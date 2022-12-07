Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
darientimes.com
As CIAC title games return to Rentschler, UConn coach Jim Mora talks CT football: 'Hidden gem'
Three CIAC state football championships will be played at Rentschler Field in East Hartford Saturday, as the high school title games return to UConn’s home stadium for the first time in a decade. How did it happen?. The idea began a year ago when Jim Mora was hired as...
zip06.com
Branford Sports Hall of Fame Inducts 10 New Members
The Branford Sports Hall of Fame inducted 10 members on November 18 at the Woodwinds Restaurant in Branford. The inductees were Richard Aguzzi, Jackie Alessi Ceccolini, Charlie Donohue, Paul Hunter, Mike Kligerman, Jennifer Kohut, Terry Laich, Jim Pacileo, Megan Devlin Olt, and Veronica Ormrod. Richard Aguzzi (Class of 1958) Richard...
Watch: Yale Head Coach James Jones Speaks Following Kentucky Loss
Yale head coach James Jones spoke to the media following Yale's valiant 69-59 loss to the No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday afternoon inside Rupp Arena. Jones spoke on Oscar Tshiebwe's big performance, how Yale adjusted without its best player on the court and more. The entire press ...
New Britain Herald
New Britain resident gets on the radio
Lots of kids dream about being on the radio, but for 10-year-old Ocean it was an easy gig. The New Britain resident is a mentee in the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Connecticut organization and his Big Brother Joe DeLautrie got him in. DeLautrie, who lives in West Hartford, took...
zip06.com
Angelica Hribko Weds Antonio Liguori
East Haven resident Angelica Hribko, married Antonio Liguori of Branford on Sept. 2. The couple’s wedding took place at St. Stanislaus church in New Haven. Angelica is a social worker for Achievement First in Bridgeport. Antonio is a supply chain representative for JLL and Barber for European Touch in Branford. The couple honeymooned in the Barbados. They reside in Branford.
NBC Connecticut
Wilbur Cross Parkway in North Haven Clear After Crash
There were delays on the northbound side of the Wilbur Cross Parkway, or Route 15 North, in North Haven, on the Wallingford line, after a serious crash Friday morning, according to officials. The two-vehicle crash was between exits 63 and 64. There was also a crash on the southbound side.
ctexaminer.com
Nine Connecticut Retailers to Begin Recreational Sales of Marijuana on January 10
Nine of Connecticut’s existing medical marijuana retailers will be able to sell to recreational marijuana beginning Jan. 10, the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection said on Friday. Affinity in New Haven, Bluepoint Wellness in Branford, Still River Wellness in Torrington, Fine Fettle stores in Newington, Stamford and WIllimantic, The...
milfordmirror.com
Fred Camillo (opinion): A review of the facts about Greenwich intersection upgrades
As we enjoy the holiday season and give thanks for our many blessings, we also look forward to a joyful new year and prepare for it by completing the year-end work of our local government. This means final votes are coming up. With that in mind, I believe it is important to clarify some facts about the Arch Street and Grigg Street intersection improvements.
darientimes.com
Bear hibernating in tree near West Hartford Center will not be moved, officials say
WEST HARTFORD — A bear that has chosen a residential town tree to slumber in will not be relocated, the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said. For the past six weeks, the bear has been residing in a hole in a tree that directly faces Martha Guidry's West Hartford backyard. And she's not worried about it.
milfordmirror.com
What is the most ‘Connecticut’ county in the state? Comparing demographics data in Connecticut.
Which county in Connecticut best represents the Nutmeg State's overall demographic makeup?. According to a Hearst Connecticut analysis of 2020 U.S. Census data (the most recent available), it's New Haven County. Hearst Connecticut compared five demographic characteristics (share of adults, white, Black, Asian and Hispanic residents) to the overall makeup of the state to see which county best represented Connecticut as a whole. The analysis revealed that New Haven County's share of adults, white, Black, Asian and Hispanic residents varied no more than 3 percentage points from the state's share, and made it the most "Connecticut" county in the state.
newstalknewengland.com
Charles Young Of Bridgeport, Connecticut Sentenced To 69 Months For Being A Felon In Possession Of A Firearm
At the United States District Court in Hartford, Connecticut on Friday, Charles Young, also known as “Cash,” 36, of Bridgeport, Connecticut was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Michael P. Shea to 69 months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release. Young, who has been detained since...
milfordmirror.com
SEEN: Norwalk’s 2nd Annual Jingle Bell 5K 2022
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Norwalk’s 2nd Annual Jingle Bell 5K took place on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Runners donned festive gear as they raced through Calf Pasture Beach. Were you SEEN?
Man dead in New Haven shooting
A man is dead and New Haven police are investigating the city’s latest homicide. It was around 2:00 p.m. today that officers were called to an area of Shepard street near the Hamden townline.
Porch pirate in Wallingford linked to thefts in other areas
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are urging residents in Wallingford to be vigilant and protect their deliveries after a porch pirate has been swiping packages from people’s homes. “It is quite an invasion of my personal space, and I feel worse about that than I do about the loss of material things,” said Brendan Blakeslee […]
Shelton family developed “Ornament Anchor” and turned it into major success
SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Have you ever seen your favorite Christmas tree ornament fall off the tree, breaking into tiny pieces? Many of us have, and that is why the Naqvi family in Shelton invented the “ornament anchor,” to get rid of the problem altogether. Two brothers came up with the idea while they were […]
I-691 west reopens after Meriden rollover crash
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A portion of I-691 west closed Thursday morning following a rollover crash. According to state police, the crash occurred just after 7 a.m. in the area of Exits 3 and 4. All lanes have since reopened. Police said injuries were reported, though the extent of those injuries is unknown at this […]
milfordmirror.com
Route 15 crash in Milford sends one to hospital with minor injuries, police say
MILFORD — A crash involving a rollover and multiple vehicles sent at least one person to the hospital with minor injuries early Saturday, according to Connecticut State Police. The crash took place around 1:50 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Route 15 near exit 15 in Milford, police said.
hamlethub.com
Milford community mourns loss of Julie Minogue, Go Fund Me established to benefit children
The sister of Milford resident Julie Minogue who was brutally murdered this week at her home, has created a Go Fund Me page to support her beloved sister's three boys. Thus far, $81,000 of a $100,000 goal has been raised. Visit the Go Fund Me page here. Allison Barotti-Corcoran says,...
newstalknewengland.com
2 People Shot, 1 Dead In New Haven, Connecticut
Police in New Haven, Connecticut are investigating a Friday afternoon double shooting on Shepard Street. Responding officers located one victim at the scene who was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. They have been identified as a 24-year-old male from Pennsylvania and were pronounced deceased at the hospital.
Drivers should prepare for season’s first snowfall
Connecticut residents have been lucky with the lack of snowfall almost two weeks into December, but the upcoming forecast shows that it might be time to break out the shovel, snow boots and, most importantly, the driving skills. According to Alan Dunham, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, Hartford...
