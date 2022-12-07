Governor Gretchen Whitmer awarded $3.3 million in grants to city and county road agencies to help rebuild local roads in nine areas across Michigan. “Today’s road repair grants will help us fix the damn roads and help Michiganders go to work, drop their kids off at school, and run errands safely,” said Governor Whitmer. “Since I took office through the end of this year, Michigan will have fixed 16,000 lane miles of road and 1,200 bridges, bolstering our economy and connecting our hardworking communities. Today’s grants are the latest in a long line of economic development investments we have made in recent years to make Michigan more competitive. I will work with anyone to advance our economic development and build up our infrastructure so we can create opportunities for Michiganders everywhere.”

