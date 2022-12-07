ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Destrehan, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

The John Curtis-Brother Martin state final follows a familiar script for the winner

John Curtis controlled possession and scored three touchdowns in the first half as the third-seeded Patriots defeated No. 13 Brother Martin 23-0 in the Division I select state championship Saturday at the Caesars Superdome. Junior quarterback Dagan Bruno executed the option offense to near perfection during those scoring drives, including...
MARTIN, LA
NOLA.com

Destrehan comes through in the end and wins a state title against Ruston

Jai Eugene Jr. scored the winning touchdown in the fourth quarter, the Destrehan defense came up with two interceptions in the final minutes and the third-seeded Wildcats defeated No. 1 Ruston 17-10 in the Division I nonselect state football championship Friday at the Caesars Superdome. Eugene scored on a 29-yard...
DESTREHAN, LA
NOLA.com

Mandeville shortstop Nic Schwing headed to Holmes CC

Mandeville shortstop Nic Schwing has never shied away from hard work. Schwing started his freshman season with the Skippers and has never looked back as the senior signed with Holmes Community College in Goodman, Miss., on Dec. 9. "I really believe in what they're building over there," Schwing said. "Brand...
MANDEVILLE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Heartbreak in the Big Easy

As the final seconds ticked off the scoreboard late Friday night at the Superdome, the Ruston Bearcats (12-2) came up a touchdown short. And by the immediate reaction of the Ruston players as the clock hit zeroes, it was obvious they weren’t content on just being back in the state title game. This bunch came with the mindset of taking the championship trophy back to the northern part of the state.
RUSTON, LA
NOLA.com

Slidell right-hander Trey Flettrich inks with Belhaven

Slidell senior Trey Flettrich loves baseball, but when it came time to pick a college, the right-handed pitcher wanted a school that could also meet his academic needs. He found the best of both worlds when he signed with Division III Belhaven College in Jackson, Miss., on Dec. 8. “They’re...
SLIDELL, LA
NOLA.com

St. Charles comes back on Dunham and wins 2nd consecutive state title

St. Charles scored two touchdowns that were sandwiched around an onside kick recovery in the fourth quarter and the second-seeded Comets defeated No. 4 Dunham 32-28 in the Division III select state championship Friday at the Caesars Superdome. Senior quarterback Ayden Authement threw a touchdown pass and completed a 2-point...
BATON ROUGE, LA
High School Football PRO

New Orleans, December 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Brother Martin High School football team will have a game with John Curtis Christian School on December 10, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
NEW ORLEANS, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Sunday’s LSU Women’s Basketball Game vs. UNO Cancelled

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Women’s Basketball game on Sunday has been canceled because of health and safety protocols within the New Orleans program. LSU actively searched for a replacement to play Sunday but was unable to find an opponent. The game will not be rescheduled or made-up....
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUCountry

LSU TE Kole Taylor Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

LSU tight end Kole Taylor has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal, he announced via social media on Thursday. He will have two years of eligibility remaining. Taylor caught five passes for 55 yards this season for the Tigers, but saw limited snaps with freshman phenom Mason Taylor handling starting duties.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Richardson selected for Black College Football Hall of Fame

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – You can now add Hall of Famer to Pete Richardson’s legacy. The former Southern University football coach was selected for the Black College Football Hall of Fame class of 2023. “This Class is another representation of the immense football talent that has played...
BATON ROUGE, LA
an17.com

D-Bat Northshore Batting Academy breaks ground on $1.5M operation for youth sports

COVINGTON, LA – On Wednesday, St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper, St. Tammany Corporation CEO Chris Masingill, and D-Bat Sports owners Ryan Davis and Dr. Ruth Nichols are pleased to announce the groundbreaking and forthcoming opening of D-Bat Northshore Batting Academy in Covington, LA. Located at 805 Winward Drive, the site will become home to a $1.5 million indoor training facility that will provide youth athletes with experiential learning and coaching in baseball and softball.
COVINGTON, LA
fgazette.com

Illegal gambling has invaded LSU

Gambling is everywhere in Louisiana.Presently,thestatehas 15 so called “floating” casinos, a huge land-based casino in downtown NewOrleans,fourracetrack casinos, 200 truck stop casinos and over 1,000 restaurants and bars that have video poker machines. Wow! So is there anywhere else where the gambling industry can go in the Bayou State to suck out more dollars from gullible locals?
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy