Read full article on original website
Related
Man arrested a mile from University of Idaho stabbings not linked to the murders, Moscow police say
A convicted killer was arrested on battery charges just a mile away from the scene where four University of Idaho students were murdered in November. The man, 39-year-old James Leonard, is not considered a suspect in the brutal stabbings last month, Moscow Police have said. Leonard was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly beating his wife and underage daughter before injuring himself with a knife, a criminal complaint obtained by Fox News Digital revealed. Leonard, who was convicted of a fatal shooting in 2007, is also being legally represented by Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt, who went on national television...
BBC
Boy in the box: DNA helps Philadelphia police name victim after 65 years
Police have identified a young boy found dead in a box in the city of Philadelphia more than 60 years ago. The child, known to generations as the "Boy in the box", has been identified as Joseph Augustus Zarelli. Police say DNA technology and detective work helped them finally name...
BBC
Women drugged victim with GHB - murder trial
A 33-year-old man was murdered after two women drugged him in his flat with the sedative GHB, a court heard. Saul Murray died in the early hours of 27 February in New Town Street, Luton. Luton Crown Court heard that one of the women made contact with the victim...
Woman had made complaint to police the day before her death in ‘murder-suicide’
A mother-of-five who was stabbed and strangled to death in a suspected murder-suicide had made a complaint to police of harassment on the day before her death, a pre-inquest review has heard.Paramedics and police were called to a flat in Ranelagh Road, Weymouth, Dorset, on April 1 2021, where Sherrie Milnes was pronounced dead.She had suffered multiple stab wounds and neck compression.Later that day, Steven Doughty, 54, was found dead at his home in Portland.An inquest opening into his death heard he died of hanging.Dorset Police confirmed the pair were known to each other.Dorset Coroner Rachael Griffin told the Bournemouth...
Philadelphia’s ‘Boy in the Box’ identified as Joseph Augustus Zarelli
Police in Philadelphia on Thursday publicly identified a four-year-old child killed in the city in 1957 as Joseph Augustus Zarelli — giving a name to the person long known only as the “Boy in the Box.” Zarelli was killed in 1957 and found lying wrapped in a blanket in a box in a then-sparsley populated, forested area of northwest Philadelphia. Police at the time were unable to identify him or track down his killer, and the case currently remains open and unsolved. But the identification of Zarelli, made possible through advancements in DNA technology, represents a landmark breakthrough in...
Accidental kidnapper who did not realise two-year-old girl was in back of Vauxhall Vectra when he stole it is jailed for 30 months
An acccidental kidnapper who did not realise a two-year-old girl was in the back of a stolen Vauchall Vectra has been jailed for 30 months. Luke James Joyce, 27, stole the vehicle from Quarrington Hill, near Durham, while the toddler was still sitting in the rear on September 21. The...
iheart.com
Mom Of 5 Dies After Backyard Firepit Accident; 11-Year-Old Severely Injured
A Florida mother of five died following a firepit accident in her backyard, WFTS reported. Nicole Foltz, 38, and her husband, Jeff, started a small fire last month in an effort to repel bugs from their backyard in Tarpon Springs while hosting guests. Foltz poured gas on the embers to...
Kaylee Goncalves Injuries Suggest She Was Killer's Target—Ex-FBI Profiler
Police have yet to name a suspect in the slayings of four University of Idaho students at an off-campus rental house in November.
Missing rapper Nesly Monterroso found dead in barrel in Guatemala
A 27-year-old hip-hop artist has been found dead inside a barrel in the trunk of an abandoned vehicle in Guatemala, authorities said. The remains of Nesly Monterroso were discovered Monday, three days after she was last seen leaving an office she owned in Guatemala City, the US Sun reported. Previous 1 of 3 Next The young woman was killed by a strong blow to the head, according to the outlet, which cited the National Institute of Forensic Sciences. The barrel in which she was found was secured with rope, said officials with the Public Prosecutor’s Office for Crimes against Life and Integrity of Persons. Police found the body after local residents reported the suspicious-looking vehicle. A motive for the crime remains under investigation.
Man beat girlfriend to death on Christmas Day as she watched TV
A man who beat his girlfriend to death on Christmas Day as she watched TV has been found guilty of manslaughter. Yahya Aboukar, 27, was in a relationship with 29-year-old Kirsty Louise Ashley when he “violently” assaulted her on Christmas Day 2021 as they watched TV in bed. Just before midnight on Boxing Day, police were then called to the address in Earlham Grove, Newham.Inside the property, officers found signs of struggle in Aboukar’s bedroom, including a barbell weight, a claw hammer and clothing all stained with blood.Aboukar had fled officers by jumping out of a bedroom window. He was...
Four arrested after police seize 230kg of cocaine buried inside animal feed and oranges
Four men have been arrested after police seized more than 230 kilos of cocaine buried inside animal feed and oranges.An investigation into the imports by South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU) began in April, supported by the Metropolitan Police, UK Border Force, HMRC and the NCA.A shipment of animal feed from Colombia to a farm in Bridgewater, Somerset, was found to contain 189 kilos of the class A drug, leading to further discoveries of 49 kilos in a container filled with oranges imported from South Africa.Photos of the containers released by police show hundreds of bricks of cocaine, wrapped...
New Video From Day of Idaho Murders Could Contain Clue to Solving Case
On Thursday night, the Moscow Police Department said that it was looking into a vehicle that was at the scene on November 13 near where the killings occurred.
iheart.com
Man Took Boy From Mother's Shopping Cart, Put Him In His Own Cart: Cops
Authorities in Alabama are searching for a man who seemingly tried to abduct a child from a grocery store. The Attalla Police Department said that the man grabbed a young boy from a woman's cart and put him in his own cart. The mother quickly retrieved her child, and the...
Neighbor Describes Noises Heard Near Home on Night of Idaho Murders
On Thursday, the Moscow Police Department released new information about a vehicle that was believed to be in the vicinity of the crime scene on November 13.
Man Shot Dead "Execution-Style" While Behind The Wheel
West Palm Beach Police note that a shooting happened in the same spot a year ago.
Dogs that mauled meter reader, 42, to death have been 'swiftly euthanised'
Kane Minion, 42, was killed when a bandog bullmastiff cross and a Rhodesian ridgeback cross attacked him at a home on Ison Road at Greenbank, Queensland , at 10.45am on Saturday.
California Dad Accused of Fatally Throwing His 1-Year-Old Daughter Off Bridge
A young California father has been charged with murder after his daughter was found dead in the Los Angeles River. Jayveyon Louis Burley, 22, had reportedly picked up his two children from their mother’s house Sunday evening, but when he returned to the house he shared with his mother, he only had one. Burley’s mother called police to alert them the 1-year-old child, Leilani Dream Burley, was missing, and they eventually found her dead body in the river. The child’s mother, Lynisha Hull, told KABC that Burley “was angry” when he came to pick up the kids, but she didn’t think it was out of the norm. She accused Burley of throwing the child off of a bridge, killing her. “He threw her off the bridge,” Hull told KABC. “I don’t understand. Why would he do this to my daughter? I don’t understand. How can a father do this to their own child?” Burley had previously been arrested in 2018 after he and two others allegedly robbed a Domino’s Pizza, holding workers at gunpoint. He’s been charged with one count of murder and one count of child endangerment for the death of his daughter.Read it at Law & Crime
Fury as Dorset MP reports retired teacher, 70, and yoga instructor to POLICE who quizzed them about their 'intentions' after the women said they wanted to question him about sewage spills
A police force has been slammed for its 'heavy handed' approach after an officer turned up at the homes of two women who wanted to quiz their MP on sewage spills. Retired teacher Fran Swan and yoga instructor Beverley Glock both tried to register for a meeting in a nearby village, hosted by West Dorset MP Chris Loder.
Three bailed after being arrested when two babies were found dead in house
Three people have been bailed after being arrested when two babies were found dead in a South Wales house.They were held on suspicion of concealing the birth of a child after police were called to an end-terrace home in Maes-Y-Felin, Wildmill, Bridgend, at about 8pm on Saturday.All three – two men, 37 and 47, and a woman, 29 – were released on Thursday morning, though an investigation continues, South Wales Police said.We know this update will impact on the local community where this incident happened and beyond, and I’d encourage anyone with concerns or worries to speak to their local...
Idaho college murders: The rumours and conspiracy theories ruled out by investigators
Over three weeks have passed since four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death in the small college town of Moscow – with no suspects identified, no arrests made and the murder weapon nowhere to be found.Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were found murdered in the off-campus home that the three female students shared in the early hours of 13 November.The four victims were all stabbed multiple times with a fixed-blade knife and are believed to have died at around 3am or 4am that morning.Their bodies went undiscovered for...
Comments / 0