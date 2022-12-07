Read full article on original website
Musician Tobias Jesso Jr. becomes one of the first songwriter Grammy nominees
ORVILLE PECK: (Singing) I don't want you to be afraid. SHAPIRO: ...Adele's "To Be Loved"... (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "TO BE LOVED") ADELE: (Singing) To be loved and love at the highest count. SHAPIRO: ...And from Harry Styles... (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BOYFRIENDS") HARRY STYLES: (Singing) Boyfriends, are they just pretending? They...
'Emerald City Nights' revisits jazz pianist Ahmad Jamal in a series from the 1960s
This is FRESH AIR. Jazz pianist Ahmad Jamal, who's 92 now, has signed off on a new series of live recordings from a Seattle club he'd played in the 1960s. Two volumes are now out. Jazz critic Kevin Whitehead prefers the peppy Volume 1. (SOUNDBITE OF AHMAD JAMAL'S "MINOR MOODS")
Watch Cory Henry live at NPR Music's 15th anniversary concert
Nasty grooves, jaw-dropping solos and a packed dance floor are the calling cards of Cory Henry and his band, The Funk Apostles. The closing act on the first night of NPR Music's 15th anniversary celebration, Henry promised good vibes and funk — and he absolutely delivered. The keyboard wizard electrified the club with songs from his Grammy-nominated album Operation Funk to the delight of everybody. How many bodies? Everybody!
YouTuber Joe Jenkins is not shy about playing the piano in unusual places
Good morning. I'm A Martínez. YouTuber Joe Jenkins is used to playing the piano in unusual places. If you didn't recognize it, this is "Under The Sea" from Disney's "The Little Mermaid" played underwater in Swanage, England. Equipped with diving gear, Jenkins told the BBC he's the first person to play a fully submerged piano. Now, before that, he's played a piano on a boat, a hot air balloon and in front of Buckingham Palace. Next goal - playing Elton John's "Rocket Man" in space. But Joe and the piano better be floating for it to count. It's MORNING EDITION.
Why 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' tops the charts every year (2022 included)
MARIAH CAREY: (Singing) I don't want a lot for Christmas. There is just one thing I need. MARTÍNEZ: It dethroned Taylor Swift's song "Anti-Hero" six-week run. Carey's holiday hit was released in 1994. And it still holds up. Come on, admit it. You sing it, too - now, not as good as me and Mimi. But you can't have it all this Christmas.
'Twin Peaks' composer Angelo Badalamenti died Sunday at age 85
Composer Angelo Badalamenti, best known for the soundtrack from "Twin Peaks," died Sunday at age 85. TV and film composer Angelo Badalamenti has died. He was at his home in New Jersey surrounded by family. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. Badalamenti started composing on the piano when he was 10 and went...
