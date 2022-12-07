ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Tri-City Herald

Louisville CB Kei’Trel Clark Declares for 2023 NFL Draft

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville junior cornerback Kei'Trel Clark has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft, he announced Saturday on social media. He will not play in Louisville's upcoming bowl. "It seems like yesterday I was walking through the doors of college," he said in a graphic posted to Twitter and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

'26 QB Noah Grubbs checks out Virginia Tech

Class of 2026 quarterback Noah Grubbs has already landed his first scholarship offer, a verbal tender from UAB in July, and after several visits, the latest of which was a multi-day visit to Virginia Tech, the talented freshman is already on several college radars. “I’ve already visited Clemson, Florida, Alabama,...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Tri-City Herald

Al Holcomb Talks His Future as a DC, Facing Geno, What Burns Has Left to Prove + More

If this year's success will help become a full-time NFL defensive coordinator. "Not really sure. I'm not really in position to make those assessments right now. I honestly, am just focused on going out to Seattle and getting this defense prepared to play well." Biggest challenges facing Geno Smith. "Well,...
Tri-City Herald

New York Giants: First Look at Philadelphia Eagles’ Offense

Walk around the New York Giants locker room Sunday following their all-important divisional contest with the Washington Commanders, and you were bound to find the deepest faces of dejection seen in such an overachieving season. The reason for such dissatisfaction did not stem from a game that slipped out of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

