ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PennLive.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Isle of Man diabetes nursing services hit with staff shortages

Staffing issues at the Isle of Man's diabetes nursing team may impact patients trying to call the service, Manx Care has said. A spokeswoman said it was because staff numbers were currently "very limited", but appointments were not affected. Those who use insulin pumps and have any urgent queries have...
Daily Mail

Neonatal nurse Lucy Letby 'poisoned baby boy by contaminating two intravenous bags with insulin invisible to the human eye'

Neonatal nurse Lucy Letby poisoned a baby boy by contaminating two bags of intravenous feed with insulin that could not be detected by the human eye, a court heard today. For 17 hours her colleagues at the Countess of Chester Hospital tried desperately to discover why Baby F had begun to collapse as a result of low blood sugar levels and a raised heart rate.
411mania.com

Health Update on Barry Windham After Heart Attack, No Longer In ICU

As previously reported, Barry Windham suffered a heart attack earlier this week and had emergency surgery. He was in the intensive care unit but his niece Mika Rotunda announced he has stabilized. She wrote: “. Thank you to all who have reached out, prayed, contributed and sent well wishes to...
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
195K+
Followers
84K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy