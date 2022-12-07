Read full article on original website
Related
neusenews.com
City of Kinston to hold special meeting at The Gate
The City of Kinston posted the following on their Facebook page:. The City Council of the City of Kinston will hold a special meeting on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 6pm at The Gate. The purpose of this meeting is to hold a community forum on crime and violence. All...
neusenews.com
Jones County Emergency Services Director Timmy Pike Unexpectedly Passes Away
According to the Jones County Emergency Services Facebook Page on Friday:. “Our Emergency Services Director, Timmy Pike unexpectedly passed away today. We are all shocked and Jones County lost a great man. Our prayers are with his wife Ann, Daughters- Jessica and Bethany. As well as our office and the...
NC business cancels drag brunch after consulting with law enforcement
SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) – After meeting with the FBI and Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, the management team of a Sneads Ferry restaurant has decided to cancel the Christmas drag show event it had scheduled for this weekend. The restaurant’s Nice and Naughty Christmas drag brunch had some locals upset. Prior to the cancellation, Salty […]
neusenews.com
Fatal Fire in LaGrange Under Investigation
Neuse News is a locally-owned small business startup in downtown Kinston. Our goal is to provide free, hyper-local news to Lenoir, Greene and Jones counties. The kind of news our grandparents read in a format fit for today's times. We provide this by having supportive advertisers and we encourage you...
carolinacoastonline.com
Council votes to allow egress on U.S. 70 a new Smithfield site
NEWPORT - The conclusion of a quasi-judicial hearing was reached Thursday during a regularly scheduled council meeting at Newport Town Hall. Members of the council voted unanimously in favor of allowing infrastructure to be built to allow two access points from Highway 70 to a parcel of land that will soon become the site of Smithfield's Chicken 'N Bar-B-Q restaurant.
neusenews.com
Evans & Associates and Partner Agency Supports LCC Scholarship Program
Evans & Associates of Kinston and Lititz Mutual Insurance Company of Pennsylvania have partnered to together to present a matching donation to the Lenoir Community College Foundation in support of student scholarships. The agency partners are focused on positive impact to communities which they serve in areas of poverty reduction,...
neusenews.com
Public Notice: Greene Lamp Community Action Agency - Notice of Public Hearing/Community Forum
A Public Hearing for Greene Lamp Community Action Community Service Block Grant (CSBG) will be held for Lenoir County on Facebook Live on the “Greene Lamp Community Action” Facebook page, Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at 5:30 pm. The purpose of the Public Hearing is to make the grant...
newbernnow.com
Backyard flock in Onslow County tests positive for HPAI
A backyard flock in Onslow County has tested positive for High Path Avian Influenza (HPAI). The positive sample was identified by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Veterinary Diagnostic Lab in Raleigh. The farm was previously reported as being located in Carteret County. Further evaluation of the farm location determined it to be located in Onslow County.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Dec. 7, 8 & 9
Netha Nelson, 64, of Otway, passed away Wednesday December 7, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Her memorial service will be 5:00 p.m. Sunday December 11, 2022, at Bridgeway Church in Beaufort. KATHRYN "KATHY" LONG, New Bern. Kathryn "Kathy" Long, 60, of New Bern, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, December...
neusenews.com
Help wanted: City of Kinston Firefighter II
Performs intermediate protective service work providing fire suppression and emergency medical services under emergency conditions and frequently involving considerable personal hazard, and related work as required. Work is performed under the moderate supervision of the Fire Captain & Lieutenant. Essential Functions. Responding to fire and emergency medical service calls; performing...
neusenews.com
LCC Biology students take the classroom outside
Lenoir Community College Principles of Biology (Biology 110) students took to outdoors to learn about watersheds, pollution, environmental equity, and local issues regarding water quality. Samantha Krop from Sound Rivers spoke to the students about monitoring and protecting waterways. She used her YSI meter, and had students collect samples along...
ABC presents record $430k check
A check in a whopping amount of $430,828 was presented to City of Clinton leaders from the Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) Board. The entire lo
neusenews.com
Sylvia Ipock White released from prison
Sylvia Ipock White was released from prison on December 2, 2022 after serving 29 years for the death of her husband, Billy White Sr. and his four-year-old son, Billy C. White II. White will remain on parole until 12/01/2027. White was convicted of Murder Second Degree (Principal) and Murder First...
All-way stop coming to Duplin County intersection
TEACHEY, N.C. – The traffic pattern at a Duplin County intersection will change next week after the N.C. Department of Transportation adds stops signs. The intersection of Lodge Street and East Avenue will become an all-way stop Dec. 12. Crews will install pavement markings and a stop sign in both directions of Lodge Street, where […]
WITN
Eastern Carolina drag show canceled after threats
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A business in the East has canceled a drag show event after receiving a number of threats on social media. Salty Sistas restaurant in Sneads Ferry made the decision to cancel a holiday-themed drag show scheduled for Saturday after they received threats of retaliation and possible protests of the event.
Craven County culvert project requires new traffic pattern
HAVELOCK, N.C. – Drivers will notice a new traffic pattern beginning Friday on Adams Creek Road east of N.C. 101 where a culvert will be replaced in Craven County. A state Transportation Department contractor needs to close one of two lanes to safely perform the work, which will include installing a larger pipe that can […]
WITN
Live Windows Event in New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Temple B’Nai Sholem is joining the Live Windows Event in New Bern Friday night with their display titled “The Joys of Hanukkah.”. This is the first ever Hanukkah Live Window to be displayed in New Bern, and the display will show a mother and daughter demonstrating the Jewish traditions of lighting the Menorah, eating latkes, playing dreidel, opening presents and reading the story of Hanukkah.
WITN
Store clerk charged after underage driver crashes
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A store clerk has been charged after law enforcement says he sold beer to an underage man that contributed to a crash. The state Department of Public Safety says 29-year-old Abubakr Alwahishi, of Newton Grove, Sampson County, was cited for selling alcoholic beverages to a person less than 21 years of age.
WITN
Lenoir County deputies arrest man on drugs driving carelessly
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Multiple law enforcement agencies and EMS responded to a car driving recklessly on US70 Saturday morning. WITN’s Maddie Kerth saw a series of Lenoir County deputies near Harvey Parkway just west of Kinston pulling over a white car. According to Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office,...
carolinacoastonline.com
Swansboro man caught on video tossing kittens in ditch
SWANSBORO - A criminal summons has been issued for a Swansboro businessman charging the tow truck operator with misdemeanor abandonment of an animal. Ronald W. Hughes, 56, of Cherrywood Lane in Swansboro, was investigated by the Onslow County Animal Control and Shelter for allegedly tossing three, 50-day-old kittens into a roadway ditch on 4H-Camp Road near the entrance to the former 4H Camp, now part of Hammocks Beach State Park. Hughes is the owner of All Mighty Towing & Recovery LLC, according to the N.C. Secretary of State.
Comments / 0