Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2016 Case Of A Woman Found Dead In Her BathtubStill Unsolved
New Orleans man murders UBER driver, posts video to Facebook—‘I didn’t choose her, UBER picked her’The Modern TimesNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans Saints nominate LB Demario Davis for NFL Man of the YearTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
NOLA ChristmasFest returns to New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
1st Annual Children's Hospital Holiday Parade in New Orleans this weekend.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
NOLA.com
The John Curtis-Brother Martin state final follows a familiar script for the winner
John Curtis controlled possession and scored three touchdowns in the first half as the third-seeded Patriots defeated No. 13 Brother Martin 23-0 in the Division I select state championship Saturday at the Caesars Superdome. Junior quarterback Dagan Bruno executed the option offense to near perfection during those scoring drives, including...
NOLA.com
Live: Louisiana prep football title game scores - Dunham-St. Charles and Ruston-Destrehan
7 p.m. – Division IV select – Ouachita Christian vs. Vermilion Catholic. Noon – Division II select – St. Thomas More-Lafayette Christian. 3:30 p.m. – Division III select – Dunham vs. St. Charles Catholic. 7 p.m. – Division I nonselect – Ruston vs. Destrehan...
State Champs: Destrehan captures D1 non-select title with 17-10 win over Ruston
Holding off Ruston in another nail-biter state title game, the Destrehan Wildcats won the Division I Non-Select championship Friday night at the Caesar's Superdome.
NOLA.com
Destrehan comes through in the end and wins a state title against Ruston
Jai Eugene Jr. scored the winning touchdown in the fourth quarter, the Destrehan defense came up with two interceptions in the final minutes and the third-seeded Wildcats defeated No. 1 Ruston 17-10 in the Division I nonselect state football championship Friday at the Caesars Superdome. Eugene scored on a 29-yard...
NOLA.com
Mandeville shortstop Nic Schwing headed to Holmes CC
Mandeville shortstop Nic Schwing has never shied away from hard work. Schwing started his freshman season with the Skippers and has never looked back as the senior signed with Holmes Community College in Goodman, Miss., on Dec. 9. "I really believe in what they're building over there," Schwing said. "Brand...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Heartbreak in the Big Easy
As the final seconds ticked off the scoreboard late Friday night at the Superdome, the Ruston Bearcats (12-2) came up a touchdown short. And by the immediate reaction of the Ruston players as the clock hit zeroes, it was obvious they weren’t content on just being back in the state title game. This bunch came with the mindset of taking the championship trophy back to the northern part of the state.
NOLA.com
For St. Charles to win another state championship, it must face an LSU coach’s son who plays quarterback
Reigning state champion St. Charles will face a title-winning quarterback from another state when the second-seeded Comets go against No. 4 Dunham in the Division III select state championship set for 3:30 p.m. Friday in the Caesars Superdome. Dunham quarterback Jackson House, whose father is LSU defensive coordinator Matt House,...
NOLA.com
Slidell right-hander Trey Flettrich inks with Belhaven
Slidell senior Trey Flettrich loves baseball, but when it came time to pick a college, the right-handed pitcher wanted a school that could also meet his academic needs. He found the best of both worlds when he signed with Division III Belhaven College in Jackson, Miss., on Dec. 8. “They’re...
NOLA.com
St. Charles comes back on Dunham and wins 2nd consecutive state title
St. Charles scored two touchdowns that were sandwiched around an onside kick recovery in the fourth quarter and the second-seeded Comets defeated No. 4 Dunham 32-28 in the Division III select state championship Friday at the Caesars Superdome. Senior quarterback Ayden Authement threw a touchdown pass and completed a 2-point...
NOLA.com
LSU, UNO cancel their women's basketball game Sunday, citing 'health and safety protocols'
UNO (1-5) was coming off a 79-61 loss at Wichita State on Dec. 3. The Tigers won their ninth straight game to open the season with an 85-72 victory at Tulane. LSU's next game is Dec. 14 against Lamar in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The Tigers will have had...
New Orleans, December 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Brother Martin High School football team will have a game with John Curtis Christian School on December 10, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
tigerdroppings.com
Sunday’s LSU Women’s Basketball Game vs. UNO Cancelled
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Women’s Basketball game on Sunday has been canceled because of health and safety protocols within the New Orleans program. LSU actively searched for a replacement to play Sunday but was unable to find an opponent. The game will not be rescheduled or made-up....
NOLA.com
An LSU backup linebacker entered the transfer portal for the second time in his career
LSU backup linebacker Kolbe Fields entered the transfer portal Thursday for the second time in his career. Fields, a New Orleans native who went to Archbishop Rummel, transferred to LSU last year after signing with South Carolina out of high school. He has three more years of eligibility. As a...
LSU TE Kole Taylor Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
LSU tight end Kole Taylor has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal, he announced via social media on Thursday. He will have two years of eligibility remaining. Taylor caught five passes for 55 yards this season for the Tigers, but saw limited snaps with freshman phenom Mason Taylor handling starting duties.
brproud.com
Richardson selected for Black College Football Hall of Fame
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – You can now add Hall of Famer to Pete Richardson’s legacy. The former Southern University football coach was selected for the Black College Football Hall of Fame class of 2023. “This Class is another representation of the immense football talent that has played...
an17.com
D-Bat Northshore Batting Academy breaks ground on $1.5M operation for youth sports
COVINGTON, LA – On Wednesday, St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper, St. Tammany Corporation CEO Chris Masingill, and D-Bat Sports owners Ryan Davis and Dr. Ruth Nichols are pleased to announce the groundbreaking and forthcoming opening of D-Bat Northshore Batting Academy in Covington, LA. Located at 805 Winward Drive, the site will become home to a $1.5 million indoor training facility that will provide youth athletes with experiential learning and coaching in baseball and softball.
Southern University’s Band Takes Shot at ‘Coach Prime’ During Performance [VIDEO]
Southern University took on Jackson St. this past weekend and when it came time for the "Human Jukebox" to perform at halftime, they took a jab at Jackson St head Coach Deion Sanders. Coach Prime is moving on from Jackson St. as he's accepted the job at Colorado. Knowing that...
fgazette.com
Illegal gambling has invaded LSU
Gambling is everywhere in Louisiana.Presently,thestatehas 15 so called “floating” casinos, a huge land-based casino in downtown NewOrleans,fourracetrack casinos, 200 truck stop casinos and over 1,000 restaurants and bars that have video poker machines. Wow! So is there anywhere else where the gambling industry can go in the Bayou State to suck out more dollars from gullible locals?
NOLA.com
LCMC makes its case for $150 million acquisition of three HCA-owned Tulane hospitals
LCMC's plan to acquire three HCA-owned Tulane hospitals for $150 million got a public airing in Baton Rouge on Thursday in one of the final regulatory steps required before the sale can proceed. At a well-attended public hearing in Baton Rouge, hospital and university officials made their case for the...
NOLA.com
Unsolved killing of eighth grader from Uptown New Orleans school leaves teacher in grief
The unsolved killing of an eighth grader from Samuel J. Green Charter School in Uptown New Orleans has left the school community grieving the loss of Dominic Tomlin, 14, who was found shot dead three weeks ago on train tracks in Gentilly. A former Green teacher, Jess Ambrose, said Dominic...
Comments / 0