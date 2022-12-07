ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven County, CT

darientimes.com

What's Bridgeport's plan for resolving affordable housing "crisis"?

BRIDGEPORT — From a former downtown hotel and an ex-office building nearby to a just-sold restaurant and catering facility in the North End, it may seem as if, whatever the structure, developers here now want to put housing in it. And while that recent trend, coupled with brand-new construction...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

Recreational Cannabis Sales Begin Next Month in CT. Here's What to Know

Cannabis sales to adults in Connecticut can begin next month, according to the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection. The department said it has notified licensed hybrid retailers that they will be allowed to begin selling cannabis products to all adults 21 and over beginning no earlier than 10 a.m., or as local zoning permits, on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

Bond Commission OKs millions for local projects, Osborn

HARTFORD — The state Bond Commission approved funding for several local projects Thursday, including elderly housing in Vernon, economic development in East Hartford, and a massive allocation for Osborn Correctional Institution in Somers. The approval of $76.5 million for economic development will provide $2.5 million for East Hartford to...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
darientimes.com

What is the most ‘Connecticut’ county in the state? Comparing demographics data in Connecticut.

Which county in Connecticut best represents the Nutmeg State's overall demographic makeup?. According to a Hearst Connecticut analysis of 2020 U.S. Census data (the most recent available), it's New Haven County. Hearst Connecticut compared five demographic characteristics (share of adults, white, Black, Asian and Hispanic residents) to the overall makeup of the state to see which county best represented Connecticut as a whole. The analysis revealed that New Haven County's share of adults, white, Black, Asian and Hispanic residents varied no more than 3 percentage points from the state's share, and made it the most "Connecticut" county in the state.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Hartford metro area expected to lead as top housing market across U.S. in 2023

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford county may see a significant surge of potential homebuyers in 2023. According to Realtor.com‘s 2023 housing forecast and economic overview, the Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford metro area ranked the highest out of the top ten markets poised to do well during the ongoing challenge within the housing market. In 2023, Realtor.com […]
HARTFORD, CT
darientimes.com

Westport Country Playhouse hires first DEI director: 'Art is a language of all people'

WESTPORT — It all started with a letter entitled "Dear White American Theater" in 2020. Playbill reported that "300 Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) theatre makers, across various disciplines, have signed a letter—accompanied by a petition—demanding that the white American theatre recognize its legacy of white fragility and white supremacy."
WESTPORT, CT
Bridget Mulroy

Unused Rental Assistance Vouchers in Connecticut

Connecticut's rental assistance program is failing the state.Photo by(KLH49/iStock) The state of Connecticut is in the midst of a housing crisis. According to CT Insider, Section 8 rental assistance vouchers were administered to all 45 of the state’s housing authorities, but only half of them were used.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH.com

Masonicare: Senior Living Options for Everyone

New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – Masonicare Offers Senior Living Options for everyone. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Bethany Camputaro, Associate Executive Director for Residential Living at Masonicare about the wide variety of different options available for you or a loved at their multiple locations. Bethany says,...
WALLINGFORD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

In photos: A late fall day at Stamford’s Czecik Marina Park

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. An oyster boat arrives back in port; a great blue heron takes flight; seagulls land in the waterway: Late fall at Czecik Marina Park offers a restful experience from the hustle and bustle of the holiday season.
STAMFORD, CT

