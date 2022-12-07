Read full article on original website
Related
Sean Spicer confuses Pearl Harbor anniversary with D-day
Sean Spicer, Donald Trump’s first White House press secretary and a Harvard politics fellow, came under fire on Wednesday for a tweet in which he appeared to confuse one major second world war anniversary for another. Spicer wrote: “Today is Dday [sic]. It only lives in infamy if we...
Pearl Harbor survivor remembers 'a date which will live in infamy'
101-year-old Bob Batterson recalls the morning of December 7, 1941. He was there and remembers the tragic loss from that surprise Japanese attack.
At least 122,000 Japanese Americans were locked up in internment camps after Pearl Harbor. More than 80 years later, its legacy lingers.
The forced internment of Japanese Americans was fueled not only by fears about espionage, but also by economic competition and anti-Asian sentiment.
allthatsinteresting.com
Who Were The Worst U.S. Presidents In History — And What Made Them So Bad?
From Herbert Hoover's mishandling of the Great Depression to George W. Bush's unpopular war in Iraq, go inside the shocking stories of some of America's worst-ranking presidents. Ever since George Washington first took the oath of office in 1789, scores of men have followed in his footsteps. But not all...
Washington Examiner
Today, not 'Juneteenth,' is the real date on which slavery ended in the US
On this day, one of our country's greatest sins, slavery, was abolished in the United States. As much focus recently has centered on "Juneteenth" as a holiday to celebrate the end of slavery, that is historically inaccurate. It was not until the ratification of the 13th Amendment on Dec. 6, 1865, that slavery was legally abolished.
American Presidents and Their Odd Habits
It takes an extraordinary man to become the US-President. However, with great men come strange habits. You cannot have the power to control the world and have the hobbies of an ordinary man. No matter how busy the US President might be, they have to pass their free time one way or another. Here are some ex-US Presidents and their strangest choices to give their leisure time.
The Misconception of the Civil War
The war between the states was a war between economies. As much as the Civil War was about a fundamental difference in ideology—the Confederacy wanted to keep slavery while the northern states wanted to abolish it—there is a common mistaken belief that the South was less wealthy than the North prior to the war.
President Biden did the right thing in bringing Brittney Griner home, but we can’t forget the others | PennLive Editorial
We applaud President Joe Biden for freeing Brittney Griner from the horrors of a Russian penal colony. Prisons in the United States are no joyride, but they pale in comparison to hard labor in Russia. We cheer Griner’s release but regret at least two more people weren’t freed last week....
Russia-Ukraine war: Ukrainian missiles attack Russian-occupied Melitopol
Russian barracks hit in strategically important city and German chancellor Olaf Scholz says Vladimir Putin is determined to conquer parts of Ukraine
How Russian snipers are being fooled by a fleet of aging farm pickup trucks from Britain
Converted British trucks used by Ukrainian forces have the driver's seat on the right-hand side, tricking Russian soldiers who aim for the wrong side.
Opinion: Was Buchanan the Worst President in American History?
James Buchanan was the 15th President to occupy the oval office (1857-1861), elected right before Abraham Lincoln. He was the only president from Pennsylvania and the only president to remain single throughout his life. He came from the Democrat Party.
Iran’s currency falls further against the dollar amid unrest
CAIRO (AP) — Iran’s currency fell to a record low against the dollar on Sunday, with nationwide anti-government protests now in their third month. A breakdown in negotiations to restore Tehran’s nuclear deal has also hurt the value of the rial. Traders in Tehran were exchanging the rial at around 370,000 to the dollar on Sunday, up from 368,000 on Thursday. Iran’s currency was trading at 32,000 rials to the dollar at the time of the 2015 nuclear accord that dropped international sanctions in exchange for tight controls on Iran’s nuclear program. Iran has been gripped by nationwide protests since...
50 Photos From American Life in the 19th Century
What was life in America like a century or more ago? We can read about it, of course, in books and articles written at the time as well as in the works of historians of the period. But fortunately, we can also see the America of the 19th century with our own eyes — at […]
There is no laughter in Sudan | Opinion
It is painful to watch most countries’ military fight for their country while I am watching mine harming the country and the people. In the past 26 years, Sudan has been ruled by a bad man named Omar Al Bashir. He ruled from 1993 until 2019, when he was forced out by a military coup. The people of Sudan were happy because he was wanted for murder, war, and torture. It saddens me because they didn’t know what was coming was just as awful.
americanmilitarynews.com
WWII veteran tells his story to inspire others to live without fear
“There are two kinds of veterans: the ones who talk about what they did and those who don’t want to talk about anything,” said Arthur Breyer, a Normandy Farms Estates resident who was captured by the Nazis during World War II. “I want to talk about everything.”
This Tiffany Sword Was Once Wielded by a Civil War General. Now It’s Headed to Auction.
Since 1837, Tiffany & Co. has created a bevy of luxurious designs, from stunning bracelets to gem-studded necklaces—to military swords, which the jewelry house produced an entire line of back in the mid-19th century. Now one Illinois-based auctioneer is giving you the chance to snatch up two of these historical sabers. As a part of its December Premier event, Rock Island Auction Company is selling off a plethora of antique swords and war memorabilia. Included in the prominent lots are two Civil War–era blades made by Tiffany’s, predating the brand’s foray into luxury jewelry. One of the items belonged to...
Today in History: Today is Thursday, Dec. 1, the 335th day of 2022.
On Dec. 1, 1991, Ukrainians voted overwhelmingly for independence from the Soviet Union. In 1824, the presidential election was turned over to the U.S. House of Representatives when a deadlock developed among John Quincy Adams, Andrew Jackson, William H. Crawford and Henry Clay. (Adams ended up the winner.) In 1862,...
Beijing swings from anger over zero-COVID to coping with infections
BEIJING, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Beijing's COVID-19 gloom deepened on Sunday with many shops and other businesses closed, and an expert warned of many thousands of new coronavirus cases as anger over China's previous COVID policies gave way to worry about coping with infection.
newyorkalmanack.com
Contagion of Liberty: Politics of Smallpox in the American Revolution
The Revolutionary War broke out during a smallpox epidemic, and in response, General George Washington ordered the inoculation of the Continental Army. But Washington did not have to convince fearful colonists to protect themselves against smallpox ― they were the ones demanding it. In The Contagion of Liberty: The...
12 fascinating facts about the American flag that you probably didn't know
The flag used to have 15 stars, the Pledge of Allegiance started out as a marketing gimmick, and 10 more Flag Day facts.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
195K+
Followers
84K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0