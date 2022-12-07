Read full article on original website
KEDM
Truck makers lobby to weaken U.S. climate policies, report finds
Truck manufacturers and an industry trade group privately lobbied to weaken U.S. climate policies while publicly promoting zero-emissions trucks, according to a new report from a think tank that tracks corporate influence on climate policy. Climate watchdog InfluenceMap found trade group the Truck and Engine Manufacturers Association (EMA) and companies...
Biden admin defends handing lucrative grant to energy firm with deep China ties
The Department of Energy defended a recent decision to help fund a battery factory for a company that has generated the vast majority of its revenue from China.
KEDM
Nearly a million adults became U.S. citizens this past year—a record high since 2008
About 967,400 adult immigrants took the oath of allegiance and became U.S. citizens this past fiscal year, according to a new report released by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. The record high comes as the federal government works to reduce a backlog of applications that was worsened by the pandemic.
The 10 most stressful jobs in the US: Judges, retail managers, gynecologists rank among top
The Occupational Information Network, part of the Department or Labor, recently ranked 873 of the most stressful jobs. Here are the top 10.
‘The situation in the hospitals is grim’: States face brutal virus fallout
Nearly 30,000 people currently in the hospital have tested positive for Covid-19, up 30 percent since Thanksgiving.
Opinion: A bipartisan opportunity to bless families and children
When Republicans take control of the U.S. House of Representatives on Jan. 3, 2023, Democrats will still control the U.S. Senate and our government will be more divided than ever. Our national leaders could easily squander the next two years posturing for the 2024 presidential election rather than governing well. But it doesn’t have to be this way. ...
KEDM
Is lecanemab the Alzheimer's drug that will finally make a difference?
A drug that offers a small benefit to Alzheimer's patients is making a big splash with doctors who treat the disease. The drug, a monoclonal antibody called lecanemab, dominated last week's Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease meeting in San Francisco. At the meeting, researchers presented results of a study of...
