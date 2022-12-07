Read full article on original website
Nine Connecticut Retailers to Begin Recreational Sales of Marijuana on January 10
Nine of Connecticut’s existing medical marijuana retailers will be able to sell to recreational marijuana beginning Jan. 10, the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection said on Friday. Affinity in New Haven, Bluepoint Wellness in Branford, Still River Wellness in Torrington, Fine Fettle stores in Newington, Stamford and WIllimantic, The...
CT's First Adult-Use Recreational Marijuana Sales To Begin In January At These Dispensaries
The first recreational-use, hybrid marijuana dispensaries are set to open in Connecticut in January.The state Department of Consumer Protection said on Friday, Dec. 9, that eight licensed hybrid retailers will be allowed to open their doors at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2023, depending on local z…
What's Bridgeport's plan for resolving affordable housing "crisis"?
BRIDGEPORT — From a former downtown hotel and an ex-office building nearby to a just-sold restaurant and catering facility in the North End, it may seem as if, whatever the structure, developers here now want to put housing in it. And while that recent trend, coupled with brand-new construction...
Recreational Cannabis Sales Begin Next Month in CT. Here's What to Know
Cannabis sales to adults in Connecticut can begin next month, according to the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection. The department said it has notified licensed hybrid retailers that they will be allowed to begin selling cannabis products to all adults 21 and over beginning no earlier than 10 a.m., or as local zoning permits, on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Bond Commission OKs millions for local projects, Osborn
HARTFORD — The state Bond Commission approved funding for several local projects Thursday, including elderly housing in Vernon, economic development in East Hartford, and a massive allocation for Osborn Correctional Institution in Somers. The approval of $76.5 million for economic development will provide $2.5 million for East Hartford to...
What is the most ‘Connecticut’ county in the state? Comparing demographics data in Connecticut.
Which county in Connecticut best represents the Nutmeg State's overall demographic makeup?. According to a Hearst Connecticut analysis of 2020 U.S. Census data (the most recent available), it's New Haven County. Hearst Connecticut compared five demographic characteristics (share of adults, white, Black, Asian and Hispanic residents) to the overall makeup of the state to see which county best represented Connecticut as a whole. The analysis revealed that New Haven County's share of adults, white, Black, Asian and Hispanic residents varied no more than 3 percentage points from the state's share, and made it the most "Connecticut" county in the state.
Bear hibernating in tree near West Hartford Center will not be moved, officials say
WEST HARTFORD — A bear that has chosen a residential town tree to slumber in will not be relocated, the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said. For the past six weeks, the bear has been residing in a hole in a tree that directly faces Martha Guidry's West Hartford backyard. And she's not worried about it.
Westchester-Based LLC Claims '$1,000 A Day For Life' Lottery Prize
A Limited Liability Company based in Westchester County has claimed a "$1,000 A Day For Life" lottery prize.Asono-Hende LLC of Yonkers won a top prize from the CASH4LIFE drawing on Sunday, Sept. 4, New York Lottery announced on Monday, Nov. 28.A top prize from the game guarantees a minimum pay…
How Harm Reduction Alliance tackles homelessness and drug overdoses on the streets of Hartford
HARTFORD — The office at 557 Albany Ave. in Hartford doesn’t operate like most medical offices. There's a front desk, a nurse and even a COVID-19 vaccination clinic kicking off on an unseasonably warm but dreary Wednesday morning in December. Still, many aspects of the space are different.
Before switching electric suppliers, how you can save money and what you need to know
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — We are about three weeks away from our electric bills increasing by about $80 a month, due to Eversource and United Illuminating announcing rate hikes going into effect in the new year. But is it possible to avoid the increase? The answer is yes. But...
Hartford metro area expected to lead as top housing market across U.S. in 2023
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford county may see a significant surge of potential homebuyers in 2023. According to Realtor.com‘s 2023 housing forecast and economic overview, the Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford metro area ranked the highest out of the top ten markets poised to do well during the ongoing challenge within the housing market. In 2023, Realtor.com […]
News 12 Connecticut Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
Brookfield First Selectman on Why She Does Not Support 5G Cell Tower in Town
5G cell towers have become a divisive topic around the country. Proponents say this is where the tech is headed, and we should get on board but others are asking if we should rush to make these decisions, and raising safety questions. One such individual is Brookfield First Selectman Tara Carr who is seeking to block the installation of a 5G tower in Brookfield.
Westport Country Playhouse hires first DEI director: 'Art is a language of all people'
WESTPORT — It all started with a letter entitled "Dear White American Theater" in 2020. Playbill reported that "300 Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) theatre makers, across various disciplines, have signed a letter—accompanied by a petition—demanding that the white American theatre recognize its legacy of white fragility and white supremacy."
Unused Rental Assistance Vouchers in Connecticut
Connecticut's rental assistance program is failing the state.Photo by(KLH49/iStock) The state of Connecticut is in the midst of a housing crisis. According to CT Insider, Section 8 rental assistance vouchers were administered to all 45 of the state’s housing authorities, but only half of them were used.
With State Funding in Place, Middletown Moves Ahead with Riverfront Redevelopment
MIDDLETOWN — The State Bond Commission has approved $12 million that will help fund the environmental clean-up of sites along the waterfront as a first step in the city’s riverfront redevelopment project. The project plan, unveiled in July, anticipates transforming 220 acres of the waterfront into a hub...
Man dead in New Haven shooting
A man is dead and New Haven police are investigating the city’s latest homicide. It was around 2:00 p.m. today that officers were called to an area of Shepard street near the Hamden townline.
Masonicare: Senior Living Options for Everyone
New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – Masonicare Offers Senior Living Options for everyone. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Bethany Camputaro, Associate Executive Director for Residential Living at Masonicare about the wide variety of different options available for you or a loved at their multiple locations. Bethany says,...
Recreational pot will go on sale in CT Jan. 10
Adults can buy recreational pot in CT starting Jan. 10 at nine dispensaries that got the OK to convert from a medical to hybrid retail model.
In photos: A late fall day at Stamford’s Czecik Marina Park
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. An oyster boat arrives back in port; a great blue heron takes flight; seagulls land in the waterway: Late fall at Czecik Marina Park offers a restful experience from the hustle and bustle of the holiday season.
