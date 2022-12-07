The Mustangs will hold two events in February to unveil an updated display and celebrate their rich athletic history. The Milwaukie High School Athletic Hall of Fame committee has announced plans for two upcoming events to celebrate the school's sporting history. The ceremonies will take place in early February, and the committee invites the community to help honor the Mustangs' most accomplished athletes. "We are excited to honor Milwaukie's rich athletic heritage!" wrote the committee in a flyer announcing the events. First, on Friday, Feb. 3, the Hall of Fame committee will unveil its revamped display in the school's gymnasium corridor...

