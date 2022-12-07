NPR's Michel Martin speaks with André Hueston Mack, sommelier and host of "World of Wine" on Bon Appétit, about wines and other holiday season beverages. Switching gears here, the holiday season is upon us, and people are gathering for dinner, celebrations and other merry occasions. But what to bring? A bottle of wine as a gift for the host? And if some attendees don't drink alcohol, which is increasingly common, how do you include them in the fun? We've asked sommelier Andre Hueston Mack to join us. He is the founder of Maison Noir Wines in Oregon and the host of "World Of Wine" video series on Bon Apetit. Here is a little taste of that.

OREGON STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO