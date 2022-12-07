ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

WUSA9

1 dead in road rage shooting in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — One man was killed in what police are calling a road rage shooting in Southeast D.C. on Wednesday. At 2:45 p.m., police were called to the 2700 block of Good Hope Road SE. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, a man was shot during an altercation following...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Toxic gas released at Ballston Metro station over the summer

ARLINGTON, Va. — Riders who traveled through the Ballston Metro Station this summer are being told they could have possibly been exposed to toxic gas. According to a report released Wednesday by the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission (WMSC) on Twitter, on Aug. 11, toxic gas from overheated Metrorail batteries filled part of Ballston Station. These batteries, which support the uninterruptible power supply or UPS for the station's Train Control Room, boiled over due to improper charging.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

Overturned Vehicle Wednesday Morning in Silver Spring

Montgomery County Police responded to Brewster Ave near Colesville Rd in Silver Spring at approximately 7:25am on Wednesday for the report of an overturned vehicle. Upon arrival, officers determined that the driver stuck a parked vehicle. The male driver was transported with minor injuries and all roads have been opened at this time.
SILVER SPRING, MD
WUSA9

FOUND: DC Police say 11-year-old boy located

WASHINGTON — Update: Police in D.C. say 11-year-old Aaron Ratliff has been found. Police thanked the community for the help to find him. The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a critically missing 11-year-old boy, who was last seen in Southeast D.C. Monday morning. Police...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Woman dead after crash on BW Parkway near Greenbelt

A woman is dead after a crash early Wednesday on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Maryland. U.S. Park Police said the crash happened around 12:30 am. in the northbound lanes of the parkway near Md. Route 193 in Greenbelt. The woman was the driver and sole occupant of the only vehicle...
GREENBELT, MD
WUSA9

2 dogs die in townhouse fire in Chevy Chase

CHEVY CHASE, Md. — Two pet dogs who were home alone died in a fire that started in a kitchen of a townhouse in Chevy Chase, Maryland, on Sunday afternoon. As a result, one family has been displaced. Crews responded to a single-family house along Chevy Chase Drive near...
CHEVY CHASE VILLAGE, MD
WUSA9

1 dead in 3-vehicle crash in Loudoun County

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Loudoun County on Tuesday night, Virginia State Police (VSP) said. At 11:16 a.m. Tuesday, Virginia State Troopers responded to the Loudoun County crash. According to VSP, a vehicle traveling south on Route 15 crossed the center line and struck two northbound vehicles at Little Oatlands Lane.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
popville.com

Shooting in Brightwood Park around 11:30am and 6:30pm

From MPD around 11:30am: “Alert: Confirmed Shooting Investigation in the 5400 block of Georgia Avenue NW. No lookout at this time. DO NOT TAKE ACTION CALL 911″. From MPD around 6:30pm: “Alert: Shooting Investigation at 1822 hours in the 600 block of Kennedy Street NW. Lookout for a silver in color Toyota Van.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

30-Year-Old Shot To Death In D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Friday night a man was shot to death in Southeast D.C. This incident happened at the 3400 Block of Stanton Road. The Washington, D.C. metro Police department received a report of a shooting shortly after 9 am. When police arrived, they found 30-year-old Ajaye Smith of Southeast D.C. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced at the scene. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about this incident, please contact the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 30-Year-Old Shot To Death In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

D.C. Woman In Critical Condition After Suffering Blunt Force Injuries

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A woman is in serious condition after receiving several blunt force injuries early Friday morning in Northeast, D.C. Shortly after 5 am, The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the 1200 Block of Florida Avenue after a trouble call came in. There, they found an adult woman suffering from several blunt-force injuries. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police believe this incident was domestic in nature. 32-year-old Nicholas Samuel Batts of D.C. was arrested on Friday and charged with Assault with the Intent to kill. The identity of the female victim The post D.C. Woman In Critical Condition After Suffering Blunt Force Injuries appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

“Big Gas leak at union market apartments”

A reader reports around 1:45pm: “Big Gas leak at union market apartments (new construction building), can be smelled all over other apartment buildings and roads closed. Lots of fire and police!”. Today* in Hawks around Town. Prince Of Petworth Today at 11:05am. Thanks to Ryan for sending “what we...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Family Rallies for Answers in Fatal Metro Center Shooting

A week after a chaotic shooting at the Metro Center station in D.C., the family of the man who was killed held a rally to demand answers. “It’s just so hard just to know that we won’t see him again,” said Bullock’s aunt, Sherleen Bullock. Troy...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
Washington, D.C. local news

 https://www.wusa9.com/

