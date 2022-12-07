Read full article on original website
Nine Connecticut Retailers to Begin Recreational Sales of Marijuana on January 10
Nine of Connecticut’s existing medical marijuana retailers will be able to sell to recreational marijuana beginning Jan. 10, the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection said on Friday. Affinity in New Haven, Bluepoint Wellness in Branford, Still River Wellness in Torrington, Fine Fettle stores in Newington, Stamford and WIllimantic, The...
CT's First Adult-Use Recreational Marijuana Sales To Begin In January At These Dispensaries
The first recreational-use, hybrid marijuana dispensaries are set to open in Connecticut in January.The state Department of Consumer Protection said on Friday, Dec. 9, that eight licensed hybrid retailers will be allowed to open their doors at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2023, depending on local z…
NBC Connecticut
Recreational Cannabis Sales Begin Next Month in CT. Here's What to Know
Cannabis sales to adults in Connecticut can begin next month, according to the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection. The department said it has notified licensed hybrid retailers that they will be allowed to begin selling cannabis products to all adults 21 and over beginning no earlier than 10 a.m., or as local zoning permits, on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
News 12
Limited recreational cannabis sales to start Jan. 10
Recreational marijuana sales will begin in Connecticut on Jan. 10, 2023 – but with limits. Only a handful of dispensaries will launch initially, and there are limits on how much cannabis customers can buy at one time. On Friday, state regulators announced that nine existing medical dispensaries can add...
milfordmirror.com
Fred Camillo (opinion): A review of the facts about Greenwich intersection upgrades
As we enjoy the holiday season and give thanks for our many blessings, we also look forward to a joyful new year and prepare for it by completing the year-end work of our local government. This means final votes are coming up. With that in mind, I believe it is important to clarify some facts about the Arch Street and Grigg Street intersection improvements.
darientimes.com
Bear hibernating in tree near West Hartford Center will not be moved, officials say
WEST HARTFORD — A bear that has chosen a residential town tree to slumber in will not be relocated, the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said. For the past six weeks, the bear has been residing in a hole in a tree that directly faces Martha Guidry's West Hartford backyard. And she's not worried about it.
Before switching electric suppliers, how you can save money and what you need to know
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — We are about three weeks away from our electric bills increasing by about $80 a month, due to Eversource and United Illuminating announcing rate hikes going into effect in the new year. But is it possible to avoid the increase? The answer is yes. But...
UC Daily Campus
“Connecticut’s Countryside” branding initiative links four small towns
The town of Mansfield, Connecticut is partnering with Bolton, Coventry and Tolland in a regional branding initiative intended to draw visitors to the area, according to a press release. The branding initiative, known as “Connecticut’s Countryside,” advertises the four towns as an idyllic destination for outdoor recreation, agriculture, entertainment and...
Hartford metro area expected to lead as top housing market across U.S. in 2023
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford county may see a significant surge of potential homebuyers in 2023. According to Realtor.com‘s 2023 housing forecast and economic overview, the Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford metro area ranked the highest out of the top ten markets poised to do well during the ongoing challenge within the housing market. In 2023, Realtor.com […]
News 12 Connecticut Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Enfield, CT
Enfield in Hartford County may be a quaint town, but its diverse attractions can compete with those from the city. A trip to this town offers a well-rounded mix of leisure, amusement, history, and stunning sights. Whether you’re interested in local culture, relaxing spots, or exciting activities, Enfield has something...
WTNH.com
The Good Feet Store Opens a New Location in Avon
Avon, Conn. (WTNH) – Feet are the Foundation of our entire body. They carry us through our lives, and that’s why when people suffer from foot pain, it can affect so many other things, like their hips, knees, and even their mood. If this is something you’ve struggled...
Unused Rental Assistance Vouchers in Connecticut
Connecticut's rental assistance program is failing the state.Photo by(KLH49/iStock) The state of Connecticut is in the midst of a housing crisis. According to CT Insider, Section 8 rental assistance vouchers were administered to all 45 of the state’s housing authorities, but only half of them were used.
ctexaminer.com
With State Funding in Place, Middletown Moves Ahead with Riverfront Redevelopment
MIDDLETOWN — The State Bond Commission has approved $12 million that will help fund the environmental clean-up of sites along the waterfront as a first step in the city’s riverfront redevelopment project. The project plan, unveiled in July, anticipates transforming 220 acres of the waterfront into a hub...
Things to do in Connecticut this weekend
CONNECTICUT, USA — Connecticut is watching the chance for snow, but it won't get in the way of any weekend plans you have! If you're looking for something to do ahead of the holidays, check out these festivals, fairs, and other events happening across the state this weekend!. For...
Recreational pot will go on sale in CT Jan. 10
Adults can buy recreational pot in CT starting Jan. 10 at nine dispensaries that got the OK to convert from a medical to hybrid retail model.
westchestermagazine.com
The Best Winter Farmers’ Markets to Visit in Westchester
When the mercury drops, here are the Westchester County farmers’ markets you can still shop at all winter long. In Westchester, it isn’t an exaggeration to say that farmers’ markets often serve as the beating heart of our communities, so it’s a good thing the market spirit doesn’t go into hibernation when the weather grows cold. Here are eight of our favorite markets that are open and stocked all winter long.
momcollective.com
An Award Winning Gift Shop In a Most Unusual Place
This post is sponsored by Mellow Monkey. Please support our sponsors. Mellow Monkey owner Howard Aspinwall never anticipated having a brick-and-mortar store when he opened Mellow Monkey as an online gift and home décor business. He started his small business out of his garage almost a decade ago and quickly found his business outgrowing his home space.
newstalknewengland.com
2 People Shot, 1 Dead In New Haven, Connecticut
Police in New Haven, Connecticut are investigating a Friday afternoon double shooting on Shepard Street. Responding officers located one victim at the scene who was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. They have been identified as a 24-year-old male from Pennsylvania and were pronounced deceased at the hospital.
