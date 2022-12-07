Read full article on original website
$500 Per Month For Families In One Missouri City ProposedC. HeslopSaint Louis, MO
Fast-growing food chain opening new location in Illinois this weekKristen WaltersEdwardsville, IL
Roxana’s Star Wrestler Alex Maguire Dies In Traffic Crash Tuesday NightMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
A veteran from Missouri shares the secret to living a long life on his 108th birthday.EddyEvonAnonymousSaint Louis, MO
Man Identified After Fatal Crane Collapse At Wood River RefineryMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
NPR
After a cancer diagnosis, he put his life on pause and moved in with his parents
William Cummings moved back home with his parents after college didn't work out the first time. After he was diagnosed with cancer, his parents became his caregivers. We've been visiting multigenerational households on this program, and this is a story of a student in such a household who had to put his life plans on hold. Here's NPR's Claire Murashima.
NPR
A little girl in California has been granted a license to keep a unicorn
Madeline wrote to LA county officials asking for approval to keep a unicorn in her backyard if she could find one. The animal control department agreed, granting her their very first unicorn license. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A lot of little girls dream of owning a...
NPR
Recent tech layoffs cause fears of another dot-com bust
Tech companies are laying off thousands of workers in a reversal of their hiring boom during the pandemic. Should we worry about another dot-com bust like the one in 2000?. Meta, Amazon and Twitter have all announced job cuts in recent weeks, adding to a growing list of tech layoffs. Are we headed for another dot-com bust, which helped create the recession back in the early 2000s? Adrian Ma and Darian Woods from our daily economics podcast The Indicator take a look.
NPR
Reporter Lloyd Newman, known for Ghetto Life 101, died this week at age 43
Lloyd Newman, one of the reporters of the documentary Ghetto Life 101, died this week at age 43. The documentary aired on this program almost 30 years ago. Almost 30 years ago on this program, we introduced listeners to two boys from Chicago. (SOUNDBITE OF PODCAST, "GHETTO LIFE 101") LEALAN...
NPR
Why publishers are scrambling to print the January 6th report, which is in the public domain
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is set to release its report on Dec. 21, just before Christmas. What's inside is a mystery to you, to me and to the many book publishers hoping to rush the report to the printers and be the first to get it into your hands. NPR's Andrew Limbong has more on why they're in such a hurry to put out something you can get online for free.
NPR
Encore: Author Jamil Jan Kochai reunites with his 2nd-grade teacher who taught him English
NPR's Scott Simon speaks to author Jamil Jan Kochai and his 2nd-grade teacher, Susannah Lung, who taught him how to read and write English after his family moved to the U.S. from Pakistan. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. Jamil Kochai is an accomplished man. He was born to Afghan parents in a...
Around 90% of tech companies say they’re turning to remote work for this reason
Remote work is looking increasingly attractive to companies trying to save money. As companies struggle with whether to bring employees back into the office or allow remote working to continue, a recession might force their hand. Corporate America is preparing for an economic contraction within the next year. A full...
Tech firms sponsored 45,000 H-1B workers in the past 3 years, report says. Many are now laid-off and struggling to stay in the US.
At least 350 immigrants were affected by Meta and Twitter's most recent job cuts, Bloomberg reported.
NPR
Kevin Powell on his new poetry collection 'Grocery Shopping With My Mother'
NPR's Scott Simon talks with Kevin Powell about his new poetry collection, "Grocery Shopping With My Mother." In it, Powell reflects on their complicated and troubled relationship. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. Kevin Powell's latest poems were written during what he calls in an introductory note some of the most difficult and...
NPR
Does some art deserve to be attacked by climate activists?
Great works of art that have been attacked by climate protesters are innocent victims. But is there some art that deserves to be vandalized?. So we've talked before on the show about how climate change activists are targeting works of art. NPR's Neda Ulaby asked how that looks to an art critic.
A lawyer for fired Twitter staff says Elon Musk is trying to 'tap-dance' his way out of paying severance, and threatens a 'fun as hell' arbitration campaign
Akiva Cohen said he hoped Elon Musk would do the right thing and give ex-employees their severance packages, "but it'll be fun as hell if he doesn't."
NPR
'Crime Junkie' host Ashley Flowers talks debut novel
If you are a fan of the true crime genre, then you surely know the name Ashley Flowers. She's the co-host and producer of the hit podcast "Crime Junkie," which gets millions of downloads each week, and that's not all. She also created "Supernatural With Ashley Flowers," "International Infamy" and "Very Presidential." And on top of all of that, she has a new novel out. It's called "All Good People Here." And she is here with us now to tell us more about it. Ashley Flowers, welcome. Thank you for joining us.
NPR
Encore: The federal government helps tribal communities in Alaska move to higher ground
The federal government is giving millions of dollars to tribal communities in Alaska to help them move to higher ground. The relocations are necessary because of the effects of climate change. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. Climate change is forcing Native villages in Alaska to relocate as riverbanks erode. The Infrastructure Law...
NPR
A scientific survey takes a look at 'vocal mimicry' in parrots
A new scientific survey takes a close look at the ability of parrots to mimic human words and phrases. You know, Mary Louise, it turns out parrots just want to feel included in conversation, just like anyone else. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. Huh. Really?. (SOUNDBITE OF COCKATOO CHIRPING) CHANG: That...
NPR
Ukrainian doctors train for live-saving surgery in the U.S.
A surgeon in Boston is helping train Ukrainian doctors to perform complicated procedures, like heart surgery and organ transplants. Since the war started, it's been harder for people in Ukraine to get transplants. Daniel Ackerman reports. DANIEL ACKERMAN: Dr. Serguei Melnitchouk practices heart and lung surgery at Massachusetts General Hospital...
NPR
'The Whale' garners controversy for not casting an actor with obesity as the lead
HONG CHAU: (As Liz) Charlie, your blood pressure is 238 over 134. BRENDAN FRASER: (As Charlie) Sorry. CHAU: (As Liz) Stop saying you're sorry. Go to the hospital. You have congestive heart failure. If you don't go to the hospital, you'll be dead by the weekend. MARTÍNEZ: Brendan Fraser plays...
NPR
Encore: Is lecanemab the Alzheimer's drug that will finally make a difference?
Researchers say the experimental Alzheimer's drug Lecanemab represents an important advance and is likely to get FDA approval in 2023, despite some safety concerns. An experimental drug is raising hope for the treatment of Alzheimer's, but it does come with some risks. NPR's Jon Hamilton takes a look at those risks and what they might mean for those who hope to try the new drug.
NPR
Choosing the right beverage this holiday season
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with André Hueston Mack, sommelier and host of "World of Wine" on Bon Appétit, about wines and other holiday season beverages. Switching gears here, the holiday season is upon us, and people are gathering for dinner, celebrations and other merry occasions. But what to bring? A bottle of wine as a gift for the host? And if some attendees don't drink alcohol, which is increasingly common, how do you include them in the fun? We've asked sommelier Andre Hueston Mack to join us. He is the founder of Maison Noir Wines in Oregon and the host of "World Of Wine" video series on Bon Apetit. Here is a little taste of that.
Preston Xanthopoulos: How will Brittney Griner respond to hard lessons learned in Russia?
I am very glad Brittney Griner is back on U.S. soil with her family, friends and loved ones. It is, however, not without controversy and the controversies should be discussed, as there is a lot for all of us — Brittney, our government and all Americans — to learn. First and foremost, the...
NPR
Flexible spending accounts are back to use-it-or-lose-it
During the depths of the pandemic, the IRS allowed Americans to roll over the balances in their health flexible spending accounts. A health FSA lets employees spend pretax money on health-related expenses. But this year, it's basically back to use it or lose it again. And Kenny Malone from our Planet Money podcast has this cautionary tale.
