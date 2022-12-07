WINTER SPORTS GUIDE: Caledonia/Houston/Spring Grove gymnastics co-op
Head coach: Savana Becker, 3rd year coaching
Assistant coach: Kaylee Cavanaugh, third year coaching
2022-23 ROSTER
Ayshia Gay, 12; Cameryn Kruse, 12; Kandis Privet, 12; Lexi Schuldt, 11; Payton Zehnder, 11; Sabrina Lisota, 11; Mariah VonArx, 10; Madelyn Foellmi, 9; Ella Hoscheit, 9; Ashylnn Steele, 8; Trinity Lisota, 8; Harper Myrah, 8; Vivian Kittleson, 8; Tatum Gordon, 8; Elli Harms, 7; Raeanne Lemke, 7; Tyla Halverson, 7; Sabrina TenKley, 7; Hayden Reed, 7; Beth Myhre, 7.
KEY PLAYERS
Cameryn Kruse; Ayshia Gay; Kandis Privet; Sabrina Lisota; Vivian Kittleson
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Madelyn Foellmi
2021-22 RECAP
We had a really strong season last year. We finished our last 6 meets with an increase in our overall team score for each meet. At sections we placed 6th with a score of 128.05 and at conference we placed 4th with a score of 125.475.
2022-23 SEASON OUTLOOK
Our goals this season are to try to continue to build on the momentum we gained last season. We would like to try to see new team high scores on each event as well as an overall high team score.
COMPETITION
This early in the season it is difficult to tell how we will compare to the rest of the conference and section. We always have very strong competitors so as a coaching staff we find it best to see if we can focus on ourselves and try to reach our own team goals. Our first priority as a coaching staff is to see the athletes make improvements in their skill level and to have fun during the season.
BY THE NUMBERS
20 - total players
5 - letter winners returning from last season
3 - seniors
Comments / 0