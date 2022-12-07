ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland, NY

Law & Crime

Against the Wishes of Justices Thomas and Alito, SCOTUS Rejects Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward’s Bid to Block Jan. 6 Committee Subpoena for Phone Records

The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected a request from Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward and her husband to halt a Jan. 6 Committee’s subpoena seeking the couple’s phone records. The application for stay and injunction was rejected by Justice Elena Kagan, according to an order issued Monday....
ARIZONA STATE
New York Post

Ketanji Brown Jackson swipes at Biden DOJ during SCOTUS immigration case

WASHINGTON — Supreme Court oral arguments in a key immigration case grew heated Tuesday as Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson — President Biden’s first nominee to the high court — rejected the White House’s interpretation of federal law. Jackson accused Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar of having a “conceptual problem” in her understanding of the Administrative Procedure Act, which requires the federal bureaucracy to take certain steps when changing policies. The case, brought by Texas and Louisiana, challenges Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’ 2021 memo that said federal agents should review the “totality” of an illegal immigrant’s threat to public safety rather than automatically...
TEXAS STATE
Washington Examiner

Sotomayor urges Supreme Court colleagues to use 'a great deal of caution'

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor said Tuesday that "caution" is a quintessential component of the federal judiciary, warning that overriding previous precedents risks undermining faith in the legal system. Sotomayor, one of three current justices appointed by a Democratic president to the high court, referenced the June 24 decision that...
The Associated Press

Landmark same-sex marriage bill wins Senate passage

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate passed bipartisan legislation Tuesday to protect same-sex marriages, an extraordinary sign of shifting national politics on the issue and a measure of relief for the hundreds of thousands of same-sex couples who have married since the Supreme Court’s 2015 decision that legalized gay marriage nationwide.
COLORADO STATE
WSET

VA senators react to Senate passage of Respect for Marriage Act

(WSET) — U.S. Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner react to the Senate's passage of the Respect for Marriage Act. The Senate passed this act on Tuesday. According to the Associated Press, The Respect for Marriage Act will require the federal government and all state governments to recognize same-sex and interracial marriages as legal.
VIRGINIA STATE
Mid-Hudson News Network

Supreme Court justice knocks down Newburgh’s good cause eviction law

GOSHEN – State Supreme Court Justice Sandra Sciortino, Wednesday, declared the City of Newburgh’s good cause eviction law null and void. Grassroots organization For the Many criticized the decision saying the Hudson Valley is facing a housing crisis, said spokesman Aaron Narraph Fernando. “This decision essentially says that...
NEWBURGH, NY
The Independent

Biden admin to ask high court to take up student debt plan

The Biden administration plans to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate the president's student debt cancellation plan, according to a Thursday legal filing, warning that millions of Americans will face financial strain if the plan remains stalled in court when loan payments are scheduled to restart in January. The Justice...
US News and World Report

House Approves Same-Sex Marriage Bill, Sending it to Biden’s Desk

The House approved a landmark bill on Thursday to codify federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriages, clearing its final hurdle in Congress before heading to the desk of President Joe Biden for his signature. “Sending this bill to the president’s desk sends a powerful message that love is love,...
MISSOURI STATE

