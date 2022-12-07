ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

zip06.com

Branford Sports Hall of Fame Inducts 10 New Members

The Branford Sports Hall of Fame inducted 10 members on November 18 at the Woodwinds Restaurant in Branford. The inductees were Richard Aguzzi, Jackie Alessi Ceccolini, Charlie Donohue, Paul Hunter, Mike Kligerman, Jennifer Kohut, Terry Laich, Jim Pacileo, Megan Devlin Olt, and Veronica Ormrod. Richard Aguzzi (Class of 1958) Richard...
BRANFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain resident gets on the radio

Lots of kids dream about being on the radio, but for 10-year-old Ocean it was an easy gig. The New Britain resident is a mentee in the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Connecticut organization and his Big Brother Joe DeLautrie got him in. DeLautrie, who lives in West Hartford, took...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
zip06.com

Angelica Hribko Weds Antonio Liguori

East Haven resident Angelica Hribko, married Antonio Liguori of Branford on Sept. 2. The couple’s wedding took place at St. Stanislaus church in New Haven. Angelica is a social worker for Achievement First in Bridgeport. Antonio is a supply chain representative for JLL and Barber for European Touch in Branford. The couple honeymooned in the Barbados. They reside in Branford.
BRANFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Wilbur Cross Parkway in North Haven Clear After Crash

There were delays on the northbound side of the Wilbur Cross Parkway, or Route 15 North, in North Haven, on the Wallingford line, after a serious crash Friday morning, according to officials. The two-vehicle crash was between exits 63 and 64. There was also a crash on the southbound side.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
milfordmirror.com

Fred Camillo (opinion): A review of the facts about Greenwich intersection upgrades

As we enjoy the holiday season and give thanks for our many blessings, we also look forward to a joyful new year and prepare for it by completing the year-end work of our local government. This means final votes are coming up. With that in mind, I believe it is important to clarify some facts about the Arch Street and Grigg Street intersection improvements.
GREENWICH, CT
milfordmirror.com

What is the most ‘Connecticut’ county in the state? Comparing demographics data in Connecticut.

Which county in Connecticut best represents the Nutmeg State's overall demographic makeup?. According to a Hearst Connecticut analysis of 2020 U.S. Census data (the most recent available), it's New Haven County. Hearst Connecticut compared five demographic characteristics (share of adults, white, Black, Asian and Hispanic residents) to the overall makeup of the state to see which county best represented Connecticut as a whole. The analysis revealed that New Haven County's share of adults, white, Black, Asian and Hispanic residents varied no more than 3 percentage points from the state's share, and made it the most "Connecticut" county in the state.
CONNECTICUT STATE
milfordmirror.com

SEEN: Norwalk’s 2nd Annual Jingle Bell 5K 2022

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Norwalk’s 2nd Annual Jingle Bell 5K took place on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Runners donned festive gear as they raced through Calf Pasture Beach. Were you SEEN?
NORWALK, CT
WTNH

Porch pirate in Wallingford linked to thefts in other areas

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are urging residents in Wallingford to be vigilant and protect their deliveries after a porch pirate has been swiping packages from people’s homes. “It is quite an invasion of my personal space, and I feel worse about that than I do about the loss of material things,” said Brendan Blakeslee […]
WALLINGFORD, CT
WTNH

I-691 west reopens after Meriden rollover crash

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A portion of I-691 west closed Thursday morning following a rollover crash. According to state police, the crash occurred just after 7 a.m. in the area of Exits 3 and 4. All lanes have since reopened. Police said injuries were reported, though the extent of those injuries is unknown at this […]
MERIDEN, CT
newstalknewengland.com

2 People Shot, 1 Dead In New Haven, Connecticut

Police in New Haven, Connecticut are investigating a Friday afternoon double shooting on Shepard Street. Responding officers located one victim at the scene who was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. They have been identified as a 24-year-old male from Pennsylvania and were pronounced deceased at the hospital.
NEW HAVEN, CT

