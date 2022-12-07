ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcintosh, AL

KEDM

Truck makers lobby to weaken U.S. climate policies, report finds

Truck manufacturers and an industry trade group privately lobbied to weaken U.S. climate policies while publicly promoting zero-emissions trucks, according to a new report from a think tank that tracks corporate influence on climate policy. Climate watchdog InfluenceMap found trade group the Truck and Engine Manufacturers Association (EMA) and companies...
COLORADO STATE
The Des Moines Register

Opinion: A bipartisan opportunity to bless families and children

When Republicans take control of the U.S. House of Representatives on Jan. 3, 2023, Democrats will still control the U.S. Senate and our government will be more divided than ever. Our national leaders could easily squander the next two years posturing for the 2024 presidential election rather than governing well. But it doesn’t have to be this way. ...
IOWA STATE
KEDM

Is lecanemab the Alzheimer's drug that will finally make a difference?

A drug that offers a small benefit to Alzheimer's patients is making a big splash with doctors who treat the disease. The drug, a monoclonal antibody called lecanemab, dominated last week's Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease meeting in San Francisco. At the meeting, researchers presented results of a study of...

