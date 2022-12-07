ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut commemorates National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

By Mike Masciadrelli, Samantha Stewart
 7 days ago

Hartford, Conn. (WTNH) — All U.S. and Connecticut state flags should be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, Dec. 7, for National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day , Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn.) said.

On Dec. 7, 1941, the naval base at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu, Territory of Hawaii, was ambushed by the Imperial Japanese Navy Air Service. About 2,400 servicemen were killed in the bombing, which launched the U.S. into World War II. The USS Arizona alone lost 1,177 sailors and Marines, nearly half the death toll.

Since no flag should fly higher than the U.S. flag, Gov. Ned Lamont noted that all other flags, including state, municipal, corporate, or otherwise, should also be lowered during this time.

Hawaii remembrance to draw handful of Pearl Harbor survivors

At a ceremony at the state Capitol, Major General Francis Evon of the Connecticut National Guard, read the names of the servicemen from Connecticut who died in the attack.

“We’re small but mighty, punching above our weight class,” Evon said. “CT has contributed to every conflict that the U.S. has ever been in, it’s a stark reminder.”

The Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge in New Haven (formally known as the Q Bridge) was illuminated in red, white, and blue lights.

“We are forever grateful for the military heroes who fought on behalf of our country during the battle at Pearl Harbor and throughout World War II,” Lamont said. “The attack on Pearl Harbor is one of the darkest moments in our nation’s history, and we honor the thousands of service members and civilians who were killed on that tragic day.”

The youngest active-duty military personnel on Dec. 7, 1941, would have been about 17, making them 98 today.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs doesn’t have statistics for how many Pearl Harbor survivors are still alive. But department data show that of the 16 million who served in World War II, only about 240,000 were alive as of August, and some 230 die each day.

