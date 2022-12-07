Read full article on original website
BBC
Isle of Man diabetes nursing services hit with staff shortages
Staffing issues at the Isle of Man's diabetes nursing team may impact patients trying to call the service, Manx Care has said. A spokeswoman said it was because staff numbers were currently "very limited", but appointments were not affected. Those who use insulin pumps and have any urgent queries have...
Fit and healthy father, 49, died after doctors mistakenly gave him a cancerous kidney transplant, inquest hears
A fit and healthy father died after doctors mistakenly gave him a cancerous kidney transplant, an inquest heard yesterday. Parminder Singh Sidhu, 49, passed away in agony in March – within a year of the procedure – after doctors failed to spot a tumour. Two other patients who...
Neonatal nurse Lucy Letby 'poisoned baby boy by contaminating two intravenous bags with insulin invisible to the human eye'
Neonatal nurse Lucy Letby poisoned a baby boy by contaminating two bags of intravenous feed with insulin that could not be detected by the human eye, a court heard today. For 17 hours her colleagues at the Countess of Chester Hospital tried desperately to discover why Baby F had begun to collapse as a result of low blood sugar levels and a raised heart rate.
SoCal women who almost lost lives to pregnancy-related heart failure now warn others
We're learning more about a potentially deadly pregnancy complication - maternal heart failure. It's often written off as common symptoms of those who are expecting, but doctors say this potentially fatal condition is often misdiagnosed.
3 senior living communities, an outpatient center and other medical projects planned for central Pa.
The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center has expanded its services in the Hershey area with the opening of a new 20,000-square-foot outpatient center. The health system opened an urgent center at the center with other practices to open in the future. An 88,000-square-foot facility that is under construction will include...
411mania.com
Health Update on Barry Windham After Heart Attack, No Longer In ICU
As previously reported, Barry Windham suffered a heart attack earlier this week and had emergency surgery. He was in the intensive care unit but his niece Mika Rotunda announced he has stabilized. She wrote: “. Thank you to all who have reached out, prayed, contributed and sent well wishes to...
My little boy was left fighting for his life after deadly Strep A battle – all parents need to know the signs
A LITTLE boy almost died from Strep A in hospital after doctors misdiagnosed the killer condition as Covid. Sunnie Gosling, 11, was first seen by a doctor in July, after he suffered with diarrhoea, sickness and pain in his side. His GP suspected the boy, who lives with his mum...
BBC
Strep A: Trust looks at plans to control spread in Royal Belfast children's hospital
The Belfast Trust's infection control team are examining how to reduce levels of strep A coming into the Children's Hospital, BBC News NI understands. It comes after a record 227 children were brought to the hospital on Wednesday, the trust says. All routine procedures have been postponed due to pressures...
PennLive.com
