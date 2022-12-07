Perry CBDD children’s program director retires, board names successor

NEW LEXINGTON — The Perry County Board of Developmental Disabilities (PCBDD) has a new children’s program director. After 19 years of service to Perry County children and families, Cindy Aiello retired effective Sept. 30. PCBDD recently named former Youth Supports Supervisor Ashley Wollenberg as Cindy’s successor and the agency’s next children’s program director. Wollenberg was selected in June but exclusively began serving in this role on Oct 1..

Aiello announced her retirement earlier this year and had plans and processes in place for Wollenberg to successfully assume the role. Aiello has served in multiple roles over the years including early intervention contract manager, Help Me Grow home visiting program manager and supervisor, early intervention service coordinator, and adult non-vocational director, including management and supervision of creative opportunities, and oversight for the board’s adult recreation program. Aiello has also served as the administrator of the Family Selected Supports Program and supervisor of School-Aged programs.

Asked about the programs she oversaw, Aiello stated, “I have seen many notable changes in the DD field over the years, but I think that services in general have become much more person-centered. Services are now based on assessed need rather than some sort of cookie-cutter approach or based on an entitlement. With this, I’ve also seen more emphasis on individual strengths rather than disability. The changes have been so positive, as have been the impacts on people and their families.” She also emphasized the belief that the PCBDD has a great team of people putting in the work.

Her successor, Ashley Wollenberg, has the skills and abilities to succeed in this role. She got her start with PCBDD as summer camp staff in May 2011. She later transitioned to working in a direct service capacity informer non-vocational programming at Creative Opportunities. Wollenberg left PCBDD in 2014 to work for Head Start. In 2016, she returned to PCBDD in the role of service and support administrator. Over the years she filled other roles including employment navigator, summer camp coordinator, ALA facilitator, and youth supports supervisor, before being named the next PCBDD children’s program director. Her professional background and career has primarily been working with children and families. She holds a bachelor’s degree in sociology.

When asked about her new role, Ashley stated, “Cindy had a great vision and was able to develop an amazing team of people. I am excited to have the opportunity to continue to improve the services and supports that we offer. Right now, we are seeing an increase in the numbers and increase in the needs of the families we are serving. Not only are we providing support to families, but we are working to connect families with other agencies, their schools, and each other so that they can create a support network that they can manage.”

The Perry County Board of DD is a county agency that is committed to making connections to promote abilities and enrich lives. PCBDD offers a wide range of programs and services for children and their families and adults with developmental disabilities. PCBDD is available 24/7 for those in crisis that receive PCBDD services. More information regarding the agency is available online at www.PerryDD.org.