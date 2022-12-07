Read full article on original website
Aspen Daily News
Mawita coming to Snowmass Base Village this month
Chef Mawa McQueen is joining forces with East West Partners this month to open Mawita, a new Latin-inspired restaurant and bar in the Collective in Snowmass Village. With the restaurant, McQueen aims to bring new flavors and character to the heart of Snowmass Village. It kicks off with a grand-opening event at 3 p.m. Dec. 17 with entertainment provided by DJ Naka G. Mawita is located in the space that formerly housed Mix6.
Aspen Daily News
Thanks for keeping us safe
I wanted to thank Aspen Mountain Rescue and Brian Lazar, deputy director for CAIC, for their informative free lecture regarding avalanche danger in our valley. Every year we needlessly lose loved ones to avalanches. Please, if you are going into the backcountry (skiing out of bounds) skiing, boarding, hiking, fat-tire biking, check the CAIC website and educate yourself on the potential avalanche dangers in the area where you plan ti recreate.
Aspen Daily News
Draft wolf plan views Aspen area as prime habitat
When 30 to 50 gray wolves are released in western Colorado over a three- to five-year period starting December 2023, there is a strong likelihood they will find their way to the Roaring Fork River watershed, if not immediately then over time. The Roaring Fork, Fryingpan and Crystal River drainages...
Aspen Daily News
Monopoly and real estate
Leary O’Gorman asked an important question Dec. 1 (“Empty downtown”). “How can Aspen be a world-class resort with the great welcome on Main Street of the Old Main Street Bakery, and the blight of empty storefronts? Cooper Avenue ‘Mall’ is a joke. What is the city doing to rectify this?”
Aspen Daily News
Who is furthering a class divide?
I appreciate you publishing Ksenija Ilic’s letter (“Aspen’s ‘haves’ and ‘have-nots,’” Dec. 7) concerning my recent column in the other paper. Ms. Ilic has fallen into the regrettable trap of lashing out with ad hominem attacks when the facts don’t suit her. Perhaps due to a lack of reading comprehension skills, she interprets my stated desire for an APCHA audit as an intent to create a class system in Aspen.
Aspen Daily News
Sad oversight
It is sad to note that in yesterday’s edition, neither local, daily Aspen newspaper recognized the Dec. 7, 1941, event that brought the United States into World War II. Not even in “Dec. 7 events,” “Snowmass This Week” or lost and found. Richard Sierant. Carbondale.
Aspen Daily News
STRs on backside of Aspen Mountain trigger intense county debate
A proposal for short-term rentals in a luxury cabin on the backside of Aspen Mountain triggered a divisive and occasionally bitter split among the Pitkin County commissioners Tuesday. Commissioners Greg Poschman and Kelly McNicholas Kury were vehemently opposed to allowing use of a cabin in the Rural and Remote zone...
Aspen Daily News
📺 Mission Mt. Mangart at the Wheeler Opera House
From December 20th, 2021, Clay Dahlman interviews Chris Anthony. The pro skier, 29 time Warren Miller athlete and now filmmaker discusses his film Mission Mt. Mangart, which returns this year to Aspen at the Wheeler Opera House Wednesday December 14th at 7:30 pm. Tickets available at the Wheeler or online at www.aspenshowtix.com.
Aspen Daily News
Local news in brief, Dec. 10
The community is invited to attend a classical cello concert on Sunday at the Aspen Chapel, located at 77 Meadowood Drive. The performance starts at 3 p.m.; doors open at 2:45 p.m. The free concert will feature music of composers Popper, Lalo and Barrière, according to a press release. The accomplished young cellist Kurtis Kowar will be featured.
Aspen Daily News
Aspen snowpack paying price for mid-Nov. dry spell
The snowpack in the mountains surrounding Aspen and Marble was setting up nicely until a two-week drought hit in mid-November and was followed by the recent storm cycle, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. The latest storms loaded snow on a weak, fragile layer that formed during the mid-November...
Aspen Daily News
Inconsistently applied morals
In defending its use of disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong as a “celebrity” in a pickleball fundraising event for the schools, the Aspen Education Foundation misses the point. The generous donors did not made an ethically flawed decision to use the unrepentant Armstrong as fundraiser. It was the education...
Aspen Daily News
High standards, tough love
I, too, was saddened to hear about the passing of Mrs. Grant, my first-grade teacher at Aspen Elementary School in the Yellow Brick Building. Until I read Greg Poschman’s recent letter about his first-grade experience with her, I didn’t even know her first name, Eugenia. In those days, every teacher was Miss, Mrs. or Mr. — and that certainly went for Mrs. Grant.
Northside restaurant group expands into two new locations in Edwards
The Northside restaurant family is expanding into Edwards this month with its fifth of six locations, including a new rotisserie restaurant concept called Ed’z opening this week and a third Benderz Burgers location opening in the new year. Jim Pavelich, who leads the restaurant group with partners Noah Bender...
Aspen Daily News
Cool it! Ajax ski patrol says to straight-liners
The Aspen Mountain Ski Patrol is asking skiers to cool their jets voluntarily or risk facing enforcement action for straight-lining. The superb early season conditions and relatively uncrowded slopes have encouraged some sliders to ski too fast, according to Tessa Dawson, the new director of the Aspen Mountain Ski Patrol.
Aspen Daily News
City of Aspen collecting nominating petitions for mayor, council candidates
The city of Aspen is now accepting nominating petitions for candidates running for Aspen City Council and mayor in the upcoming municipal election scheduled for March 2023. In March, Aspen voters will be asked to elect a mayor and two council members to the board. Candidates for the three open seats must submit their nominating petitions to the city by no later than 5 p.m. on Dec. 27. While petitions are not yet due for another few weeks, candidates are already starting to get a jump on things.
Aspen Daily News
Brandon: ’Tis the season for the pain cave
Are your legs still tired from Tuesday? One powder day a week seems like a great way to start the ski season! The early snowfall isn’t record-breaking, but it has provided a great base and lovely early season conditions, making for a Snow-vember to remember. With the first of...
Aspen Daily News
A disruptive solution?
I encourage everyone to educate themselves (with skepticism) on the proposed new “preferred alternative” to the entrance (castlecreekbridge.com). • Will not improve traffic. Mass transit is prioritized, and regular traffic and commute times will not be improved (per city). Downvalley Cemetery Lane traffic will come into town first, worsening traffic.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Protest planned Saturday in Glenwood Springs over Forest Service Uinta Railway decision
A planned protest in front of the U.S. Forest Service offices in downtown Glenwood Springs Saturday is aimed at convincing the Biden Administration and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to cancel a permit for the proposed Uinta Basin Railway for transporting hot crude oil. The Forest Service in July rejected objections...
Leadville hospital says it doesn't have money to pay employees this week
LEADVILLE, Colo. — There's a possibility employees at a hospital in Leadville won't get paid this week. The board of directors of St. Vincent Health called a special meeting on Wednesday and said that as of right now, they don't have the money to pay employees this Friday. During...
soprissun.com
Craft Coffeehouse in Carbondale closes its doors
The historic building at 689 Main Street has seen several businesses come and go over the past decade — from Six89 to The Way Home — and in the coming months it will transition through yet another phase. Craft Coffeehouse will shut its doors in Carbondale on Dec. 22, 2022 to make way for fresh opportunities both at 689 Main, and for Craft’s business elsewhere.
