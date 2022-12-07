Family of Sandy Hook victim Jessica Rekos grapples with grief: Not 'one moment we aren't thinking of her’

Critics are expressing their outrage over a Long Island art exhibit showing what the Sandy Hook victims might look like today, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned. Visual artist and gun control activist Hulbert Waldroup is set to debut his collection during the 10th anniversary of the massacre, depicting older versions of the young boys and girls tragically killed a decade ago.In one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history, the gunman fatally shot 20 children and 6 adults at the elementary school based in Newtown, Connecticut, on December 14, 2012. The month-long exhibit is to raise awareness of the devastating...

