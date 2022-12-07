WASHINGTON (AP) — Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, said Wednesday that he is “in pain right now” over rising antisemitism in the United States but will keep speaking out against it and other forms of bigotry and hate for “as long as I have this microphone.” “There is an epidemic of hate facing our country. We’re seeing a rapid rise in antisemitic rhetoric and acts,” said Emhoff, who is Jewish. “Let me be clear: Words matter. People are no longer saying the quiet parts out loud. They are literally screaming them.” He said such attitudes are dangerous and must not be accepted. “We cannot normalize this. We all have an obligation to condemn these vile acts,” Emhoff said. “We must all, all of us, not stay silent.”

FLORIDA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO