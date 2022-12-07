ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antisemitism isn't just ‘Jew-hatred' – it's anti-Jewish racism

Antisemitism has been in the news a lot lately. Hip-hop megastar Ye – formerly known as Kanye West – tweeted Oct. 8, 2022 that he would “go death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” and then made antisemitic comments during a series of interviews. Basketball star Kyrie Irving has been embroiled in scandal after promoting a film that accuses Jews of controlling the trans-Atlantic slave trade and worshiping the devil. And former U.S. President Donald Trump posted on his social media platform that Jews must “get their act together” and show more appreciation for Israel “before it is too late” –...
The deep roots of antisemitism’s resurgence in America

President Donald Trump’s weekend dinner with Kanye West and Nick Fuentes — two figures who have become the face of modern-day antisemitism in America — has shocked the political world. For Jews, the dinner was more than simply shocking: It was a reminder of an old and very ugly history of influential Americans mainstreaming antisemitism.
Van Jones’ ‘Bullshit’ Antisemitism Apology Lands Like a Lead Balloon

Black media pundits and activists have been quick to drag political commentator Van Jones for taking it upon himself to speak on behalf of all Black people this week with a bizarre apology for the rising antisemitism that preceded Kanye West’s recent outbursts.The media personality and Kim Kardashian BFF seemingly assumed the role of Black America’s leader when he appeared as the keynote speaker on Monday evening at the Wall Street Dinner, held by the UJA-Federation of New York, a philanthropic organization dedicated to connecting various groups in order to strengthen Jewish communities.In a video of the speech uploaded to...
Ye: ‘Jewish people, forgive Hitler today’

In an interview released Monday night, Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) continued his media tour of praising Adolf Hitler and spewing antisemitism. The interview was released by Proud Boys Founder Gavin McInnes as part of a series entitled Saving Ye, in which McInnes attempts to walk back Ye’s antisemitism.
THE BLACKOUT OF RACISM IN WHITE AMERICA

There is a growing, but invisible, problem in America. Essentially, a lot of white people are unaware of the race problem, or so they say. Black people, on the other hand, are all too familiar with race issues. The denial among many whites to acknowledge racial tension is probably partially due to a certain amount of latent guilt.
Cultural Appropriation and the Jews

While covering the World Cup tournament in Doha, Qatar an Egyptian television reporter was assaulted by an angry mob and forced to leave the games to avoid being lynched. The mob assaulted him because they mistook him for an Israeli reporter. Qatari officials were reportedly embarrassed by the incident. They...
Auschwitz survivor living in New Jersey speaks out against rise in antisemitism

VOORHEES, N.J. (CBS) - Of the first group of Jewish people who were transported to the Auschwitz concentration camps, only two members are still alive, and one of them lives in Voorhees. Regina Schwartzova-Pretter, 97, still has her concentration camp number tattooed on her left arm."I just try to do the best I could for myself," Schwartzova-Pretter said. "When the time is bad, the crying don't help." Schwartzova-Pretter grew up in what was then part of Czechoslovakia. "My family was a nice family. We had a nice home," she said. "But then when the war start, we got destroyed." As her...
The Holocaust As a Moral Choice: Part XV: Conclusion: A Final Note

*Editor’s Note: Part XV in a new series on the Holocaust from Alex Grobman, PhD. Without the “prior deprivations, ostracism and institutionalized plunder of the German Jews—in full view and with the increasing approval and complicity of millions of Germans—The Final Solution would not have been possible,” asserted historian Avraham Barkai. [1]
Twitter reinstates neo-Nazi publisher who targeted Whitefish Jewish community

The federal justice system can’t seem to find him, but Elon Musk has. Twitter has reinstated prominent neo-Nazi website publisher Andrew Anglin to Twitter, and the Daily Stormer publisher who has evaded a federal court order in Montana after he was found guilty of violating the civil rights of a Montana Jewish family has been […] The post Twitter reinstates neo-Nazi publisher who targeted Whitefish Jewish community appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Contagion of Liberty: Politics of Smallpox in the American Revolution

The Revolutionary War broke out during a smallpox epidemic, and in response, General George Washington ordered the inoculation of the Continental Army. But Washington did not have to convince fearful colonists to protect themselves against smallpox ― they were the ones demanding it. In The Contagion of Liberty: The...
