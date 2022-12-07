Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Aspen Daily News
Draft wolf plan views Aspen area as prime habitat
When 30 to 50 gray wolves are released in western Colorado over a three- to five-year period starting December 2023, there is a strong likelihood they will find their way to the Roaring Fork River watershed, if not immediately then over time. The Roaring Fork, Fryingpan and Crystal River drainages...
Aspen Daily News
Local news in brief, Dec. 8
The U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management will hold a public meeting Wednesday in Carbondale to provide information to the public about the proposal to withdraw nearly 225,000 in Thompson Divide from oil and gas leasing. The meeting will feature two sessions, one at 5 p.m. and one...
Aspen Daily News
Sad oversight
It is sad to note that in yesterday’s edition, neither local, daily Aspen newspaper recognized the Dec. 7, 1941, event that brought the United States into World War II. Not even in “Dec. 7 events,” “Snowmass This Week” or lost and found. Richard Sierant. Carbondale.
Aspen Daily News
City of Aspen collecting nominating petitions for mayor, council candidates
The city of Aspen is now accepting nominating petitions for candidates running for Aspen City Council and mayor in the upcoming municipal election scheduled for March 2023. In March, Aspen voters will be asked to elect a mayor and two council members to the board. Candidates for the three open seats must submit their nominating petitions to the city by no later than 5 p.m. on Dec. 27. While petitions are not yet due for another few weeks, candidates are already starting to get a jump on things.
Aspen Daily News
STRs on backside of Aspen Mountain trigger intense county debate
A proposal for short-term rentals in a luxury cabin on the backside of Aspen Mountain triggered a divisive and occasionally bitter split among the Pitkin County commissioners Tuesday. Commissioners Greg Poschman and Kelly McNicholas Kury were vehemently opposed to allowing use of a cabin in the Rural and Remote zone...
Aspen Daily News
Inconsistently applied morals
In defending its use of disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong as a “celebrity” in a pickleball fundraising event for the schools, the Aspen Education Foundation misses the point. The generous donors did not made an ethically flawed decision to use the unrepentant Armstrong as fundraiser. It was the education...
Aspen Daily News
📺 Mission Mt. Mangart at the Wheeler Opera House
From December 20th, 2021, Clay Dahlman interviews Chris Anthony. The pro skier, 29 time Warren Miller athlete and now filmmaker discusses his film Mission Mt. Mangart, which returns this year to Aspen at the Wheeler Opera House Wednesday December 14th at 7:30 pm. Tickets available at the Wheeler or online at www.aspenshowtix.com.
Aspen Daily News
Mawita coming to Snowmass Base Village this month
Chef Mawa McQueen is joining forces with East West Partners this month to open Mawita, a new Latin-inspired restaurant and bar in the Collective in Snowmass Village. With the restaurant, McQueen aims to bring new flavors and character to the heart of Snowmass Village. It kicks off with a grand-opening event at 3 p.m. Dec. 17 with entertainment provided by DJ Naka G. Mawita is located in the space that formerly housed Mix6.
Aspen Daily News
Cool it! Ajax ski patrol says to straight-liners
The Aspen Mountain Ski Patrol is asking skiers to cool their jets voluntarily or risk facing enforcement action for straight-lining. The superb early season conditions and relatively uncrowded slopes have encouraged some sliders to ski too fast, according to Tessa Dawson, the new director of the Aspen Mountain Ski Patrol.
Aspen Daily News
High standards, tough love
I, too, was saddened to hear about the passing of Mrs. Grant, my first-grade teacher at Aspen Elementary School in the Yellow Brick Building. Until I read Greg Poschman’s recent letter about his first-grade experience with her, I didn’t even know her first name, Eugenia. In those days, every teacher was Miss, Mrs. or Mr. — and that certainly went for Mrs. Grant.
Aspen Daily News
Brandon: ’Tis the season for the pain cave
Are your legs still tired from Tuesday? One powder day a week seems like a great way to start the ski season! The early snowfall isn’t record-breaking, but it has provided a great base and lovely early season conditions, making for a Snow-vember to remember. With the first of...
Comments / 0