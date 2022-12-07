ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newtown, CT

Family of Sandy Hook victim Jessica Rekos grapples with grief: Not 'one moment we aren't thinking of her’

By Julia Bergman
milfordmirror.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

Critics Outraged Over Long Island Exhibit Showing What Sandy Hook Victims Would Look Like Today, Visual Artist DEFENDS Project

Critics are expressing their outrage over a Long Island art exhibit showing what the Sandy Hook victims might look like today, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned. Visual artist and gun control activist Hulbert Waldroup is set to debut his collection during the 10th anniversary of the massacre, depicting older versions of the young boys and girls tragically killed a decade ago.In one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history, the gunman fatally shot 20 children and 6 adults at the elementary school based in Newtown, Connecticut, on December 14, 2012. The month-long exhibit is to raise awareness of the devastating...
NEWTOWN, CT
Eyewitness News

Today is ‘PJ Day for the Kids’ in support of kids with cancer

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Students at schools across the state pledged to wear their pajamas to school on Friday in support of children battling cancer. The event is being put on in conjunction with the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford. Students were also asked to bring in $1...
CONNECTICUT STATE
trumbulltimes.com

These CT restaurants are serving Christmas Eve, Christmas Day dinner

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. These Connecticut restaurants are preparing special Christmas Eve and Christmas Day meals, available for dine-in or takeout. Here's a sampling of menus around the state. Artisan Restaurant's locations in Southport and West Hartford offer a dine-in menu for Christmas...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Health Headlines: Viruses have Connecticut hospitals feeling the strain

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With the flu season hitting hard much earlier in the season than normal, hospitals are now starting to see more patients requiring hospitalizations. A Yale New Haven Health spokesperson reported Greenwich Hospital surpassed its normal limit Friday with capacity at 105%. Yale New Haven Hospital has also been very busy. […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH.com

Health Headlines: How to stay well with flu cases rising

(WTNH) – In today’s health headlines, flu cases continue to soar in Connecticut. Dr. Albert Shaw, Yale Medicine Infectious Diseases Specialist and Professor of Medicine at Yale School of Medicine, is discussing how to stay well from the flu, RSV and more. Watch the video above for the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Health Headlines: Conn. seeing worst early flu spike in a decade

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut hospitals are getting very busy treating adults and children with the flu. “The rapid rise in flu hospitalizations is concerning and it was anticipated,” explained Yale Medicine Dr. Arjun Venkatesh, Chief of Emergency Medicine Administration at Yale Medicine and Associate Professor at Yale School of Medicine. He said experts […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
milfordmirror.com

Flint water crisis charges dismissed against ex-Gov. Snyder

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A judge dismissed criminal charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder in the Flint water crisis, months after the state Supreme Court said indictments returned by a one-person grand jury were invalid. Snyder, a Republican who left office in 2019, was charged with two misdemeanor...
FLINT, MI
NBC Connecticut

CT ‘Lucky for Life' Ticket Won $365,000 a Year

Someone in Connecticut is “Lucky for Life” after hitting the “Lucky for Life” jackpot Tuesday night. That one ticket is worth $365,000 a year for life. It was sold at Road Runners in Rocky Hill, according to the CT Lottery. Another ticket won $25,000 a year...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

Police searching for assault suspect

VERNON — Police today are continuing to search for a suspect in an assault that occurred in the Rockville section of town on Tuesday. Police Lt. Robert Marra said they know the identity of the man they’re searching for, but haven’t located him yet. According to Marra,...
VERNON, CT
Bridget Mulroy

Unused Rental Assistance Vouchers in Connecticut

Connecticut's rental assistance program is failing the state.Photo by(KLH49/iStock) The state of Connecticut is in the midst of a housing crisis. According to CT Insider, Section 8 rental assistance vouchers were administered to all 45 of the state’s housing authorities, but only half of them were used.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

The coldest city in Connecticut

(STACKER) – The warm months of the year are often remembered as a time of adventure and excitement but after a long summer of often record-setting high temperatures, many are ready to embrace the cooler weather that autumn and winter typically bring. While not every state gets particularly cold—especially places with notoriously mild winters like […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
greenwichfreepress.com

State of CT to Adopt Out 90+ Goats Removed from Extreme Neglect

Attorney General William Tong on Tuesday announced the state has secured permanent custody of more than 90 neglected and injured goats seized from Redding resident Nancy Burton in March 2021. The goats will be available for adoption through an application process facilitated by the Department of Agriculture. Parties interested in...
REDDING, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy