NPR

After a cancer diagnosis, he put his life on pause and moved in with his parents

William Cummings moved back home with his parents after college didn't work out the first time. After he was diagnosed with cancer, his parents became his caregivers. We've been visiting multigenerational households on this program, and this is a story of a student in such a household who had to put his life plans on hold. Here's NPR's Claire Murashima.
NPR

Recent tech layoffs cause fears of another dot-com bust

Tech companies are laying off thousands of workers in a reversal of their hiring boom during the pandemic. Should we worry about another dot-com bust like the one in 2000?. Meta, Amazon and Twitter have all announced job cuts in recent weeks, adding to a growing list of tech layoffs. Are we headed for another dot-com bust, which helped create the recession back in the early 2000s? Adrian Ma and Darian Woods from our daily economics podcast The Indicator take a look.
NPR

Why publishers are scrambling to print the January 6th report, which is in the public domain

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is set to release its report on Dec. 21, just before Christmas. What's inside is a mystery to you, to me and to the many book publishers hoping to rush the report to the printers and be the first to get it into your hands. NPR's Andrew Limbong has more on why they're in such a hurry to put out something you can get online for free.
NPR

Does some art deserve to be attacked by climate activists?

Great works of art that have been attacked by climate protesters are innocent victims. But is there some art that deserves to be vandalized?. So we've talked before on the show about how climate change activists are targeting works of art. NPR's Neda Ulaby asked how that looks to an art critic.
NPR

'Crime Junkie' host Ashley Flowers talks debut novel

If you are a fan of the true crime genre, then you surely know the name Ashley Flowers. She's the co-host and producer of the hit podcast "Crime Junkie," which gets millions of downloads each week, and that's not all. She also created "Supernatural With Ashley Flowers," "International Infamy" and "Very Presidential." And on top of all of that, she has a new novel out. It's called "All Good People Here." And she is here with us now to tell us more about it. Ashley Flowers, welcome. Thank you for joining us.
NPR

A scientific survey takes a look at 'vocal mimicry' in parrots

A new scientific survey takes a close look at the ability of parrots to mimic human words and phrases. You know, Mary Louise, it turns out parrots just want to feel included in conversation, just like anyone else. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. Huh. Really?. (SOUNDBITE OF COCKATOO CHIRPING) CHANG: That...
NPR

Ukrainian doctors train for live-saving surgery in the U.S.

A surgeon in Boston is helping train Ukrainian doctors to perform complicated procedures, like heart surgery and organ transplants. Since the war started, it's been harder for people in Ukraine to get transplants. Daniel Ackerman reports. DANIEL ACKERMAN: Dr. Serguei Melnitchouk practices heart and lung surgery at Massachusetts General Hospital...
NPR

'The Whale' garners controversy for not casting an actor with obesity as the lead

HONG CHAU: (As Liz) Charlie, your blood pressure is 238 over 134. BRENDAN FRASER: (As Charlie) Sorry. CHAU: (As Liz) Stop saying you're sorry. Go to the hospital. You have congestive heart failure. If you don't go to the hospital, you'll be dead by the weekend. MARTÍNEZ: Brendan Fraser plays...
NPR

Encore: Is lecanemab the Alzheimer's drug that will finally make a difference?

Researchers say the experimental Alzheimer's drug Lecanemab represents an important advance and is likely to get FDA approval in 2023, despite some safety concerns. An experimental drug is raising hope for the treatment of Alzheimer's, but it does come with some risks. NPR's Jon Hamilton takes a look at those risks and what they might mean for those who hope to try the new drug.
NPR

Choosing the right beverage this holiday season

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with André Hueston Mack, sommelier and host of "World of Wine" on Bon Appétit, about wines and other holiday season beverages. Switching gears here, the holiday season is upon us, and people are gathering for dinner, celebrations and other merry occasions. But what to bring? A bottle of wine as a gift for the host? And if some attendees don't drink alcohol, which is increasingly common, how do you include them in the fun? We've asked sommelier Andre Hueston Mack to join us. He is the founder of Maison Noir Wines in Oregon and the host of "World Of Wine" video series on Bon Apetit. Here is a little taste of that.
NPR

Flexible spending accounts are back to use-it-or-lose-it

During the depths of the pandemic, the IRS allowed Americans to roll over the balances in their health flexible spending accounts. A health FSA lets employees spend pretax money on health-related expenses. But this year, it's basically back to use it or lose it again. And Kenny Malone from our Planet Money podcast has this cautionary tale.

