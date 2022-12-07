Read full article on original website
‘Ref is a joke!’: England vs France referee slammed after World Cup exit
The England vs France referee was labelled “a joke” by Gary Neville with heavy criticism coming in for Brazilian official Wilton Sampaio.The Three Lions’ first gripe came during the first half in the build-up to the opening World Cup quarter-final goal for Les Bleus.FOLLOW LIVE: Latest reaction and quotes as England exit World Cup after France defeatBukayo Saka protested for a foul after Dayot Upamecano’s challenge, but play continued, with Aurélien Tchouaméni soon breaking the deadlock.Sampaio did award two penalties for England, the second of which following a VAR review.The first spot kick was dispatched by Kane before a...
"Leave Cristiano Ronaldo alone": Portugal boss calls for end to World Cup 2022 sideshow
Ronaldo was dropped for Portugal's last 16 clash with Switzerland - and they thrived in his absence
Portugal responds to scandalous report Cristiano Ronaldo tried to quit World Cup after benching
Reports out of Portugal have revealed Cristiano Ronaldo was set to leave Qatar immediately after he was benched for his nation’s Round of 16 clash against Switzerland. Portugal dominated the Swiss in a 6-1 drubbing. Ronaldo’s replacement Goncalo Ramos scored a hat trick in his starting debut. The 21-year-old became the youngest player to strike three times in a World Cup knockout match since Pele in 1958, justifying the decision of coach Fernando Santos to leave Ronaldo out of the starting side. Subbed in late for Ramos, Ronaldo unleashed a blistering goal that was called back for offside. It comes after the final group match...
Ronaldo, Portugal looks to end Morocco's World Cup run
These really are pinch-yourself times for Morocco: A first ever spot in the quarterfinals of a World Cup — the first to take place in the Arab world, no less — and now a meeting with Portugal and its superstar striker, Cristiano Ronaldo.Well, maybe.Because Ronaldo has again managed to steal the spotlight in his inimitable way, even bumping Morocco’s historic run to the last eight off the top of the agenda ahead of Saturday’s narrative-laden match.Will he start, or won’t he? That’s the big question being asked about Ronaldo after he was dropped by Portugal coach Fernando Santos for...
Fred 'wants to see Lionel Messi crying' at World Cup
Former Brazil striker Fred wants to see Brazil make Lionel Messi cry in Qatar.
Why Brazil won’t recognise Neymar equalling Pele goal record
Why Brazil believe Pele scored more international goals than FIFA's official records show - as Neymar equals record.
World Cup 2022: reaction to England’s exit and Morocco making last four – live
Join Daniel Harris for reaction to England’s exit and Morocco’s progress to the smei-finals
Twitter reacts as Morocco stun Portugal to advance to World Cup semi-finals
How social media reacted to Morocco's stunning World Cup win against Portugal.
England exit World Cup LIVE: Referee criticised after ‘nightmare’ as Harry Kane accepts penalty blame
England are heading home with their World Cup 2022 dream all over, following Saturday night’s 2-1 defeat to France. Harry Kane scored one penalty to equalise after Aurelien Tchouameni’s opener, but after Olivier Giroud put Les Bleus back in front, Kane spurned his second chance from the spot to send the Three Lions crashing out at the quarter-final stage.The England captain was distraught after the game and accepted responsibility for the miss, but his manager Gareth Southgate backed his striker for big performances along the way. The head coach did, however, stop short of clarifying his own future with the team, saying time was needed before any decisions.Meanwhile, the referee’s performance was criticised and fans of the England team appeared to alter his Wikipedia page in response to his performance.Follow the reaction to England’s World Cup exit and all the latest news on Qatar 2022 below:
Twitter reacts as Croatia dump Brazil out of the World Cup
Twitter reaction from Brazil's World Cup elimination against Croatia.
Croatia Stuns Brazil, Argentina Holds Off The Netherlands in World Cup QFs
"Croatia, the 2018 World Cup runner-ups, shocked 2022 favorites Brazil in penalty kicks in the quarterfinals to move on to the semifinals.After a goalless draw through 90 minutes of regulation, Neymar scored a majestic goal to push Brazil to a 1-0 lead just before the halftime mark of extra time. Not only did he get them on the board, he tied Pele's record as the country's leading men's scorer with 77 goals and it was inevitable that he'd break that mark if the Brazilians advanced. However, his goal also put him in top company alongside "Il Fenomeno" Ronaldo Nazario as the...
Neymar unsure over Brazil future after World Cup elimination
Neymar refuses to guarantee he will continue with Brazil after their World Cup exit.
Netherlands 2-2 Argentina (3-4 on pens): Player ratings as Messi's World Cup dream continues
Player ratings from the World Cup quarter-final clash between Netherlands & Argentina.
Twitter reacts to Argentina's chaotic World Cup win over Netherlands
How Twitter users reacted to the World Cup quarter-final clash between Netherlands & Argentina.
Have England ever beaten France at the World Cup?
England's previous record against France at the World Cup.
Jude Bellingham discusses 'war' mentality ahead of France showdown
Jude Bellingham says he sees matches as "war" ahead of England's clash with France.
Morocco 1-0 Portugal: Player ratings as Atlas Lions reach first World Cup semi-final
Player ratings from Morocco 1-0 Portugal at the World Cup.
France's H2H record against Morocco
France's head-to-head record with Morocco ahead of their World Cup semi final.
Things you may have missed during Argentina's enthralling World Cup win against Netherlands
Events that went under the radar during Argentina's World Cup penalty shootout win against the Netherlands.
Israel Reyes sets sights on lifting Liga MX trophy with Club America
Newest Club America signing Israel Reyes revealed his goal with the Liga MX giants: lift the fourteenth trophy.
