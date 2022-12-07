ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

NFL

Black College Football Hall of Fame announces Class of 2023

The Black College Football Hall of Fame announced its 14th Class today -- the Class of 2023. Eight inductees were selected from a list of 25 Finalists who had been determined earlier by the BCFHOF Selection Committee. The Black College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 includes: Leslie Frazier...
Clackamas Review

Milwaukie High School announces plans for Hall of Fame ceremonies

The Mustangs will hold two events in February to unveil an updated display and celebrate their rich athletic history. The Milwaukie High School Athletic Hall of Fame committee has announced plans for two upcoming events to celebrate the school's sporting history. The ceremonies will take place in early February, and the committee invites the community to help honor the Mustangs' most accomplished athletes. "We are excited to honor Milwaukie's rich athletic heritage!" wrote the committee in a flyer announcing the events. First, on Friday, Feb. 3, the Hall of Fame committee will unveil its revamped display in the school's gymnasium corridor...
MILWAUKIE, OR
The Daily Advance

Area Roundup | Elizabeth City's Johnnie Walton to be inducted in the Black College Football Hall of Fame

On Thursday, Elizabeth City’s Johnnie Walton was officially selected to be inducted into the Black College Football Hall of Fame. Walton, one of eight players selected out of 25 finalists, was Elizabeth City State’s quarterback from 1965 to 1968. He threw for 1,400 yards and 16 touchdowns during his senior season being named to the all-CIAA team and leading the Vikings to an 8-1 record. ...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC

