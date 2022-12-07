Family of Sandy Hook victim Jessica Rekos grapples with grief: Not 'one moment we aren't thinking of her’

Read full article on original website
Woman Whose Death Had Been Ruled ‘Accidental’ Has Caused a Community Outcry for JusticeTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Bridgeport, CT
This Is Us Actor Justin Hartley Starring In Netflix's Christmas Movie "The Noel Diary" Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaNew Canaan, CT
The Lighthouse’s Cini Shaw Named Caron Treatment Centers Addiction Professional of the YearJeffrey TeodoroNew Canaan, CT
Sandy Hook Tragedy: 10 Year Anniversay And Remembrance Benefit In New York CityFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Police arrest Connecticut man for alleged murder and dismemberment of baby daughtercreteNaugatuck, CT
milfordmirror.com
Colin McEnroe (opinon): Sandy Hook grief almost too big, and too sad to ponder
On Monday, I will interview former Gov. Dannel Malloy. Ten years ago, it fell to him to tell the families of the 20 children and six grownups murdered in Sandy Hook that they would never see those loved ones again. On Tuesday, I will interview Scarlett Lewis, whose 6-year-old boy...
Critics Outraged Over Long Island Exhibit Showing What Sandy Hook Victims Would Look Like Today, Visual Artist DEFENDS Project
Critics are expressing their outrage over a Long Island art exhibit showing what the Sandy Hook victims might look like today, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned. Visual artist and gun control activist Hulbert Waldroup is set to debut his collection during the 10th anniversary of the massacre, depicting older versions of the young boys and girls tragically killed a decade ago.In one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history, the gunman fatally shot 20 children and 6 adults at the elementary school based in Newtown, Connecticut, on December 14, 2012. The month-long exhibit is to raise awareness of the devastating...
darientimes.com
Crowd of 400 at business luncheon feasts on Newtown entrepreneur’s secrets, Danbury mayor’s speech
DANBURY — The passion to be her own boss started early for Newtown’s Lucie Voves, “peddling gummy bears” in elementary school and later importing African jewelry and selling it to galleries. She even made a business of taking party pictures while she attended college. “The secret...
Eyewitness News
Today is ‘PJ Day for the Kids’ in support of kids with cancer
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Students at schools across the state pledged to wear their pajamas to school on Friday in support of children battling cancer. The event is being put on in conjunction with the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford. Students were also asked to bring in $1...
Man Missing from Newtown for 9 Years Found Deceased in NY, Living Under Alias
It's a bizarre end to a story that most thought was over a long time ago. According to the Newtown Police Department, a man who was using the name Richard King was found deceased in Sullivan County, NY on December 5, 2022. The Sullivan County Police contacted the Newtown Police Department and asked them to help I.D. the man.
Parents are corrupting Connecticut’s public education system
The parental rights movement wants more control over what goes on in the classroom. But is that best for all children?
CT finds troubling student indicators
Connecticut finds troubling student indicators, including a sharp increase in chronic absenteeism and a decrease in the numbers ready to graduate high school
Lamont may go alone in seeking end to ownership of AR-15s in CT
CT Gov. Ned Lamont intends to pursue repealing the exemption that allows residents to possess AR-15s bought before the ban on sales.
trumbulltimes.com
These CT restaurants are serving Christmas Eve, Christmas Day dinner
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. These Connecticut restaurants are preparing special Christmas Eve and Christmas Day meals, available for dine-in or takeout. Here's a sampling of menus around the state. Artisan Restaurant's locations in Southport and West Hartford offer a dine-in menu for Christmas...
Health Headlines: Viruses have Connecticut hospitals feeling the strain
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With the flu season hitting hard much earlier in the season than normal, hospitals are now starting to see more patients requiring hospitalizations. A Yale New Haven Health spokesperson reported Greenwich Hospital surpassed its normal limit Friday with capacity at 105%. Yale New Haven Hospital has also been very busy. […]
These 10 Connecticut Restaurant Meals Need to Be on Your Bucket List
When an out-of-state friend or relative comes to visit me, I want to show off Connecticut's culinary landscape. We have so many superior restaurants, dare I say, some of the best in the world?. I want them to leave here saying "That was the best _____ I've ever had in...
Post-holiday spike in sickness has some pharmacy shelves bare
HARTFORD, Connecticut — We are officially in the post-Thanksgiving spike when it comes to sickness. From COVID to the flu and RSV. To make matters worse, now pharmacies are having trouble keeping medication in stock to treat respiratory illness. “I’m hoping that flu and COVID season is not going...
WTNH.com
Health Headlines: How to stay well with flu cases rising
(WTNH) – In today’s health headlines, flu cases continue to soar in Connecticut. Dr. Albert Shaw, Yale Medicine Infectious Diseases Specialist and Professor of Medicine at Yale School of Medicine, is discussing how to stay well from the flu, RSV and more. Watch the video above for the...
Health Headlines: Conn. seeing worst early flu spike in a decade
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut hospitals are getting very busy treating adults and children with the flu. “The rapid rise in flu hospitalizations is concerning and it was anticipated,” explained Yale Medicine Dr. Arjun Venkatesh, Chief of Emergency Medicine Administration at Yale Medicine and Associate Professor at Yale School of Medicine. He said experts […]
milfordmirror.com
Flint water crisis charges dismissed against ex-Gov. Snyder
FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A judge dismissed criminal charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder in the Flint water crisis, months after the state Supreme Court said indictments returned by a one-person grand jury were invalid. Snyder, a Republican who left office in 2019, was charged with two misdemeanor...
NBC Connecticut
CT ‘Lucky for Life' Ticket Won $365,000 a Year
Someone in Connecticut is “Lucky for Life” after hitting the “Lucky for Life” jackpot Tuesday night. That one ticket is worth $365,000 a year for life. It was sold at Road Runners in Rocky Hill, according to the CT Lottery. Another ticket won $25,000 a year...
Police searching for assault suspect
VERNON — Police today are continuing to search for a suspect in an assault that occurred in the Rockville section of town on Tuesday. Police Lt. Robert Marra said they know the identity of the man they’re searching for, but haven’t located him yet. According to Marra,...
Unused Rental Assistance Vouchers in Connecticut
Connecticut's rental assistance program is failing the state.Photo by(KLH49/iStock) The state of Connecticut is in the midst of a housing crisis. According to CT Insider, Section 8 rental assistance vouchers were administered to all 45 of the state’s housing authorities, but only half of them were used.
The coldest city in Connecticut
(STACKER) – The warm months of the year are often remembered as a time of adventure and excitement but after a long summer of often record-setting high temperatures, many are ready to embrace the cooler weather that autumn and winter typically bring. While not every state gets particularly cold—especially places with notoriously mild winters like […]
greenwichfreepress.com
State of CT to Adopt Out 90+ Goats Removed from Extreme Neglect
Attorney General William Tong on Tuesday announced the state has secured permanent custody of more than 90 neglected and injured goats seized from Redding resident Nancy Burton in March 2021. The goats will be available for adoption through an application process facilitated by the Department of Agriculture. Parties interested in...
