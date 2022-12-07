Read full article on original website
BBC
Free Hartlepool clothes bank offering relief to families
A clothes bank where families can get free clothing has helped 1,500 children since it started three months ago. Rachael Liddle and Natalie Frankland initially set up Hartlepool Re-Loved Clothing to help families finding it hard to pay for school uniforms. They have now expanded to offer free donated clothes...
foodgressing.com
Natural Grocers Holiday Food Bank Fundraiser and Food Drive
Natural Grocers, the largest family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer announces an in-store holiday fundraiser for its established food bank partners, through December 31, 2022. This campaign is in addition to the company’s ongoing “Bring Your Own Bag” program, which donates five cents per shopping trip to local food bank...
Holidays and inflation hit community care centers harder than ever
The current inflation rate is up nearly 8% from last year. Community care centers say they feel the pressure.
Pin-ups for Vets is a nonprofit empowering female veterans and supporting troops by channeling classic looks
“The calendar images are starting a conversation about women in the military. People see the images and want to know the stories behind the ladies. They ask, 'Who is she?' 'Where did she serve?' 'What did she do in the military?' The stories of our lady veterans need to be told. The ladies tell me that people often assume that they are not veterans because of their gender... These ladies are changing the narrative of what it means to be a veteran. They are breaking the stereotype,” stated the founder of Pin-Ups for Vets, Gina Elise, per Shoutout Socal.
