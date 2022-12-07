ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NPR

Choosing the right beverage this holiday season

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with André Hueston Mack, sommelier and host of "World of Wine" on Bon Appétit, about wines and other holiday season beverages. Switching gears here, the holiday season is upon us, and people are gathering for dinner, celebrations and other merry occasions. But what to bring? A bottle of wine as a gift for the host? And if some attendees don't drink alcohol, which is increasingly common, how do you include them in the fun? We've asked sommelier Andre Hueston Mack to join us. He is the founder of Maison Noir Wines in Oregon and the host of "World Of Wine" video series on Bon Apetit. Here is a little taste of that.
MySanAntonio

Instant's popular single-serve coffee maker is 40% off on Amazon

If you’re anything like me, you have to get your morning coffee in before functioning properly. But sometimes you don't feel like brewing a full pot, or you might not have enough counter space for a standard-sized coffee maker. That’s why single-serve machines are so popular these days, and Amazon has a great deal on one right now.
Money

Save up to 40% on Instant Brand Kitchen Gadgets Before Christmas

With Christmas right around the corner, now is the perfect time to stock up on the kitchen gadgets you’ve been wanting. From fancy espresso makers to air fryers, you’ll be able to save up to 40% on one of the most beloved brands: Instant Pot. We’ve included all...
CBS Boston

Build-A-Bear says sales are up thanks to teen, adult shoppers

By Parija Kavilanz, CNN BusinessWe know young kids love teddy bears and cute cuddly stuffed animals. But Build-A-Bear Workshop says older consumers can't resist them, either.The St. Louis-based company is seeing a strong post-pandemic resurgence in demand for its create-your-own soft plush toys, and Build-A-Bear Workshop attributes that to shoppers 13 and older."40% of our shoppers now are teenagers and adults," said Sharon Price John, CEO.The specialty retailer operates more than 400 company-owned and franchised stores and a website. Shoppers can stuff a teddy bear or another furry animal and personalize it with clothes, accessories and their own voice-recorded message.The...

