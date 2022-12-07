Read full article on original website
psychologytoday.com
Being on Your Own for the Holidays: Time to Reflect
Whether by choice or circumstance, more people are living alone in the 21st century. The holidays are a good time to reflect on living alone by doing a personal inventory. In America, the default adult is partnered, but don’t believe that those who live alone are all miserable and lonely.
The Holiday Mental Motherload Is Melting My Brain
It’s 10pm on a mid-December night and I finally rest my head on the pillow. I am exhausted, but I can’t sleep — not yet. Because the moment my eyes close it starts: the automatic and instinctual mental checking of all the boxes. The holiday season to-dos, the worries, the plans, and the don’t-forgets — all jingling around in my brain while my husband snores a slow-tempoed symphony just six inches away. I love the holidays, but they also stress me the f*ck out. Because while Santa’s list is long, a mother’s holiday list is even longer. And as planner, orchestrator, and manager of all of my family’s yuletide cheer, I am kind of losing my mind.
animalfair.com
Before You Adopt This Holiday Ask Yourself, Can You Afford A Dog?
Holiday Season – please consider these tips before making the best decision of your life! If you want a little love in your life then we would encourage you to consider adopting a puppy from a shelter, but you need to think very carefully before you go through with an adoption. Always remember that a canine companion is a luxury in life. Buying, and caring for, a pooch can be expensive.
psychologytoday.com
How to Find Hope While Grieving During the Holidays
Finding hope is a positive and beneficial way to cope with grief. Hope can serve as the fuel for getting through a challenging season of grief during the holidays. There are ways to integrate the rhythms of winter holidays into the concept of finding hope amidst grief. While December often...
8 Holiday Foods That People Actually Hate In Western New York
There are certain foods that only come out around the holidays. But if you ask most people, they could probably not come out at all. When the holidays roll around, there are a lot of things that people look forward to. Some people can't wait for the Christmas music. Others love holiday movies. Some cannot get enough of the nostalgia and the tradition. For a lot of people, it's all about the food.
More And More Millennials Are Ditching Family Reunions For The Holiday Season
The winter holiday season represents a time of love, giving, and – wrapping it all up – togetherness. That means flocking together for, when possible, holiday family reunions. However, that trend is grinding to a halt with some millennials as each year goes by. Why?. It’s a phenomenon...
This TikTok-Viral Gift Wrap Cutter Will Save You So Much Time & Stress This Holiday Season
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s no question that gift-giving is one of the best parts of the holiday season. But trying to wrap presents is a step we sometimes wish we could skip, especially if you’re out of practice. So if you have a ton of gifts to wrap this year, then we found the perfect little helper. TikTok is obsessing over Little Elf’s Gift Wrap Cutter which easily cuts wrapping paper in seconds like a pro. It keeps gift wrapping neat and makes...
Fire-Safety Tips for the Holidays: How to Decorate, Celebrate and Avoid Tragedy
"I don't believe in scaring people," a fire safety expert tells PEOPLE, "but there have been some horrific fires and deaths" Year after year, the festive Winter holiday season is interrupted by heartbreaking news of deadly house fires. In some cases, it's the centerpiece of the holiday — the Christmas tree — that sets tragedy into motion. Last year, a Pennsylvania father and his two sons, ages 8 and 11, were killed when their tree caught fire on Christmas morning. The blaze, which police believed may have started...
Next Avenue
The Impact of the Holidays on People with Hoarding Disorder
Whether it's overspending, or being ashamed of inviting family into their homes, it's a challenging time of year — but help is available. There are many things we associate with the holiday season — snow, carols, time spent with family, beautiful light displays, and so on. But more and more, the holidays are synonymous with shopping. Immediately after Thanksgiving, Black Friday hits, and televisions, newspapers and phone screens fill with reminders to snag the best deals, buy the perfect gift and maybe even sneak in a few treats for yourself while the sales are still good.
How To Take PTO During the Holidays and Not Feel Guilty About It
The holiday season is swiftly approaching and with it comes time to start submitting PTO requests. Generally, most employees look forward to using their PTO during the holidays. Some will even...
Getting through the Holidays after the Loss of a Loved One
Holidays can be stressful, even in the best of times. However, if you have lost a loved one recently, you may be dreading this holiday season. You may not be looking forward to celebrating at all, even though you may have plenty of others to spend time with.
fitchburgstar.com
DeGrave: Navigate the holiday hustle with easy family meals
The busy holiday season is upon us and between school, work and holiday parties, it can be hard to get the family back to the dinner table for a meal. Hy-Vee dietitians know that spending can add up during the holiday season, so budget-friendly, simple meal solutions are the name of the game! Here are a few of our favorite tips to get dinner on the table without breaking the bank:
aarp.org
Holiday gift ideas for people with Alzheimer's and their caregivers
Holidays can be stressful enough, but when you add in a person living with dementia, gatherings with family and friends become more complex. Finding the right gift for our loved ones can be challenging. The Alzheimer's Association offers a caregiver holiday guide that shows how, with careful planning, family celebrations can continue to be a meaningful part of the holidays while ensuring safety, comfort and enjoyment for everyone.
momcollective.com
The First Holiday {Grief During the Most Wonderful Time of Year}
This is the first major holiday without her. My sister’s mother-in-law was a force to be reckoned with; a wonderfully sarcastic, dog-loving, retired junior high math teacher who loved me, my husband, and our boys so much. She was our third “bonus” grandmother who always had the best one-liners,...
TODAY.com
Customize the holidays with uniquely personalized gifts
With the holiday shopping season in full swing, a big emerging trend this year is one-of-a-kind gifts! NBC's Kristen Dahlgren shows how you can customize the holidays.Dec. 8, 2022.
diabetesdaily.com
2022 Diabetes Holiday Gift Guide
This content originally appeared on Beyond Type 1. Republished with permission. Gone are the days of gifting sugar-free candies that sit untouched until next year. This year give your loved ones with diabetes (or yourself!) a gift that can make living with diabetes a bit easier and cooler! Check out our recommendations for this holiday season.
