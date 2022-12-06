Read full article on original website
labroots.com
Could a Drug for Parkinson's Disease Reduce the Side Effects of Chemotherapy?
Chemotherapies, drugs used to fight cancer by killing tumor cells or preventing them from growing and dividing, remain some of the most common cancer treatments. Chemotherapy regimens differ based on several factors, including the type and stage of cancer and the patient’s general health and comorbidities. Sometimes chemotherapy may be administered alone, but in some cases, doctors combine it with other treatments like surgery or radiation.
cohaitungchi.com
Levothyroxine Treatment and the Risk of Cardiac Arrhythmias – Focus on the Patient Submitted to Thyroid Surgery
Thyroidectomy is a surgical process, carried out both as a typical open surgical procedure or in its place strategy surgical procedure, comparable to minimally invasive video-assisted thyroidectomy (MIVAT) or robot-assisted transaxillary thyroidectomy, aiming to take away all or a part of the thyroid gland (1). The process is often used to deal with a spread of thyroid-related issues, together with thyroid most cancers, hyperthyroidism goiters, and thyroid nodules that may be obstructive and trigger swallowing or respiratory difficulties (2). The introduction of MIVAT improved the remedy choices for some thyroid situations. Regardless of superiority concerning sufferers’ satisfaction with quicker restoration and decreased issues related to customary open thyroidectomy (neck ache, voice issues, nervousness), it's confirmed as a dependable process in solely strictly indicated instances (1). It isn't appropriate for sufferers with thyroiditis, giant multinodular goiters, domestically invasive thyroid carcinoma, or the presence of lateral neck compartment malignant lymph nodes. It evolves as customary process within the fastidiously chosen instances with low- and intermediate-risk differentiated thyroid carcinoma (3, 4).
Channel 3000
Nutritional Supplements May Have Role in Hair Loss Treatment
THURSDAY, Dec. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) — There may be a potential role for nutritional supplements in the treatment of hair loss, according to a review published online Nov. 30 in JAMA Dermatology. Lara Drake, from the Tufts University School of Medicine in Boston, and colleagues conducted a systematic...
Medical News Today
Can diabetes drugs like insulin, metformin affect MS risk?
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) is a potentially debilitating condition, most cases of which are unexplained. A recent piece of research has proposed that people under the age of 45 with type 2 diabetes who are being treated with anti-hyperglycemic medications may be less likely to develop MS. The same study found...
technologynetworks.com
Muscle Wasting Severity in Cancer Is Linked to Tumor Characteristics
About 80% of people with cancer suffer from significant muscle wasting, or loss of muscle tissue, and 30% of these patients die from this condition. New research in mice finds that the severity of muscle wasting is related to the type, size and location of the tumor. “Muscle wasting, and...
clinicalresearchnewsonline.com
Emmes Launches Cell and Gene Therapy Center
Decades of Experience and Emerging Opportunities Led to its Creation. The new center will focus on supporting the clinical trials of our clients who are developing cell and gene therapies around the world and across multiple therapeutic areas, including hematology, oncology, cardiology and ophthalmology, as well as rare diseases. The center will combine a team of 100 researchers to capitalize on the company’s 35 years of cell and gene therapy experience.
MedicalXpress
Study uncovers inflammatory markers that may predict a response in certain patients to COVID-19 immunotherapies
Researchers at The Tisch Cancer Institute uncovered inflammatory markers that may predict which COVID-19 patients are more likely to respond to therapies like the anti-cancer drug pacritinib, according to phase 2 trial results published in JAMA Network Open in December. Pacritinib, which has been approved as a cancer therapy by...
MedicalXpress
FDA approves the first-ever drug that can delay the progression of Type 1 diabetes
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved of the first drug that could be used to delay the development and onset of Type 1 diabetes (T1D). The drug is called Teplizumab (Tzield) and is an injectable medication that can push back the onset of this disease. The drug delays the onset of Type 1 diabetes in adults at stage three, and in children aged eight years and older at stage two.
clinicalresearchnewsonline.com
PHASTAR Joins Oncology Development Programme (ODP2) to Accelerate Development of Novel Cancer Innovations
PHASTAR Joins Oncology Development Programme (ODP2) to Accelerate Development of Novel Cancer Innovations. In collaboration with top global pharma companies, Cancer Research UK’s Cancer Research Horizons, Manchester Cancer Research Centre (MCRC) and more than 20 specialist CROs, ODP2 aims to identify, de-risk and catalyse commercially viable UK-based innovations to improve diagnosis and treatment of cancer and accelerate the translation of emerging cancer research for patient benefit.
cgtlive.com
Gamma-Delta T-cell Therapy Gets Green Light From FDA for Phase 2 Trial
IN8bio intends to initiate a multicenter phase 2 clinical trial for INB-400 in glioblastoma in 2023. IN8bio’s INB-400, an investigational, genetically modified gamma-delta T-cell therapy intended to treat glioblastoma (GBM), has received clearance of its investigational new drug (IND) application by the FDA.1. INB-400 is based on the company’s...
ajmc.com
Childhood Maltreatment Associated With Atopic Disease
Patients exposed to childhood maltreatment were at greater risk for developing atopic disease compared with unexposed counterparts, and risk of atopic dermatitis and allergic rhinoconjunctivitis may have been attentuated by misdiagnosis. Childhood maltreatment may increase the risk of developing atopic disease, particularly asthma. Findings were published in eClinicalMedicine. Affecting 1...
MedicalXpress
Potential new treatments for Huntington's disease
Huntington's disease is caused by repeated toxic changes in the protein huntingtin. An interdisciplinary team from the Department of Molecular Neurology and the Department of Stem Cell Biology at Universitätsklinikum Erlangen and Friedrich-Alexander-Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg (FAU) has now discovered a treatment that is currently undergoing clinical trials. The...
physiciansweekly.com
Optimizing Advanced Clear Cell Renal Cell Carcinoma Patients with First-Line Systemic Therapy
Even though five immune-oncologic-drug-based combination therapies like pembrolizumab plus lenvatinib, nivolumab plus cabozantinib, pembrolizumab plus axitinib, avelumab plus axitinib, and ipilimumab plus nivoluma, have been approved for advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC), the optimal therapy for advanced RCC is yet to be determined. Without head-to-head comparison, many network meta-analysis uses...
Healthline
What Is the Best Way to Treat Cushing Syndrome?
The most common cause for Cushing syndrome and its high levels of cortisol is regular, long-term use of oral steroids. The best treatment depends on the underlying cause but could involve gradually stopping steroid medications. If symptoms are caused by tumors, treatment options may include medications, surgery, or radiation therapy.
FDA pulls last antibody treatment for COVID-19 with rise of resistant variants
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has pulled its emergency authorization for the only remaining antibody treatment currently being used for non-hospitalized individuals with mild-to-moderate COVID-19, and at high risk for more severe complications. The recent announcement about bebtelovimab, co-developed by Eli Lilly & Co. and Vancouver’s AbCellera Biologics, came...
2minutemedicine.com
Extended rivaroxaban treatment reduces recurrence rate for patients with deep vein thrombosis
1. In a cohort of patients who had symptomatic isolated distal deep vein thrombosis, an additional 6 weeks of rivaroxaban therapy in addition to standard therapy reduced the risk of recurrent venous thromboembolism. 2. Additional treatment with rivaroxaban was not associated with increased incidence of hemorrhage. Evidence Rating Level: 1...
neurologylive.com
Addressing Unmet Needs of Dementia With Lewy Bodies: James Galvin, MD, MPH
The director of the Comprehensive Center for Brain Health at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine discussed the treatment differences and unmet needs between dementia with Lewy bodies and Alzheimer disease. [WATCH TIME: 4 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 4 minutes. “This compounds—CT1812—binds to something called the sigma 2 receptor....
docwirenews.com
Intravenous Immunoglobulin Appears Effective in Chronic ITP
Researchers, led by Judit Demeter, evaluated the safety and efficacy profiles of a novel 10% human intravenous immunoglobulin, BT595, in the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP). Their study, published in Transfusion Medicine, reported that BT595 effectively increased platelet counts with response rates similar to other comparable preparations.
NASDAQ
Syndax's (SNDX) Leukemia Drug Gets FDA Breakthrough Therapy Tag
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SNDX announced that the FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy designation to its highly selective, oral menin inhibitor, revumenib for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute leukemia in adult and pediatric patients harboring a KMT2A rearrangement (KMT2Ar). Following this, revumenib became the first and only investigational treatment...
