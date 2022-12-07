ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

No co-pilot? Airlines lobby for change in regulations

In the airline business, there are two cost factors the airlines can never control: fuel and labor. And as technology improves — and pilot salaries increase — there's been a controversial move lately by the industry to try to amend what's known as part 121 of the Federal Aviation Regulations. That's the federal air regulation that requires air carriers to have two pilots in the cockpit at all times. The airlines have been quietly lobbying that the single-pilot approach would quickly solve the staffing problem caused by the pilot shortage and that technology has vastly improved to allow for safe operation...
US again delays deadline for Real IDs, now 2025

The Department of Homeland Security has once again extended the deadline for air travelers to get their Real ID cards until May 2025, as state offices that issue the identification cards are still working through pandemic backlogs.Dec. 6, 2022.
Why Can’t Every TSA Officer Be Like This One???

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) doesn’t have the best of reputations when it comes to their workers. I mean, I’ve heard people refer to TSA officers as, “rude,” “mean,” “uncaring,” “too loud,” “bossy” and a whole bunch more. And I get it – TSA officers are in a stressful but important job where they have to balance safety and security with, let’s face it, a bunch of people who can sometimes be crabby and/or have difficulty following directions. The TSA itself also appears to be having lots of internal problems that could make for crabby workers.
Real ID pushed back again as states struggle to comply

You don’t have to worry about getting an enhanced driver’s license or ID card to fly any time soon. The Real ID Act has been pushed back another two years. The Real ID Act was passed in 2005 to make flying safer and was passed in the aftermath of the terrorist attacks of 9/11. It was supposed to go into effect in 2008, but states were given an opportunity to extend that deadline until 2009…then 2011…then the deadline was then pushed back to 2013. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) kept pushing the date as states continued to struggle to comply with the rules. Then came the pandemic and another extension to May of 2023.
These Are The Top 10 Most Stressful Airports In The U.S.

Airports can be hectic, uncomfortable and sometimes frustrating but which are the most stressful airports in the U.S.?. A recent study revealed the absolute most stressful airports in the U.S. This list highlights which airports to avoid to keep stress levels down, but mostly, it reveals how travelers feel about the flight process in general. The list proves that ‘stress’ comes in the form of rude airport staff, super busy airports, uncomfortable environments and more.
Dog in backpack accidentally sent through X-ray at Wisconsin airport checkpoint

Airport security staff spotted another small animal inside a U.S. traveler's checked bag this week. While screening luggage as it passed through the X-ray machine at Dane County Regional Airport in Madison, Wisconsin, agents discovered a dog packed into what appeared to be a backpack small enough to fit in one of the security trays, according to the Transportation Security Administration. The agency, which often recounts startling finds by TSA agents working security stations across the country, said the pet "was accidentally sent through" the machine in a message posted on Twitter. The passenger was unaware of screening protocol and did...
TSA Announced Another Big Change Coming Up

REAL ID Full Enforcement Date Extended Yet Again

The REAL ID Act never got its act together, as the date of full enforcement has been extended at least six times since the 9/11 Commission — which was established after the historic events which occurred on Tuesday, September 11, 2001 — gave its recommendation for the standardization of official documents which are issued by state governments.

