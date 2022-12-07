ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Caledonia Argus

WINTER SPORTS GUIDE: Caledonia/Houston/Spring Grove gymnastics co-op

By Rachel Stock
 4 days ago

Head coach: Savana Becker, 3rd year coaching

Assistant coach: Kaylee Cavanaugh, third year coaching

2022-23 ROSTER

Ayshia Gay, 12; Cameryn Kruse, 12; Kandis Privet, 12; Lexi Schuldt, 11; Payton Zehnder, 11; Sabrina Lisota, 11; Mariah VonArx, 10; Madelyn Foellmi, 9; Ella Hoscheit, 9; Ashylnn Steele, 8; Trinity Lisota, 8; Harper Myrah, 8; Vivian Kittleson, 8; Tatum Gordon, 8; Elli Harms, 7; Raeanne Lemke, 7; Tyla Halverson, 7; Sabrina TenKley, 7; Hayden Reed, 7; Beth Myhre, 7.

KEY PLAYERS

Cameryn Kruse; Ayshia Gay; Kandis Privet; Sabrina Lisota; Vivian Kittleson

KEEP YOUR EYE ON

Madelyn Foellmi

2021-22 RECAP

We had a really strong season last year. We finished our last 6 meets with an increase in our overall team score for each meet. At sections we placed 6th with a score of 128.05 and at conference we placed 4th with a score of 125.475.

2022-23 SEASON OUTLOOK

Our goals this season are to try to continue to build on the momentum we gained last season. We would like to try to see new team high scores on each event as well as an overall high team score.

COMPETITION

This early in the season it is difficult to tell how we will compare to the rest of the conference and section. We always have very strong competitors so as a coaching staff we find it best to see if we can focus on ourselves and try to reach our own team goals. Our first priority as a coaching staff is to see the athletes make improvements in their skill level and to have fun during the season.

BY THE NUMBERS

20 - total players

5 - letter winners returning from last season

3 - seniors

