First, on Friday, Feb. 3, the Hall of Fame committee will unveil its revamped display in the school's gymnasium corridor...
Purcell Marian High School names Jeremy Pflug as its next head football coach
Purcell Marian High School named Jeremy Pflug as its next head football coach on Friday morning. Pflug has a 55-26 record as a head coach in eight years in Greater Cincinnati high school programs.
Area Roundup | Elizabeth City's Johnnie Walton to be inducted in the Black College Football Hall of Fame
On Thursday, Elizabeth City’s Johnnie Walton was officially selected to be inducted into the Black College Football Hall of Fame. Walton, one of eight players selected out of 25 finalists, was Elizabeth City State’s quarterback from 1965 to 1968. He threw for 1,400 yards and 16 touchdowns during his senior season being named to the all-CIAA team and leading the Vikings to an 8-1 record. ...
Comments / 0