Jones County, NC

neusenews.com

City of Kinston to hold special meeting at The Gate

The City of Kinston posted the following on their Facebook page:. The City Council of the City of Kinston will hold a special meeting on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 6pm at The Gate. The purpose of this meeting is to hold a community forum on crime and violence. All...
KINSTON, NC
neusenews.com

Fatal Fire in LaGrange Under Investigation

Neuse News is a locally-owned small business startup in downtown Kinston. Our goal is to provide free, hyper-local news to Lenoir, Greene and Jones counties. The kind of news our grandparents read in a format fit for today's times. We provide this by having supportive advertisers and we encourage you...
KINSTON, NC
WRAL

One dead in Lenoir County house fire

LA GRANGE, N.C. — One person was killed early Saturday morning in a house fire just outside LaGrange city limits. Lenoir County emergency officials responded to the call at 3065 Brakefield Dr around 6 a.m. to find smoke and flames billowing from a double-wide mobile home. Firefighters found one...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Dec. 7, 8 & 9

Netha Nelson, 64, of Otway, passed away Wednesday December 7, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Her memorial service will be 5:00 p.m. Sunday December 11, 2022, at Bridgeway Church in Beaufort. KATHRYN "KATHY" LONG, New Bern. Kathryn "Kathy" Long, 60, of New Bern, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, December...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WITN

Eastern Carolina drag show canceled after threats

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A business in the East has canceled a drag show event after receiving a number of threats on social media. Salty Sistas restaurant in Sneads Ferry made the decision to cancel a holiday-themed drag show scheduled for Saturday after they received threats of retaliation and possible protests of the event.
SNEADS FERRY, NC
wcti12.com

Adolphus Earl Kimrey II to appear in court Monday

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Adolphus Earl Kimrey II is scheduled to be in Onslow County Superior Court Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 at 2 p.m. Kimrey is charged with the first-degree murder of 3-year-old Mariah Woods. Kimrey's trial has been delayed before. Kimrey reported Woods missing in Nov. of 2017.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
newbernnow.com

Backyard flock in Onslow County tests positive for HPAI

A backyard flock in Onslow County has tested positive for High Path Avian Influenza (HPAI). The positive sample was identified by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Veterinary Diagnostic Lab in Raleigh. The farm was previously reported as being located in Carteret County. Further evaluation of the farm location determined it to be located in Onslow County.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WITN

Onslow County school board elects chairperson and vice-chairperson

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Onslow County Board of Education swore in three members Tuesday evening and also elected a chairperson and vice-chairperson. Angie Todd and Bradley Williams were newly elected and Bill Lanier was recently re-elected. They join sitting members Ken Reddic and Melissa Oakley, as well as Elbert Garvey and Louis Rogers, who joined the school board in October.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

Help wanted: City of Kinston Firefighter II

Performs intermediate protective service work providing fire suppression and emergency medical services under emergency conditions and frequently involving considerable personal hazard, and related work as required. Work is performed under the moderate supervision of the Fire Captain & Lieutenant. Essential Functions. Responding to fire and emergency medical service calls; performing...
KINSTON, NC
CBS 17

Founder of renowned Down East NC barbecue joint dies

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Latham “Bum” Dennis, the creator, owner and operator of Bum’s Restaurant in Ayden, has died. He founded the Ayden restaurant in 1963 and helped turn the eatery into a BBQ establishment in North Carolina. His method of fixing BBQ, cooking the pig over a wood fire, put his business on the […]
AYDEN, NC
WITN

POLICE: Greenville shooting suspect knew victim

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating a Friday night shooting at the intersection of Dickinson Avenue and Arlington Boulevard. Shots were fired into an occupied vehicle just before 8 p.m., but no one was injured. Police say the suspected shooter and the victim knew each other. Two people were...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Store clerk charged after underage driver crashes

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A store clerk has been charged after law enforcement says he sold beer to an underage man that contributed to a crash. The state Department of Public Safety says 29-year-old Abubakr Alwahishi, of Newton Grove, Sampson County, was cited for selling alcoholic beverages to a person less than 21 years of age.
NEWTON GROVE, NC
WITN

Ayden man arrested on heroin charges

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Eastern Carolina say a man has been arrested on heroin charges and is being held in Wake County. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says 37-year-old Brandon Hall, of Ayden, has been charged with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin. WITN is told Hall was...
AYDEN, NC
WNCT

ENC's reaction to the marriage equality bill

New Bern holds on to beat Grimsley in 4-A title game. New Bern High School football is back on top. Greenville police officers responded to a call on Friday evening around 8 about a shooting. Two people have been taken into custody. New Bern Police Department introduces its newest …
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Lenoir County deputies arrest man on drugs driving carelessly

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Multiple law enforcement agencies and EMS responded to a car driving recklessly on US70 Saturday morning. WITN’s Maddie Kerth saw a series of Lenoir County deputies near Harvey Parkway just west of Kinston pulling over a white car. According to Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office,...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC

