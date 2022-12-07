Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding T.J. Maxx Location Permanently Closing December 24thJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Popular grocery store chain opening new supermarket location in VirginiaKristen WaltersReston, VA
Washington Post Announces Additional Layoffs Amid Employee BacklashNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
MoCo BOE Unanimously Approves More Professional Days and Fewer Disruption: MCPS 2023-2024 School CalendarHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Washington DC's Best Places to Enjoy the Winter HolidaysJourneyswithsteveWashington, DC
Man taken to the hospital with after being stabbed in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON — A man was taken to the hospital Wednesday night after being stabbed in Northwest D.C., the Metropolitan Police Department said. The call came in around 8:10 p.m. in the 1500 block of Mass Avenue NW. Police found a man suffering from a stab wound, and he was...
2 dogs resuscitated after Montgomery County house fire, 3 cats dead
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Two dogs were resuscitated after being pulled from a house fire in Kensington late Tuesday morning, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services. Fire officials responded to Dewey Road, off of Denfield Avenue, around 11:15 a.m. after a postal worker reported that they noticed...
1 dead in road rage shooting in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — One man was killed in what police are calling a road rage shooting in Southeast D.C. on Wednesday. At 2:45 p.m., police were called to the 2700 block of Good Hope Road SE. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, a man was shot during an altercation following...
DC firefighter charged with attacking fellow co-worker while on duty
WASHINGTON — An on-duty D.C. firefighter has been charged with felony assault after reportedly attacking a co-worker over "personal issues" at Engine 32 and Truck 16 in Southeast D.C. on Dec. 10. Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department received a call for a physical altercation between the two firefighters...
Toxic gas released at Ballston Metro station over the summer
ARLINGTON, Va. — Riders who traveled through the Ballston Metro Station this summer are being told they could have possibly been exposed to toxic gas. According to a report released Wednesday by the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission (WMSC) on Twitter, on Aug. 11, toxic gas from overheated Metrorail batteries filled part of Ballston Station. These batteries, which support the uninterruptible power supply or UPS for the station's Train Control Room, boiled over due to improper charging.
mocoshow.com
Overturned Vehicle Wednesday Morning in Silver Spring
Montgomery County Police responded to Brewster Ave near Colesville Rd in Silver Spring at approximately 7:25am on Wednesday for the report of an overturned vehicle. Upon arrival, officers determined that the driver stuck a parked vehicle. The male driver was transported with minor injuries and all roads have been opened at this time.
FOUND: DC Police say 11-year-old boy located
WASHINGTON — Update: Police in D.C. say 11-year-old Aaron Ratliff has been found. Police thanked the community for the help to find him. The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a critically missing 11-year-old boy, who was last seen in Southeast D.C. Monday morning. Police...
Man shot, killed in road rage incident outside Southeast DC gas station
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said a person was in custody after a deadly shooting fueled by road rage Wednesday afternoon. Officers said it happened around 2:45 p.m. outside a gas station in the 2500 block of Good Hope Rd. SE. Comm. John Branch with MPD said it appeared a car […]
WTOP
Woman dead after crash on BW Parkway near Greenbelt
A woman is dead after a crash early Wednesday on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Maryland. U.S. Park Police said the crash happened around 12:30 am. in the northbound lanes of the parkway near Md. Route 193 in Greenbelt. The woman was the driver and sole occupant of the only vehicle...
Keep neighbors safe this winter by adopting a fire hydrant
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — It's only a matter of time before snow falls in the D.C. region. Firefighters in Montgomery County want neighbors to stay safe in case of an emergency. That's why the Montgomery County Fire Department is reminding residents of its Adopt a Fire Hydrant program. The...
2 dogs die in townhouse fire in Chevy Chase
CHEVY CHASE, Md. — Two pet dogs who were home alone died in a fire that started in a kitchen of a townhouse in Chevy Chase, Maryland, on Sunday afternoon. As a result, one family has been displaced. Crews responded to a single-family house along Chevy Chase Drive near...
1 dead in 3-vehicle crash in Loudoun County
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Loudoun County on Tuesday night, Virginia State Police (VSP) said. At 11:16 a.m. Tuesday, Virginia State Troopers responded to the Loudoun County crash. According to VSP, a vehicle traveling south on Route 15 crossed the center line and struck two northbound vehicles at Little Oatlands Lane.
popville.com
Shooting in Brightwood Park around 11:30am and 6:30pm
From MPD around 11:30am: “Alert: Confirmed Shooting Investigation in the 5400 block of Georgia Avenue NW. No lookout at this time. DO NOT TAKE ACTION CALL 911″. From MPD around 6:30pm: “Alert: Shooting Investigation at 1822 hours in the 600 block of Kennedy Street NW. Lookout for a silver in color Toyota Van.
30-Year-Old Shot To Death In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Friday night a man was shot to death in Southeast D.C. This incident happened at the 3400 Block of Stanton Road. The Washington, D.C. metro Police department received a report of a shooting shortly after 9 am. When police arrived, they found 30-year-old Ajaye Smith of Southeast D.C. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced at the scene. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about this incident, please contact the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 30-Year-Old Shot To Death In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
D.C. Woman In Critical Condition After Suffering Blunt Force Injuries
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A woman is in serious condition after receiving several blunt force injuries early Friday morning in Northeast, D.C. Shortly after 5 am, The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the 1200 Block of Florida Avenue after a trouble call came in. There, they found an adult woman suffering from several blunt-force injuries. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police believe this incident was domestic in nature. 32-year-old Nicholas Samuel Batts of D.C. was arrested on Friday and charged with Assault with the Intent to kill. The identity of the female victim The post D.C. Woman In Critical Condition After Suffering Blunt Force Injuries appeared first on Shore News Network.
Laptop fire displaces five from Fairfax home
Five people were displaced from their home in Fairfax County last week when a fire in the home's garage grew out of control, leaving the home engulfed in flames.
popville.com
“Big Gas leak at union market apartments”
A reader reports around 1:45pm: “Big Gas leak at union market apartments (new construction building), can be smelled all over other apartment buildings and roads closed. Lots of fire and police!”. Today* in Hawks around Town. Prince Of Petworth Today at 11:05am. Thanks to Ryan for sending “what we...
Still recovering from Jan. 6 injuries, US Capitol Police officer announces he is leaving the force
WASHINGTON — One of the public faces of law enforcement who defended the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot announced he is leaving the United States Capitol Police due to lingering injuries from that day. A veteran of the Iraq war, Capitol Police Sergeant Aquilino Gonell suffered...
NBC Washington
Family Rallies for Answers in Fatal Metro Center Shooting
A week after a chaotic shooting at the Metro Center station in D.C., the family of the man who was killed held a rally to demand answers. “It’s just so hard just to know that we won’t see him again,” said Bullock’s aunt, Sherleen Bullock. Troy...
popville.com
Shooting just after 1pm in Columbia Heights
“Alert: Shooting Investigation at 1304 hours in the 1400 block of Newton Street NW. Lookout for 2022 Silver Honda SUV.”. Updates if/when more info is released.
