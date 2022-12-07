Read full article on original website
Audubon CT gets $850,000 state funding for West Haven hub
WEST HAVEN — Piping plovers visiting Sandy Point Beach soon can expect conscientious new neighbors. Audubon Connecticut, the state chapter of the national nonprofit organization that supports birds and their habitats through education, conservation and coastal resiliency programs, is preparing a move to West Haven's shoreline. The State Bond Commission Thursday approved $850,000 in funding for the organization to do assessment work to prepare for the establishment of a hub location near the Sandy Point Beach & Bird Sanctuary.
Opinion: The tragedy and legacy of Sandy Hook
On Dec. 14, 2012, Connecticut and our country suffered a horrific tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary School. Gun violence against young children in our schools was still unthinkable at that time. Earlier on that day, as president of the state Senate, I joined other legislative leaders for an annual press...
New salon offers upscale service in Downtown Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT —A new unisex hair salon is looking to offer an upscale cutting and styling experience to the downtown area, with a dozen stylists, braiders and beauticians, and offering private VIP chairs, a planned TV lounge and upscale transport to and from appointments, among its numerous amenities. “Once they...
Trumbull teacher remembered for sense of humor, 'friendly personality'
TRUMBULL — Michael Curry wasn't afraid to look a little silly if it made people smile. The former Trumbull High School and Madison Middle School science teacher died Sunday, Dec. 4 at his home in Trumbull at age 44. Though few details were released about his death, all who knew him said he was a wonderful teacher and a joy to be around.
In photos: A late fall day at Stamford’s Czecik Marina Park
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. An oyster boat arrives back in port; a great blue heron takes flight; seagulls land in the waterway: Late fall at Czecik Marina Park offers a restful experience from the hustle and bustle of the holiday season.
Art Town: Sue Brown Gordon -- the Queen of Art Festivals
Sue Brown Gordon is a familiar face when it comes to art festivals in the area, including the Westport Fine Arts Festival. We recently spoke with her about how she's able to be so involved in them and why. Where did you grow up and go to school?. I grew...
Opinion: Enhancements to the Avenue make Greenwich safer
Last spring, the Representative Town Meeting voted in support of the Arch and Grigg streets intersection improvements. Subsequently, the project’s path to become reality has led to some changes in the original design plan that address concerns by residents in the debate last Spring. This decision is now before the RTM. I strongly support its passage, and urge my fellow RTM members to do the same.
Editorial: CT State Police overtime needs a watchdog to end 14 straight days of work
An audit report, by nature, sticks to the facts. Even opinions are expressed without emotion. A new audit of Connecticut State Police overtime includes this judgment: “Our review found that employees worked excessive amounts of overtime.”. An editorial, by contrast, tends to more colorful. Our review finds that the...
Looking Back by George Albano
Five members of the state champion Norwalk High boys soccer team were named to the 2012 All-FCIAC First Team. Santiago Muriel , Kevin Joslyn, Andrew Melitsanopoulos , Nacho Navarro and goalie Svet Kozak represented the FCIAC co-champs while no other conference team had more than three first-team picks. In addition, the Bears’ Paul Soja and Alejandro Rivera were named to the All-Central Division team. They were joined by a trio of Brien McMahon players as Nico Petridis , Zack Bayles and Christian Guzman were recognized.
Pedestrian injured in November crash dies, North Branford police say
NORTH BRANFORD — A pedestrian injured in a crash on Branford Road in November died from his injuries Tuesday, according to local police. Gary Gamache, of North Branford, died at Yale New Haven Hospital two weeks after he was struck by a car at 280 Branford Road on Nov. 22. Police said the investigation into the crash is continuing.
Awash in illegal marijuana, Oregon looks at toughening laws
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — In 2014, Oregon voters approved a ballot measure legalizing recreational marijuana after being told it would eliminate problems caused by “uncontrolled manufacture” of the drug. Illegal production of marijuana has instead exploded. Oregon lawmakers, who have heard complaints from police, legal growers and...
New Milford High School principal says no threat to students, staff as 'Secure School' is activated
NEW MILFORD — Guests were barred from entering New Milford High School on Thursday morning as the school district tightened security "out of an abundance of precaution," the principal said. New Milford High School Principal Ray Manka said there was no threat to students or educators, but it's unclear...
Flint water crisis charges dismissed against ex-Gov. Snyder
FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A judge dismissed criminal charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder in the Flint water crisis, months after the state Supreme Court said indictments returned by a one-person grand jury were invalid. Snyder, a Republican who left office in 2019, was charged with two misdemeanor...
Arrest warrant for harassing Milford victim was pending for weeks before homicide, records show
MILFORD — Last month Julie Minogue filed a formal complaint with police alleging that Ewen Dewitt, the father of her 3-year-old child, was sending her harassing messages — 220 texts to be exact, according to court records. Five days later, police said an investigating officer applied for an...
UMASS LOWELL 85, UMASS 80
Percentages: FG .564, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 11-21, .524 (Hammond 4-7, Al.Blunt 3-4, Covington 2-6, Mincey 1-1, Withers 1-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Brooks 2, Coulibaly, Morris). Turnovers: 19 (Hikim 8, Hammond 3, Al.Blunt 2, Coulibaly 2, Covington 2, Brooks, Morris). Steals: 10 (Hikim 4,...
